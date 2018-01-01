initd-forever is a node.js module to create a daemon for your nodejs application.
The package generates a shell script for
/etc/init.d using forever package.
It generates also a shell script for monitoring daemon with the debain package
monit
You can install
initd-forever and its dependencies with npm:
npm install initd-forever -g for a global installation (for example)
To generate daemon and monit files from the command line, use following options:
$ initd-forever --help
usage: initd-forever [options]
Generate the script file as a daemon and the monit script file.
options:
-a, --app APP Path to node.js main js file
-c, --command COMMAND Command to execute on the nodejs file used for custom command line options
-e, --env ENV Export NODE_ENV with ENV value
-l, --logfile LOGFILE Logs the daemon output to LOGFILE
-n, --name NAME Application name
-p, --pidfile PIDFILE The pid file
-m, --monit MONITPORT Generate the monit script file with the port number MONITPORT where your application runs
-f, --forever FOREVER Path to forever script
Error:
Cannot generate daemon file: no options defined and package.json is not found.
For missing options, initd-forever will use values saved in the package.json.
Default is the main defined in package.json
Default is production
Default is the name defined in package.json
Default is based on name value: /var/log/name.log
Default is based on name value: /var/run/name.pid
Default doesn't generate the monit script file.
Default uses whatever script the environment variable points to
Default passes the nodejs executable '/usr/bin/env node'
To run the tests under node you will need
mocha and
should installed (it's listed as a
devDependencies so
npm install from the checkout should be enough), then do
$ npm test
initd-forever is currently maintained by Yassine Azzout.