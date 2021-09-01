Dependency injection library for JavaScript and TypeScript in 5.2K. It is an extraction of the Angular's dependency injection which means that it's feature complete, fast, reliable and well tested.
Angular version 5 deprecated the
ReflectiveInjector API and introduced
StaticInjector. In short, the dependency injection in the newest versions of Angular will happen entirely compile-time so reflection will not be necessary.
However, if you want to use dependency injection in your Node.js, Vue, React, Vanilla JS, TypeScript, etc. application you won't be able to take advantage of
StaticInjector the way that Angular will because your application won't be compatible with Angular compiler.
This means that if you need dependency injection outside of Angular
@angular/core is not an option. In such case, use
injection-js for fast, small, reliable, high-quality, well designed and well tested solution.
$ npm i injection-js
# OR
$ yarn add injection-js
Note:
For ES5
Classsyntax and TypeScript you need a polyfill for the Reflect API. You can use:
- reflection (only 3kb 🔥)
- reflect-metadata
- core-js (
core-js/es7/reflect)
Also for TypeScript you will need to enable
experimentalDecoratorsand
emitDecoratorMetadataflags within your
tsconfig.json
import 'reflect-metadata';
import { ReflectiveInjector, Injectable, Injector } from 'injection-js';
class Http {}
@Injectable()
class Service {
constructor(private http: Http) {}
}
@Injectable()
class Service2 {
constructor(private injector: Injector) {}
getService(): void {
console.log(this.injector.get(Service) instanceof Service);
}
createChildInjector(): void {
const childInjector = ReflectiveInjector.resolveAndCreate([Service], this.injector);
}
}
const injector = ReflectiveInjector.resolveAndCreate([Service, Http]);
console.log(injector.get(Service) instanceof Service);
const { Inject, ReflectiveInjector } = require('injection-js');
class Http {}
class Service {
static get parameters() {
return [new Inject(Http)];
}
constructor(http) {
this.http = http;
}
}
const injector = ReflectiveInjector.resolveAndCreate([Http, Service]);
console.log(injector.get(Service) instanceof Service);
require('reflect-metadata');
var di = require('injection-js');
var Http = di.Class({
constructor: function() {},
});
var Service = di.Class({
constructor: [
Http,
function(http) {
this.http = http;
},
],
});
var injector = di.ReflectiveInjector.resolveAndCreate([Http, Service]);
console.log(injector.get(Service) instanceof Service);
For full documentation check Angular DI docs:
This is a list of libraries that are using injection-js. If you have a suggestion on what to add, please don't hesitate to submit a PR.
MIT