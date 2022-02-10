openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
it

ink-table

by Matic Zavadlal
3.0.0 (see all)

📐A table component for Ink.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ink-table

npm version

A table component for Ink.

Install

npm install ink-table

Usage

import Table from 'ink-table'

const data = [
  {
    name: 'Sosa Saunders',
    gender: 'male',
    age: 17,
    email: 'sosa.saunders@mail.com',
    phone: '+1 (809) 435-2786',
  },
  {
    name: 'Angelina Kirk',
    gender: 'female',
    age: 3,
    email: 'angelina@kirk.io',
    phone: '+1 (870) 567-3516',
  },
  {
    name: 'Bradford Rosales',
    gender: 'male',
    age: 20,
    email: 'bradfordrosales@fast.com',
    phone: '+1 (918) 573-3240',
  },
  {
    name: 'Gwen Schroeder',
    gender: 'female',
    age: 17,
    email: 'gwen@corp.xyz',
    phone: '+1 (987) 417-2062',
  },
  {
    name: 'Ellison Mann',
    gender: 'male',
    age: 5,
    email: 'ellisonmann@katakana.com',
    phone: '+1 (889) 411-2186',
  },
]

const Basic = () => <Table data={data} />

render(<Basic />)

Documentation

type ScalarDict = {
  [key: string]: string | number | boolean | null | undefined
}

export type TableProps<T extends ScalarDict> = {
  /**
   * List of values (rows).
   */
  data: T[]
  /**
   * Columns that we should display in the table.
   */
  columns: (keyof T)[]
  /**
   * Cell padding.
   */
  padding: number
  /**
   * Header component.
   */
  header: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
  /**
   * Component used to render a cell in the table.
   */
  cell: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
  /**
   * Component used to render the skeleton of the table.
   */
  skeleton: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
}

License

MIT © Matic Zavadlal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial