openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

init-skeleton

by brunch
1.0.1 (see all)

A simple interface that clones or copies skeletons (base projects for your apps).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecated: incorporated into Brunch 3

init-skeleton

A simple interface that clones or copies skeletons. skeleton is a base repo for your application (any technology).

init-skeleton currently just clones or copies the repository, executes npm install and bower install and removes .git directory. Useful for Brunch and Grunt base repos (skeletons).

grunt-init is similar, except it requires to clone projects to home directory before initialising from it.

Supported formats:

  • File system
  • Git URI
  • GitHub URI (gh:user/project, github:user/project)

Install with npm: npm install init-skeleton.

Usage

const initSkeleton = require('init-skeleton').init;

initSkeleton('skeleton').then(() => {
  console.log('Cloned');
});
  • options:
    • rootPath - String, root path of the result directory
    • commandName: String, defaults to init-skeleton
    • logger: console.{log,error}-compatible logger.

License

MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial