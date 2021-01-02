Link component for Ink
Creates clickable links in the terminal!
Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.
$ npm install ink-link
import React from 'react';
import {render, Text} from 'ink';
import Link from 'ink-link';
render(
<Link url="https://sindresorhus.com">
My <Text color="cyan">Website</Text>
</Link>
);
<Link>
For unsupported terminals, the link will be printed in parens after the text:
My website (https://sindresorhus.com).
Type:
string
The URL to link to.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Determines whether the URL should be printed in parens after the text for unsupported terminals:
My website (https://sindresorhus.com).