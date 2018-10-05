openbase logo
inh

inherit

by Filatov Dmitry
2.2.7 (see all)

Inheritance module for Node.js and browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

77K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Inherit NPM version

This module provides some syntax sugar for "class" declarations, constructors, mixins, "super" calls and static members.

Getting Started

In Node.js

You can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install inherit

In Browsers

<script type="text/javascript" src="inherit.js"></script>

It also supports RequireJS module format and YM module format.

Module has been tested in IE6+, Mozilla Firefox 3+, Chrome 5+, Safari 5+, Opera 10+.

Specification

Creating a base class

Function inherit(Object props);

Creating a base class with static properties

Function inherit(
    Object props,
    Object staticProps);

Creating a derived class

Function inherit(
    Function BaseClass,
    Object props,
    Object staticProps);

Creating a derived class with mixins

Function inherit(
    [
        Function BaseClass,
        Function Mixin,
        Function AnotherMixin,
        ...
    ],
    Object props,
    Object staticProps);

Example

var inherit = require('inherit');

// base "class"
var A = inherit(/** @lends A.prototype */{
    __constructor : function(property) { // constructor
        this.property = property;
    },

    getProperty : function() {
        return this.property + ' of instanceA';
    },
    
    getType : function() {
        return 'A';
    },

    getStaticProperty : function() {
        return this.__self.staticProperty; // access to static
    }
}, /** @lends A */ {    
    staticProperty : 'staticA',
    
    staticMethod : function() {
        return this.staticProperty;
    }
});

// inherited "class" from A
var B = inherit(A, /** @lends B.prototype */{
    getProperty : function() { // overriding
        return this.property + ' of instanceB';
    },
    
    getType : function() { // overriding + "super" call
        return this.__base() + 'B';
    }
}, /** @lends B */ {
    staticMethod : function() { // static overriding + "super" call
        return this.__base() + ' of staticB';
    }
});

// mixin M
var M = inherit({
    getMixedProperty : function() {
        return 'mixed property';
    }
});

// inherited "class" from A with mixin M
var C = inherit([A, M], {
    getMixedProperty : function() {
        return this.__base() + ' from C';
    }
});

var instanceOfB = new B('property');

instanceOfB.getProperty(); // returns 'property of instanceB'
instanceOfB.getType(); // returns 'AB'
B.staticMethod(); // returns 'staticA of staticB'

var instanceOfC = new C();
instanceOfC.getMixedProperty() // returns "mixed property from C"

