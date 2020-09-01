👩🏼‍🎨 Divider component for Ink.

Install

npm install ink-divider

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'ink' ; import Divider from 'ink-divider' ; render( < Divider title = { ' Title '} /> );

Props

title

Type: string

Default: ""

Title shown in the middle of the divider.

width

Type: number

Default: 50

Width of the divider.

padding

Type: number

Default: 1

Padding at the start and the end of the divider.

titlePadding

Type: number

Default: 1

Padding besides the title in the middle.

titleColor

Type: string

Default: "white"

Color of the title.

dividerChar

Type: string

Default: "-"

Char used as a divider.

dividerColor

Type: string

Default: "gray"

Color of the divider chars.

License

MIT © Jure Sotosek