Text input component for Ink.
Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.
$ npm install ink-text-input
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { render, Box, Text } from 'ink';
import TextInput from 'ink-text-input';
const SearchQuery = () => {
const [query, setQuery] = useState('');
return (
<Box>
<Box marginRight={1}>
<Text>Enter your query:</Text>
</Box>
<TextInput value={query} onChange={setQuery} />
</Box>
);
};
render(<SearchQuery />);
Type:
string
Value to display in a text input.
Type:
string
Text to display when
value is empty.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether to show cursor and allow navigation inside text input with arrow keys.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Highlight pasted text.
Type:
string
Replace all chars and mask the value. Useful for password inputs.
<TextInput value="Hello" mask="*" />
//=> "*****"
Type:
Function
Function to call when value updates.
Type:
Function
Function to call when
Enter is pressed, where first argument is a value of the input.
This component also exposes an uncontrolled version, which handles
value changes for you. To receive the final input value, use
onSubmit prop.
import React from 'react';
import { render, Box, Text } from 'ink';
import { UncontrolledTextInput } from 'ink-text-input';
const SearchQuery = () => {
const handleSubmit = query => {
// Do something with query
};
return (
<Box>
<Box marginRight={1}>
<Text>Enter your query:</Text>
</Box>
<UncontrolledTextInput onSubmit={handleSubmit} />
</Box>
);
};
render(<SearchQuery />);