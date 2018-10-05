This module provides some syntax sugar for "class" declarations, constructors, mixins, "super" calls and static members.
You can install using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install inherit
<script type="text/javascript" src="inherit.js"></script>
It also supports RequireJS module format and YM module format.
Module has been tested in IE6+, Mozilla Firefox 3+, Chrome 5+, Safari 5+, Opera 10+.
Function inherit(Object props);
Function inherit(
Object props,
Object staticProps);
Function inherit(
Function BaseClass,
Object props,
Object staticProps);
Function inherit(
[
Function BaseClass,
Function Mixin,
Function AnotherMixin,
...
],
Object props,
Object staticProps);
var inherit = require('inherit');
// base "class"
var A = inherit(/** @lends A.prototype */{
__constructor : function(property) { // constructor
this.property = property;
},
getProperty : function() {
return this.property + ' of instanceA';
},
getType : function() {
return 'A';
},
getStaticProperty : function() {
return this.__self.staticProperty; // access to static
}
}, /** @lends A */ {
staticProperty : 'staticA',
staticMethod : function() {
return this.staticProperty;
}
});
// inherited "class" from A
var B = inherit(A, /** @lends B.prototype */{
getProperty : function() { // overriding
return this.property + ' of instanceB';
},
getType : function() { // overriding + "super" call
return this.__base() + 'B';
}
}, /** @lends B */ {
staticMethod : function() { // static overriding + "super" call
return this.__base() + ' of staticB';
}
});
// mixin M
var M = inherit({
getMixedProperty : function() {
return 'mixed property';
}
});
// inherited "class" from A with mixin M
var C = inherit([A, M], {
getMixedProperty : function() {
return this.__base() + ' from C';
}
});
var instanceOfB = new B('property');
instanceOfB.getProperty(); // returns 'property of instanceB'
instanceOfB.getType(); // returns 'AB'
B.staticMethod(); // returns 'staticA of staticB'
var instanceOfC = new C();
instanceOfC.getMixedProperty() // returns "mixed property from C"