openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
id

ink-divider

by Jure Sotosek
3.0.0 (see all)

👨🏼‍🎨 Divider component for Ink

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ink-divider

CircleCI

👩🏼‍🎨 Divider component for Ink.

Install

$ npm install ink-divider

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'ink';
import Divider from 'ink-divider';

render(<Divider title={'Title'} />);

Props

title

Type: string
Default: ""

Title shown in the middle of the divider.

width

Type: number
Default: 50

Width of the divider.

padding

Type: number
Default: 1

Padding at the start and the end of the divider.

titlePadding

Type: number
Default: 1

Padding besides the title in the middle.

titleColor

Type: string
Default: "white"

Color of the title.

dividerChar

Type: string
Default: "-"

Char used as a divider.

dividerColor

Type: string
Default: "gray"

Color of the divider chars.

License

MIT © Jure Sotosek

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial