Text input component for Ink.

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

$ npm install ink- text - input

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { render, Box, Text } from 'ink' ; import TextInput from 'ink-text-input' ; const SearchQuery = () => { const [query, setQuery] = useState( '' ); return ( < Box > < Box marginRight = {1} > < Text > Enter your query: </ Text > </ Box > < TextInput value = {query} onChange = {setQuery} /> </ Box > ); }; render( < SearchQuery /> );

Props

value

Type: string

Value to display in a text input.

placeholder

Type: string

Text to display when value is empty.

showCursor

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether to show cursor and allow navigation inside text input with arrow keys.

highlightPastedText

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Highlight pasted text.

mask

Type: string

Replace all chars and mask the value. Useful for password inputs.

<TextInput value= "Hello" mask= "*" />

onChange

Type: Function

Function to call when value updates.

onSubmit

Type: Function

Function to call when Enter is pressed, where first argument is a value of the input.

Uncontrolled usage

This component also exposes an uncontrolled version, which handles value changes for you. To receive the final input value, use onSubmit prop.