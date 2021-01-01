Gradient color component for Ink

Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.

Install

npm install ink-gradient

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'ink' ; import Gradient from 'ink-gradient' ; import BigText from 'ink-big-text' ; render( < Gradient name = "rainbow" > < BigText text = "unicorns" /> </ Gradient > );

API

It accepts a string or Ink component as children , for example, ink-box .

Props

name

Type: string

Name of a built-in gradient.

colors

Type: string[] | object[]

Colors to use to make the gradient.

