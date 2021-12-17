Initials. Because JD is shorter than John Doe

extracts initials from and adds initials to names

Installation

Install using npm for node.js:

npm install --save initials

Usage

initials( 'John Doe' ) initials([ 'John Doe' , 'Robert Roe' ]) initials.find( 'John Doe' ) initials.parse( 'John Doe' ) initials.addTo( 'John Doe' ) initials([ 'John Doe' , 'Jane Dane' ], { existing : { 'John Doe' : 'JD' } })

Notes

Preffered initials can be passed in (JD) , e.g.

console .log( initials( 'John Doe (JoDo)' ) );

If a name contains an email, it gets ignored when calculating initials

console .log( initials( 'John Doe joe@example.com' ) );

If a name is an email, the domain part gets ignored

console .log( initials( 'joe@example.com' ) );

When passing an Array of names, duplicates of initials are avoided

console .log( initials([ 'John Doe' , 'Jane Dane' ]) );

Test

npm test

LICENSE

MIT