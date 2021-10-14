An ini format parser and serializer for node.

Sections are treated as nested objects. Items before the first heading are saved on the object directly.

Usage

Consider an ini-file config.ini that looks like this:

scope = global [database] user = dbuser password = dbpassword database = use_this_database [paths.default] datadir = /var/lib/data array[] = first value array[] = second value array[] = third value

You can read, manipulate and write the ini-file like so:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) , ini = require ( 'ini' ) var config = ini.parse(fs.readFileSync( './config.ini' , 'utf-8' )) config.scope = 'local' config.database.database = 'use_another_database' config.paths.default.tmpdir = '/tmp' delete config.paths.default.datadir config.paths.default.array.push( 'fourth value' ) fs.writeFileSync( './config_modified.ini' , ini.stringify(config, { section : 'section' }))

This will result in a file called config_modified.ini being written to the filesystem with the following content:

[section] scope=local [section.database] user=dbuser password=dbpassword database=use_another_database [section.paths.default] tmpdir=/tmp array[]=first value array[]=second value array[]=third value array[]=fourth value

API

Decode the ini-style formatted inistring into a nested object.

Alias for decode(inistring)

Encode the object object into an ini-style formatted string. If the optional parameter section is given, then all top-level properties of the object are put into this section and the section -string is prepended to all sub-sections, see the usage example above.

The options object may contain the following:

section A string which will be the first section in the encoded ini data. Defaults to none.

A string which will be the first in the encoded ini data. Defaults to none. whitespace Boolean to specify whether to put whitespace around the = character. By default, whitespace is omitted, to be friendly to some persnickety old parsers that don't tolerate it well. But some find that it's more human-readable and pretty with the whitespace.

For backwards compatibility reasons, if a string options is passed in, then it is assumed to be the section value.

Alias for encode(object, [options])

Escapes the string val such that it is safe to be used as a key or value in an ini-file. Basically escapes quotes. For example

ini.safe( '"unsafe string"' )

would result in

"\" unsafe string\ ""