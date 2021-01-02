openbase logo
36.7K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ink-link Build Status

Link component for Ink

Creates clickable links in the terminal!

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

$ npm install ink-link

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {render, Text} from 'ink';
import Link from 'ink-link';

render(
    <Link url="https://sindresorhus.com">
        My <Text color="cyan">Website</Text>
    </Link>
);

API

Supported terminals.

For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text: My website (https://sindresorhus.com).

url

Type: string

The URL to link to.

fallback

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Determines whether the URL should be printed in parens after the text for unsupported terminals: My website (https://sindresorhus.com).

