A node module to get your node module started.
var init = require('init-package-json')
var path = require('path')
// a path to a promzard module. In the event that this file is
// not found, one will be provided for you.
var initFile = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.npm-init')
// the dir where we're doin stuff.
var dir = process.cwd()
// extra stuff that gets put into the PromZard module's context.
// In npm, this is the resolved config object. Exposed as 'config'
// Optional.
var configData = { some: 'extra stuff' }
// Any existing stuff from the package.json file is also exposed in the
// PromZard module as the `package` object. There will also be three
// vars for:
// * `filename` path to the package.json file
// * `basename` the tip of the package dir
// * `dirname` the parent of the package dir
init(dir, initFile, configData, function (er, data) {
// the data's already been written to {dir}/package.json
// now you can do stuff with it
})
Or from the command line:
$ npm-init
See PromZard for details about what can go in the config file.