An ini format parser and serializer for node.
Sections are treated as nested objects. Items before the first heading are saved on the object directly.
Consider an ini-file
config.ini that looks like this:
; this comment is being ignored
scope = global
[database]
user = dbuser
password = dbpassword
database = use_this_database
[paths.default]
datadir = /var/lib/data
array[] = first value
array[] = second value
array[] = third value
You can read, manipulate and write the ini-file like so:
var fs = require('fs')
, ini = require('ini')
var config = ini.parse(fs.readFileSync('./config.ini', 'utf-8'))
config.scope = 'local'
config.database.database = 'use_another_database'
config.paths.default.tmpdir = '/tmp'
delete config.paths.default.datadir
config.paths.default.array.push('fourth value')
fs.writeFileSync('./config_modified.ini', ini.stringify(config, { section: 'section' }))
This will result in a file called
config_modified.ini being written
to the filesystem with the following content:
[section]
scope=local
[section.database]
user=dbuser
password=dbpassword
database=use_another_database
[section.paths.default]
tmpdir=/tmp
array[]=first value
array[]=second value
array[]=third value
array[]=fourth value
Decode the ini-style formatted
inistring into a nested object.
Alias for
decode(inistring)
Encode the object
object into an ini-style formatted string. If the
optional parameter
section is given, then all top-level properties
of the object are put into this section and the
section-string is
prepended to all sub-sections, see the usage example above.
The
options object may contain the following:
section A string which will be the first
section in the encoded
ini data. Defaults to none.
whitespace Boolean to specify whether to put whitespace around the
= character. By default, whitespace is omitted, to be friendly to
some persnickety old parsers that don't tolerate it well. But some
find that it's more human-readable and pretty with the whitespace.
For backwards compatibility reasons, if a
string options is passed
in, then it is assumed to be the
section value.
Alias for
encode(object, [options])
Escapes the string
val such that it is safe to be used as a key or
value in an ini-file. Basically escapes quotes. For example
ini.safe('"unsafe string"')
would result in
"\"unsafe string\""
Unescapes the string
val