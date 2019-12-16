Deprecated: incorporated into Brunch 3
A simple interface that clones or copies skeletons. skeleton is a base repo for your application (any technology).
init-skeleton currently just clones or copies the repository,
executes
npm install and
bower install and removes
.git directory.
Useful for Brunch and
Grunt base repos (skeletons).
grunt-init is similar, except it requires to clone projects to home directory before initialising from it.
Supported formats:
gh:user/project,
github:user/project)
Install with npm:
npm install init-skeleton.
const initSkeleton = require('init-skeleton').init;
initSkeleton('skeleton').then(() => {
console.log('Cloned');
});
options:
rootPath -
String, root path of the result directory
commandName:
String, defaults to
init-skeleton
logger:
console.{log,error}-compatible logger.
MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)