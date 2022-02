INGRED UI is a design system developed to make it easy and quick for anyone to build a user interface. It is based on React and has a well thought out structure that works well with Type script.

Install

For npm users:

npm install --save ingred-ui styled-components

For Yarn users:

yarn add ingred-ui styled-components

Usage

import * as React from "react"; import { ThemeProvider, createTheme, Button } from "ingred-ui"; class Example extends React.Component { render() { const theme = createTheme(); return ( <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> <Button>Sample</Button> </ThemeProvider> ); } }

If you use <DatePicker /> or <DateRangePicker /> , add

import "react-dates/lib/css/_datepicker.css";

License

MIT © voyagegroup