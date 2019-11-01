Inject the LiveReload script snippet into a HTML response.

This detects .htm and .html and ensures they have text/html accept headers, if not yet set.

Example:

var liveReload = require ( 'inject-lr-script' ) var stacked = require ( 'stacked' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var serveStatic = require ( 'serve-static' ) var app = stacked() app.use(liveReload()) app.use(serveStatic( 'app/' )) var server = http.createServer(app)

Note: This expects a <body> tag to be present in the HTML.

Usage

middleware = liveReload([opt])

Returns a function middleware(req, res, next) which injects a LiveReload <script> tag into the body of an HTML script.

Options:

port the live reload server port, default 35729

the live reload server port, default 35729 host the host, default localhost

the host, default path the script path, default '/livereload.js?snipver=1'

the script path, default local if true, the script will ignore the port and host and assumes its hosted locally on the same domain, default false

if true, the script will ignore the and and assumes its hosted locally on the same domain, default false type the script type, default "text/javascript" , could also be "module" for ES modules

the script type, default , could also be for ES modules defer a boolean whether to add this attribute to the script tag, default true

a boolean whether to add this attribute to the script tag, default async a boolean whether to add this attribute to the script tag, default true

You can also change the options at runtime:

var liveReload = require ( 'inject-lr-script' ) var liveInjector = liveReload() handler.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (liveReload) { liveInjector.host = myHost liveInjector.port = myPort liveInjector(req, res, next) } else { next() } })

See Also

inject-lr-script-stream - a simpler, streaming approach

connect-livereload - a similar approach

Changelog

2.x - major refactor: simplified and uses a connect-style middleware to improve performance/stability

1.x - uses Beefy to try and auto-detect mime type based on response events

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.