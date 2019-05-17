DocStrap

DocStrap is Bootstrap based template for JSDoc3. In addition, it includes all of the themes from Bootswatch giving you a great deal of look and feel options for your documentation, along with a simple search. Additionally, it adds some options to the conf.json file that gives you even more flexibility to tweak the template to your needs. It will also make your teeth whiter.

Features

Right side TOC for navigation in pages

Integrated offline search

Themed

Customizable

Syntax highlighting

What It Looks Like

Here are examples of this template with the different Bootswatch themes:

To change your theme, just change it in the conf.json file. See below for details.

Ooooh, I want it! How do I get it?

If you manage your own version of jsdoc:

npm install ink-docstrap

When using grunt, please look at grunt-jsdoc which you can use with docstrap.

Command Line Example

jsdoc -c path/to/conf.json -t ./node_modules/ink-docstrap/template -R README.md -r .

The -c sets the config, and the docstrap README does talk about the options you can put in templates that docstrap is supposed to look for.

The -t sets the template. This is the option you need to set to get the docstrap template to be used.

The -R sets a markdown file to be the front page of the documentation.

The -r tells jsdoc to run recursively.

The . says from current directory.

Configuring the template

DocStrap ships with a conf.json file in the template/ directory. It is just a regular old JSDoc configuration file, but with the following new options:

"templates" : { "systemName" : "{string}" , "footer" : "{string}" , "copyright" : "{string}" , "includeDate" : "{boolean}" , "navType" : "{vertical|inline}" , "theme" : "{theme}" , "linenums" : "{boolean}" , "collapseSymbols" : "{boolean}" , "inverseNav" : "{boolean}" , "outputSourceFiles" : "{boolean}" , "outputSourcePath" : "{boolean}" , "dateFormat" : "{string}" , "syntaxTheme" : "{string}" , "sort" : "{boolean|string}" , "search" : "{boolean}" }

Options

systemName The name of the system being documented. This will appear in the page title for each page

The name of the system being documented. This will appear in the page title for each page footer Any markup want to appear in the footer of each page. This is not processed at all, just printed exactly as you enter it

Any markup want to appear in the footer of each page. This is not processed at all, just printed exactly as you enter it copyright You can add a copyright message below the footer and above the JSDoc timestamp at the bottom of the page

You can add a copyright message below the footer and above the JSDoc timestamp at the bottom of the page includeDate By default, the current date is always shown in the footer of the generated documentation. You can omit the current date by setting this option to false

By default, the current date is always shown in the footer of the generated documentation. You can omit the current date by setting this option to navType The template uses top level navigation with dropdowns for the contents of each category. On large systems these dropdowns can get large enough to expand beyond the page. To make the dropdowns render wider and stack the entries vertically, set this option to "inline" . Otherwise set it to "vertical" to make them regular stacked dropdowns.

The template uses top level navigation with dropdowns for the contents of each category. On large systems these dropdowns can get large enough to expand beyond the page. To make the dropdowns render wider and stack the entries vertically, set this option to . Otherwise set it to to make them regular stacked dropdowns. theme This is the name of the them you want to use in all lowercase . The valid options are cerulean cosmo cyborg flatly journal lumen paper readable sandstone simplex slate spacelab superhero united yeti

This is the name of the them you want to use . The valid options are linenums When true, line numbers will appear in the source code listing. If you have also turned that on.

When true, line numbers will appear in the source code listing. If you have also turned that on. collapseSymbols If your pages have a large number of symbols, it can be easy to get lost in all the text. If you turn this to true all of the symbols in the page will roll their contents up so that you just get a list of symbols that can be expanded and collapsed.

If your pages have a large number of symbols, it can be easy to get lost in all the text. If you turn this to all of the symbols in the page will roll their contents up so that you just get a list of symbols that can be expanded and collapsed. analytics Add a Google Analytics code to the template output e.g. "analytics":{"ua":"UA-XXXXX-XXX", "domain":"XXXX"} ua The google agent (see Google Analytics help for details) domain The domain being served. (see Google Analytics help for details)

Add a Google Analytics code to the template output e.g. inverseNav Bootstrap navbars come in two flavors, regular and inverse where inverse is generally higher contrast. Set this to true to use the inverse header.

Bootstrap navbars come in two flavors, regular and inverse where inverse is generally higher contrast. Set this to to use the inverse header. outputSourceFiles When true, the system will produce source pretty printed file listings with a link from the documentation.

When true, the system will produce source pretty printed file listings with a link from the documentation. outputSourcePath When outputSourceFiles is false , you may still want to name the file even without a link to the pretty printed output. Set this to true when outputSourceFiles is false . outputSourceFiles when true takes precedence over this setting.

When is , you may still want to name the file even without a link to the pretty printed output. Set this to when is . when takes precedence over this setting. dateFormat The date format to use when printing dates. It accepts any format string understood by moment.js

The date format to use when printing dates. It accepts any format string understood by moment.js syntaxTheme String that determines the theme used for code blocks. Default value is "default" . It can be any value supported at sunlight themes which right now consists of...uh... "default" and "dark" , but at least you have it if you need it.

String that determines the theme used for code blocks. Default value is . It can be any value supported at sunlight themes which right now consists of...uh... and , but at least you have it if you need it. sort Defaults to true. Specifies whether jsdoc should sort data or use file order. Can also be a string and if so it is passed to jsdoc directly. The default string is "longname, version, since" .

Defaults to true. Specifies whether jsdoc should sort data or use file order. Can also be a string and if so it is passed to jsdoc directly. The default string is . search By default, the template includes a quick search box. For large APIs, the search database can be too expensive to load. If needed you can disable this feature setting this option to false.

Syntax Highlighting

Language

The default language will be JavaScript, but there are a couple of ways to secify the language.

DocStrap support the language specified in the standard way e.g.

```html < html > </ html >

DocStrap also introduces a new documentation tag which can appear inside any example block in source code, or in any fenced code block in markdown: {@lang languageName} , where language can be any of the languages supported by Sunlight

When in a doclet, add the tag just after the @example tag like this:

@example {@lang xml} <div>This is the most interesting web site ever</div>

These are the supported languages.

ActionScript

bash

C/C++

C♯

CSS

Diff

DOS batch

Erlang

Haskell

httpd (Apache)

Java

JavaScript

Lisp

Lua

MySQL

nginx

Objective-C

Perl

PHP

PowerShell

Python

Ruby

Scala

T-SQL

VB.NET

XML (HTML)

Example Caption

If you want a caption to your example, add it in a HTML caption before your example e.g.

@example < caption > my caption </ caption > {@lang xml} < mycode > </ mycode >

Customizing DocStrap

No template can meet every need and customizing templates is a favorite pastime of....well, no-one, but you may need to anyway. First make sure you have bower and grunt-cli installed. Fetch the source using git or grab the zip file from github. and unzip it somewhere. Everything that follows happens in the unzip directory.

Next, prepare the environment:

bower install

and

npm install

When that is done, you have all of the tools to start modifying the template. The template, like Bootstrap, uses less. The way it works is that ./styles/main.less pulls in the bootstrap files uncompiled so that you have access to all of bootstraps mixins, colors, etc, that you would want. There are two more files in that directory, variables.less , bootswatch.less . These are the theme files and you can modify them, but keep in mind that if you apply a new theme (see below) those files will be overwritten. It is best to keep your changes to the main.less file.

To compile your changes to main.less and any other files it loads up,

grunt less

The output is will be put in ./template/static/styles/site.<theme-name>.css . The next time you create your documentation, it will have the new css file included.

To apply a different template to the styles directory to modify, open up the conf.json in the template directory and change the theme option to the theme you want. Then

grunt apply

And the new theme will be in variables.less , bootswatch.less . Don't forget to compile your changes using grunt apply to get that change into the template.

NOTE that these steps are not necessary to just change the theme, this is only to modify the theme. If all you want to do is change the theme, just update conf.json with the new theme and build your docs!

Contributing

Yes! Contribute! Test! Share your ideas! Report Bugs!

Contributers

Huge thanks to all contributors. If your name should be here, but isn't, please let us know

