extracts initials from and adds initials to names
Install using npm for node.js:
npm install --save initials
initials('John Doe')
// 'JD'
initials(['John Doe', 'Robert Roe'])
// ['JD', 'RR']
// alias for initials('John Doe')
initials.find('John Doe')
// parse name(s)
initials.parse('John Doe')
// {name: 'John Doe', initials: 'JD'}
// add initials to name(s)
initials.addTo('John Doe')
// 'John Doe (JD)'
// pass existing initials for names
initials(['John Doe', 'Jane Dane'], {
existing: { 'John Doe': 'JD' }
})
// ['JD', 'JDa']
Preffered initials can be passed in
(JD), e.g.
console.log( initials('John Doe (JoDo)') );
// 'JoDo'
If a name contains an email, it gets ignored when calculating initials
console.log( initials('John Doe joe@example.com') );
// 'JD'
If a name is an email, the domain part gets ignored
console.log( initials('joe@example.com') );
// 'jo'
When passing an Array of names, duplicates of initials are avoided
console.log( initials(['John Doe', 'Jane Dane']) );
// ['JDo', 'JDa']
npm test