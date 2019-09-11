openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ici

ink-confirm-input

by Kevin Mårtensson
2.0.0 (see all)

Confirmation input component for Ink

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

471

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ink-confirm-input Build Status

Confirmation input component for Ink

Install

$ npm install ink-confirm-input

Usage

import React, {useCallback, useState} from 'react';
import {render, Box} from 'ink';
import ConfirmInput from 'ink-confirm-input';

const UnicornQuestion = () => {
    const [answer, setAnswer] = useState();
    const [value, setValue] = useState('');
    const handleSubmit = useCallback(submitValue => {
        if (submitValue === false) {
            setAnswer({answer: 'You are heartless…'});
            return;
        }

        setAnswer({answer: 'You love unicorns!'});
    }, [setAnswer]);

    return (
        <Box>
            Do you like unicorns? (Y/n)

            <ConfirmInput
                isChecked
                value={value}
                onChange={setValue}
                onSubmit={handleSubmit}
            />

            {answer && answer}
        </Box>
    );
};

render(<UnicornQuestion/>);

API

<ConfirmInput/>

Props

<ConfirmInput/> accepts the same props as <TextInput/> in addition to the ones below.

isChecked

Type: boolean

Whether to return true or false by default.

value

Type: string

Value to display in a text input.

placeholder

Type: string

Text to display when value is empty.

onChange

Type: Function

Function to call when value updates. Returns a string with the input.

onSubmit

Type: Function

Function to call when user press Enter. Returns a boolean for the answer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial