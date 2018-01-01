initd-forever is a node.js module to create a daemon for your nodejs application.

The package generates a shell script for /etc/init.d using forever package.

It generates also a shell script for monitoring daemon with the debain package monit

Keynote

Installation

You can install initd-forever and its dependencies with npm:

npm install initd-forever -g for a global installation (for example)

Usage

To generate daemon and monit files from the command line, use following options:

$ initd-forever --help usage: initd-forever [options] Generate the script file as a daemon and the monit script file. options: - a, --app APP Path to node.js main js file - c, --command COMMAND Command to execute on the nodejs file used for custom command line options - e, --env ENV Export NODE_ENV with ENV value - l, --logfile LOGFILE Logs the daemon output to LOGFILE - n, --name NAME Application name - p, --pidfile PIDFILE The pid file - m, --monit MONITPORT Generate the monit script file with the port number MONITPORT where your application runs - f, --forever FOREVER Path to forever script Error: Cannot generate daemon file: no options defined and package.json is not found.

For missing options, initd-forever will use values saved in the package.json.

Options

app

Default is the main defined in package.json

env

Default is production

name

Default is the name defined in package.json

logfile

Default is based on name value: /var/log/name.log

pidfile

Default is based on name value: /var/run/name.pid

monit

Default doesn't generate the monit script file.

forever

Default uses whatever script the environment variable points to

command

Default passes the nodejs executable '/usr/bin/env node'

Running tests

To run the tests under node you will need mocha and should installed (it's listed as a devDependencies so npm install from the checkout should be enough), then do

npm test

Project status

initd-forever is currently maintained by Yassine Azzout.

Authors and contributors

Current

License

MIT license