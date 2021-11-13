openbase logo
Readme

ink-select-input test

Select input component for Ink

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

$ npm install ink-select-input

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import SelectInput from 'ink-select-input';

const Demo = () => {
    const handleSelect = item => {
        // `item` = { label: 'First', value: 'first' }
    };

    const items = [
        {
            label: 'First',
            value: 'first'
        },
        {
            label: 'Second',
            value: 'second'
        },
        {
            label: 'Third',
            value: 'third'
        }
    ];

    return <SelectInput items={items} onSelect={handleSelect} />;
};

render(<Demo />);

Props

items

Type: array
Default: []

Items to display in a list. Each item must be an object and have label and value props, it may also optionally have a key prop. If no key prop is provided, value will be used as the item key.

isFocused

Type: boolean
Default: true

Listen to user's input. Useful in case there are multiple input components at the same time and input must be "routed" to a specific component.

initialIndex

Type: number Default: 0

Index of initially-selected item in items array.

limit

Type: number

Number of items to display.

indicatorComponent

Type: Component

Custom component to override the default indicator component.

itemComponent

Type: Component

Custom component to override the default item component.

onSelect

Type: function

Function to call when user selects an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.

onHighlight

Type: function

Function to call when user highlights an item. Item object is passed to that function as an argument.

