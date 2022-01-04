openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

inject-stylesheet

by braintree
5.0.0 (see all)

Create a <style> element with CSS properties, filtering input using a whitelist or blacklist

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

inject-stylesheet

This library takes a blocklist (or allowlist) of CSS properties and sanitizes for known CSS exploits.

API

Where mentioned, styles is an object with its keys being CSS selectors and values being CSS property key-value pairs.

var stylesheet = injectStylesheet.injectWithBlocklist(styles [, blocklist]);
var stylesheet = injectStylesheet.injectWithAllowlist(styles [, allowlist]);

After usage, stylesheet will refer to the <style> tag that was injected into the <head> of the document.

var injectStylesheet = require("inject-stylesheet");
var styles = {
  input: {
    "font-size": "16pt",
    color: "#3A3A3A",
  },
  ".invalid": {
    color: "tomato",
  },
  "@media screen and (max-width: 700px)": {
    input: {
      "font-size": "14pt",
    },
  },
};
var allowlist = ["font-size", "color"];
var blocklist = ["background", "display"];

injectStylesheet.injectWithBlocklist(styles, blocklist);
injectStylesheet.injectWithAllowlist(styles, allowlist);

Sanitization

Selectors

Selectors are filtered for things such as {}, @import, etc.

Keys

Keys are filtered based on whether or not a blocklist or allowlist was given. injectStylesheet will assume that its second parameter is a blocklist unless the third parameter is true, which will designate it as a allowlist. This listing is used to filter the given CSS properties for exclusion or inclusion.

Values

Values are checked against usages of url(), evaluate(), and other potentially abused and powerful CSS functions.

Browser Support

All modern browsers, and IE9+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial