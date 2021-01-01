Gradient color component for Ink
Looking for a version compatible with Ink 2.x? Check out this release.
$ npm install ink-gradient
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import Gradient from 'ink-gradient';
import BigText from 'ink-big-text';
render(
<Gradient name="rainbow">
<BigText text="unicorns"/>
</Gradient>
);
<Gradient>
It accepts a string or Ink component as
children, for example,
ink-box.
Type:
string
Name of a built-in gradient.
Type:
string[] | object[]
Colors to use to make the gradient.