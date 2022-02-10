Informed

Introduction

Say hello to the best React form library you have ever used! Informed is an extensive, simple, and efficient solution for creating basic to complex forms in React. Out of the box you get the ability to grab and manipulate values, validate fields, create custom inputs, multi-step forms, array fields, and much much more!

Oh and YES WE USE HOOKS!

Getting Started

Install with npm

npm install --save informed

Live Examples / Docs

What Can it do ?

See for yourself.

By default it comes with native dom inputs that are controlled by informed.

import { Form, Input, Select, Checkbox, Relevant, Debug } from 'informed' ; const onSubmit = ( { values } ) => console .log(values); const ExampleForm = () => ( <Form onSubmit={onSubmit}> <Input name="name" label="Name" placeholder="Elon" /> <Input name="age" type="number" label="Age" required="Age Required" /> <Input name="phone" label="Phone" formatter="+1 (###)-###-####" /> <Select name="car" label="Car" initialValue="ms"> <option value="ms">Model S</option> <option value="m3">Model 3</option> <option value="mx">Model X</option> <option value="my">Model Y</option> </Select> <Checkbox name="married" label="Married?" /> <Relevant when={({ formState }) => formState.values.married}> <Input name="spouse" label="Spouse" /> </Relevant> <button type="submit">Submit</button> <Debug /> </Form> );

Creating Your Own Fields

But what if you dont want the out of the box stuff??

No problem, see example below!