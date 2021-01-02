Link component for Ink

Creates clickable links in the terminal!

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

npm install ink-link

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {render, Text} from 'ink' ; import Link from 'ink-link' ; render( < Link url = "https://sindresorhus.com" > My < Text color = "cyan" > Website </ Text > </ Link > );

API

Supported terminals.

For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text: My website (https://sindresorhus.com) .

url

Type: string

The URL to link to.

fallback

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Determines whether the URL should be printed in parens after the text for unsupported terminals: My website (https://sindresorhus.com) .

