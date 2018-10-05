Inherit

This module provides some syntax sugar for "class" declarations, constructors, mixins, "super" calls and static members.

Getting Started

In Node.js

You can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install inherit

In Browsers

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "inherit.js" > </ script >

It also supports RequireJS module format and YM module format.

Module has been tested in IE6+, Mozilla Firefox 3+, Chrome 5+, Safari 5+, Opera 10+.

Specification

Creating a base class

Function inherit( Object props);

Creating a base class with static properties

Function inherit( Object props, Object staticProps);

Creating a derived class

Function inherit( Function BaseClass, Object props, Object staticProps);

Creating a derived class with mixins

Function inherit( [ Function BaseClass, Function Mixin, Function AnotherMixin, ... ], Object props, Object staticProps);

Example