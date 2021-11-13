Select input component for Ink

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

$ npm install ink- select - input

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'ink' ; import SelectInput from 'ink-select-input' ; const Demo = () => { const handleSelect = item => { }; const items = [ { label : 'First' , value : 'first' }, { label : 'Second' , value : 'second' }, { label : 'Third' , value : 'third' } ]; return < SelectInput items = {items} onSelect = {handleSelect} /> ; }; render( < Demo /> );

Props

items

Type: array

Default: []

Items to display in a list. Each item must be an object and have label and value props, it may also optionally have a key prop. If no key prop is provided, value will be used as the item key.

isFocused

Type: boolean

Default: true

Listen to user's input. Useful in case there are multiple input components at the same time and input must be "routed" to a specific component.

initialIndex

Type: number Default: 0

Index of initially-selected item in items array.

limit

Type: number

Number of items to display.

indicatorComponent

Type: Component

Custom component to override the default indicator component.

itemComponent

Type: Component

Custom component to override the default item component.

onSelect

Type: function

Function to call when user selects an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.

onHighlight

Type: function

Function to call when user highlights an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.