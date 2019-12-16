Deprecated: incorporated into Brunch 3

A simple interface that clones or copies skeletons. skeleton is a base repo for your application (any technology).

init-skeleton currently just clones or copies the repository, executes npm install and bower install and removes .git directory. Useful for Brunch and Grunt base repos (skeletons).

grunt-init is similar, except it requires to clone projects to home directory before initialising from it.

Supported formats:

File system

Git URI

GitHub URI ( gh:user/project , github:user/project )

Install with npm: npm install init-skeleton .

Usage

const initSkeleton = require ( 'init-skeleton' ).init; initSkeleton( 'skeleton' ).then( () => { console .log( 'Cloned' ); });

options : rootPath - String , root path of the result directory commandName : String , defaults to init-skeleton logger : console.{log,error} -compatible logger.

:

License

MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)