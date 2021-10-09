Utilities for testing Ink apps

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {Text} from 'ink' ; import {render} from 'ink-testing-library' ; const Counter = ( {count} ) => < Text > Count: {count} </ Text > ; const {lastFrame, rerender} = render(<Counter count={0}/>); lastFrame() === 'Count: 0'; //=> true rerender(<Counter count={1}/>); lastFrame() === 'Count: 1'; //=> true

API

tree

Type: ReactElement

React component to render.

render( < MyApp /> );

This function returns an object, which contains the following methods and properties.

Type: function

Shortcut to stdout.lastFrame .

frames

Type: array

Shortcut to stdout.frames .

Type: function

tree

Type: ReactElement

Rerender root component with different props or replace with another component.

const {rerender} = render( < OldApp /> ); rerender( < NewApp /> );

Type: function

Unmount current component.

const {unmount} = render( < Test /> ); unmount();

stdin

Type: object

Type: function

Write data to current component's stdin stream.

import {useInput, Text} from 'ink' ; const Test = () => { useInput( input => { console .log(input); }); return …; }; const {stdin} = render( < Test /> ); stdin.write( 'hello' );

stdout

Type: object

Type: function

Return the last rendered frame (output) from stdout stream.

const Test = () => < Text > Hello </ Text > ; const {stdout} = render( < Test /> ); stdout.lastFrame();

frames

Type: array

Array of all rendered frames, where the last frame is also the last item in that array.

const Counter = ( {count} ) => < Text > Count: {count} </ Text > ; const {stdout, rerender} = render(<Counter count={0}/>); rerender(<Counter count={1}/>); console.log(stdout.frames); //=> ['Count: 0', 'Count: 1']

stderr

Type: object

Type: function

Same as lastFrame in stdout , but for stderr stream.

frames

Type: array