👩🏼🎨 Divider component for Ink.
$ npm install ink-divider
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import Divider from 'ink-divider';
render(<Divider title={'Title'} />);
Type:
string
Default:
""
Title shown in the middle of the divider.
Type:
number
Default:
50
Width of the divider.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Padding at the start and the end of the divider.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Padding besides the title in the middle.
Type:
string
Default:
"white"
Color of the title.
Type:
string
Default:
"-"
Char used as a divider.
Type:
string
Default:
"gray"
Color of the divider chars.
MIT © Jure Sotosek