Inject the LiveReload script snippet into a HTML response.
This detects
.htm and
.html and ensures they have
text/html accept headers, if not yet set.
Example:
var liveReload = require('inject-lr-script')
var stacked = require('stacked')
var http = require('http')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var app = stacked()
app.use(liveReload())
app.use(serveStatic('app/'))
var server = http.createServer(app)
Note: This expects a
<body> tag to be present in the HTML.
middleware = liveReload([opt])
Returns a function
middleware(req, res, next) which injects a LiveReload
<script> tag into the body of an HTML script.
Options:
port the live reload server port, default 35729
host the host, default
localhost
path the script path, default
'/livereload.js?snipver=1'
local if true, the script will ignore the
port and
host and assumes its hosted locally on the same domain, default false
type the script type, default
"text/javascript", could also be
"module" for ES modules
defer a boolean whether to add this attribute to the script tag, default
true
async a boolean whether to add this attribute to the script tag, default
true
You can also change the options at runtime:
var liveReload = require('inject-lr-script')
var liveInjector = liveReload()
handler.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (liveReload) {
liveInjector.host = myHost
liveInjector.port = myPort
liveInjector(req, res, next)
} else {
next()
}
})
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.