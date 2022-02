Awesome text component for Ink

Install

$ npm install ink-big- text

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'ink' ; import Gradient from 'ink-gradient' ; import BigText from 'ink-big-text' ; render( < Gradient name = "rainbow" > < BigText text = "unicorns" /> </ Gradient > );

API

Props except for text are passed as options to cfonts . The only difference is that the background option is named backgroundColor here. See the prop types in index.js for more.

