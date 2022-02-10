A table component for Ink.
npm install ink-table
import Table from 'ink-table'
const data = [
{
name: 'Sosa Saunders',
gender: 'male',
age: 17,
email: 'sosa.saunders@mail.com',
phone: '+1 (809) 435-2786',
},
{
name: 'Angelina Kirk',
gender: 'female',
age: 3,
email: 'angelina@kirk.io',
phone: '+1 (870) 567-3516',
},
{
name: 'Bradford Rosales',
gender: 'male',
age: 20,
email: 'bradfordrosales@fast.com',
phone: '+1 (918) 573-3240',
},
{
name: 'Gwen Schroeder',
gender: 'female',
age: 17,
email: 'gwen@corp.xyz',
phone: '+1 (987) 417-2062',
},
{
name: 'Ellison Mann',
gender: 'male',
age: 5,
email: 'ellisonmann@katakana.com',
phone: '+1 (889) 411-2186',
},
]
const Basic = () => <Table data={data} />
render(<Basic />)
type ScalarDict = {
[key: string]: string | number | boolean | null | undefined
}
export type TableProps<T extends ScalarDict> = {
/**
* List of values (rows).
*/
data: T[]
/**
* Columns that we should display in the table.
*/
columns: (keyof T)[]
/**
* Cell padding.
*/
padding: number
/**
* Header component.
*/
header: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
/**
* Component used to render a cell in the table.
*/
cell: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
/**
* Component used to render the skeleton of the table.
*/
skeleton: (props: React.PropsWithChildren<{}>) => JSX.Element
}
MIT © Matic Zavadlal