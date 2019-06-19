Browser-friendly inheritance fully compatible with standard node.js inherits.
This package exports standard
inherits from node.js
util module in
node environment, but also provides alternative browser-friendly
implementation through browser
field. Alternative
implementation is a literal copy of standard one located in standalone
module to avoid requiring of
util. It also has a shim for old
browsers with no
Object.create support.
While keeping you sure you are using standard
inherits
implementation in node.js environment, it allows bundlers such as
browserify to not
include full
util package to your client code if all you need is
just
inherits function. It worth, because browser shim for
util
package is large and
inherits is often the single function you need
from it.
It's recommended to use this package instead of
require('util').inherits for any code that has chances to be used
not only in node.js but in browser too.
var inherits = require('inherits');
// then use exactly as the standard one
Version ~1.0 had completely different motivation and is not compatible
neither with 2.0 nor with standard node.js
inherits.
If you are using version ~1.0 and planning to switch to ~2.0, be careful:
super_ instead of
super for referencing
superclass