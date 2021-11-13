Select input component for Ink
Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.
$ npm install ink-select-input
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import SelectInput from 'ink-select-input';
const Demo = () => {
const handleSelect = item => {
// `item` = { label: 'First', value: 'first' }
};
const items = [
{
label: 'First',
value: 'first'
},
{
label: 'Second',
value: 'second'
},
{
label: 'Third',
value: 'third'
}
];
return <SelectInput items={items} onSelect={handleSelect} />;
};
render(<Demo />);
Type:
array
Default:
[]
Items to display in a list. Each item must be an object and have
label and
value props, it may also optionally have a
key prop.
If no
key prop is provided,
value will be used as the item key.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Listen to user's input. Useful in case there are multiple input components at the same time and input must be "routed" to a specific component.
Type:
number
Default:
0
Index of initially-selected item in
items array.
Type:
number
Number of items to display.
Type:
Component
Custom component to override the default indicator component.
Type:
Component
Custom component to override the default item component.
Type:
function
Function to call when user selects an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.
Type:
function
Function to call when user highlights an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.