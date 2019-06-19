openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
inh

inherits

by isaacs
2.0.4 (see all)

Easy simple tiny inheritance in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.7M

GitHub Stars

342

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Browser-friendly inheritance fully compatible with standard node.js inherits.

This package exports standard inherits from node.js util module in node environment, but also provides alternative browser-friendly implementation through browser field. Alternative implementation is a literal copy of standard one located in standalone module to avoid requiring of util. It also has a shim for old browsers with no Object.create support.

While keeping you sure you are using standard inherits implementation in node.js environment, it allows bundlers such as browserify to not include full util package to your client code if all you need is just inherits function. It worth, because browser shim for util package is large and inherits is often the single function you need from it.

It's recommended to use this package instead of require('util').inherits for any code that has chances to be used not only in node.js but in browser too.

usage

var inherits = require('inherits');
// then use exactly as the standard one

note on version ~1.0

Version ~1.0 had completely different motivation and is not compatible neither with 2.0 nor with standard node.js inherits.

If you are using version ~1.0 and planning to switch to ~2.0, be careful:

  • new version uses super_ instead of super for referencing superclass
  • new version overwrites current prototype while old one preserves any existing fields on it

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial