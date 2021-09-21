A node module to get your node module started.

Usage

var init = require ( 'init-package-json' ) var path = require ( 'path' ) var initFile = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.npm-init' ) var dir = process.cwd() var configData = { some : 'extra stuff' } init(dir, initFile, configData, function ( er, data ) { })

Or from the command line:

npm-init

See PromZard for details about what can go in the config file.