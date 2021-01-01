openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ig

ink-gradient

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Gradient color component for Ink

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Gradient

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ink-gradient Build Status

Gradient color component for Ink

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

$ npm install ink-gradient

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import Gradient from 'ink-gradient';
import BigText from 'ink-big-text';

render(
    <Gradient name="rainbow">
        <BigText text="unicorns"/>
    </Gradient>
);

API

<Gradient>

It accepts a string or Ink component as children, for example, ink-box.

Props

name

Type: string

Name of a built-in gradient.

colors

Type: string[] | object[]

Colors to use to make the gradient.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gra
@visx/gradient🐯 visx | visualization components
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
47K
gra
@vx/gradient🐯 visx | visualization components
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
43K
@times-components/gradientA collection of reusable components used by The Times
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
368
jcg
javascript-color-gradientLightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
rcg
react-color-gradient-pickerColor picker for react
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
989
rlg
react-linear-gradient-pickerLinear Gradient picker written in React.
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial