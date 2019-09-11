Confirmation input component for Ink

Install

$ npm install ink-confirm- input

Usage

import React, {useCallback, useState} from 'react' ; import {render, Box} from 'ink' ; import ConfirmInput from 'ink-confirm-input' ; const UnicornQuestion = () => { const [answer, setAnswer] = useState(); const [value, setValue] = useState( '' ); const handleSubmit = useCallback( submitValue => { if (submitValue === false ) { setAnswer({ answer : 'You are heartless…' }); return ; } setAnswer({ answer : 'You love unicorns!' }); }, [setAnswer]); return ( < Box > Do you like unicorns? (Y/n) < ConfirmInput isChecked value = {value} onChange = {setValue} onSubmit = {handleSubmit} /> {answer && answer} </ Box > ); }; render( < UnicornQuestion /> );

API

Props

<ConfirmInput/> accepts the same props as <TextInput/> in addition to the ones below.

isChecked

Type: boolean

Whether to return true or false by default.

value

Type: string

Value to display in a text input.

placeholder

Type: string

Text to display when value is empty.

onChange

Type: Function

Function to call when value updates. Returns a string with the input.

onSubmit

Type: Function