A table component for Ink.

Install

npm install ink-table

Usage

import Table from 'ink-table' const data = [ { name : 'Sosa Saunders' , gender : 'male' , age : 17 , email : 'sosa.saunders@mail.com' , phone : '+1 (809) 435-2786' , }, { name : 'Angelina Kirk' , gender : 'female' , age : 3 , email : 'angelina@kirk.io' , phone : '+1 (870) 567-3516' , }, { name : 'Bradford Rosales' , gender : 'male' , age : 20 , email : 'bradfordrosales@fast.com' , phone : '+1 (918) 573-3240' , }, { name : 'Gwen Schroeder' , gender : 'female' , age : 17 , email : 'gwen@corp.xyz' , phone : '+1 (987) 417-2062' , }, { name : 'Ellison Mann' , gender : 'male' , age : 5 , email : 'ellisonmann@katakana.com' , phone : '+1 (889) 411-2186' , }, ] const Basic = () => < Table data = {data} /> render( < Basic /> )

Documentation

type ScalarDict = { [key: string ]: string | number | boolean | null | undefined } export type TableProps<T extends ScalarDict> = { data: T[] columns: (keyof T)[] padding: number header: ( props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}> ) => JSX.Element cell: ( props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}> ) => JSX.Element skeleton: ( props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}> ) => JSX.Element }

License

MIT © Matic Zavadlal