ini

initials

by Gregor Martynus
3.1.1

extract initials from and add initials to names

Readme

Initials. Because JD is shorter than John Doe

extracts initials from and adds initials to names

Installation

Install using npm for node.js:

npm install --save initials

Usage

initials('John Doe')
// 'JD'

initials(['John Doe', 'Robert Roe'])
// ['JD', 'RR']

// alias for initials('John Doe')
initials.find('John Doe')

// parse name(s)
initials.parse('John Doe')
// {name: 'John Doe', initials: 'JD'}

// add initials to name(s)
initials.addTo('John Doe')
// 'John Doe (JD)'

// pass existing initials for names
initials(['John Doe', 'Jane Dane'], {
  existing: { 'John Doe': 'JD' }
})
// ['JD', 'JDa']

Notes

Preffered initials can be passed in (JD), e.g.

console.log( initials('John Doe (JoDo)') );
// 'JoDo'

If a name contains an email, it gets ignored when calculating initials

console.log( initials('John Doe joe@example.com') );
// 'JD'

If a name is an email, the domain part gets ignored

console.log( initials('joe@example.com') );
// 'jo'

When passing an Array of names, duplicates of initials are avoided

console.log( initials(['John Doe', 'Jane Dane']) );
// ['JDo', 'JDa']

Test

npm test

LICENSE

MIT

