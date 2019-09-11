Confirmation input component for Ink
$ npm install ink-confirm-input
import React, {useCallback, useState} from 'react';
import {render, Box} from 'ink';
import ConfirmInput from 'ink-confirm-input';
const UnicornQuestion = () => {
const [answer, setAnswer] = useState();
const [value, setValue] = useState('');
const handleSubmit = useCallback(submitValue => {
if (submitValue === false) {
setAnswer({answer: 'You are heartless…'});
return;
}
setAnswer({answer: 'You love unicorns!'});
}, [setAnswer]);
return (
<Box>
Do you like unicorns? (Y/n)
<ConfirmInput
isChecked
value={value}
onChange={setValue}
onSubmit={handleSubmit}
/>
{answer && answer}
</Box>
);
};
render(<UnicornQuestion/>);
<ConfirmInput/>
<ConfirmInput/> accepts the same props as
<TextInput/> in addition to the ones below.
Type:
boolean
Whether to return
true or
false by default.
Type:
string
Value to display in a text input.
Type:
string
Text to display when
value is empty.
Type:
Function
Function to call when value updates. Returns a
string with the input.
Type:
Function
Function to call when user press Enter. Returns a
boolean for the answer.