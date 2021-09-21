openbase logo
init-package-json

by npm
2.0.5 (see all)

A node module to get your node module started

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

init-package-json

A node module to get your node module started.

Build Status

Usage

var init = require('init-package-json')
var path = require('path')

// a path to a promzard module.  In the event that this file is
// not found, one will be provided for you.
var initFile = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.npm-init')

// the dir where we're doin stuff.
var dir = process.cwd()

// extra stuff that gets put into the PromZard module's context.
// In npm, this is the resolved config object.  Exposed as 'config'
// Optional.
var configData = { some: 'extra stuff' }

// Any existing stuff from the package.json file is also exposed in the
// PromZard module as the `package` object.  There will also be three
// vars for:
// * `filename` path to the package.json file
// * `basename` the tip of the package dir
// * `dirname` the parent of the package dir

init(dir, initFile, configData, function (er, data) {
  // the data's already been written to {dir}/package.json
  // now you can do stuff with it
})

Or from the command line:

$ npm-init

See PromZard for details about what can go in the config file.

3 months ago

