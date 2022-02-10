Say hello to the best React form library you have ever used! Informed is an extensive, simple, and efficient solution for creating basic to complex forms in React. Out of the box you get the ability to grab and manipulate values, validate fields, create custom inputs, multi-step forms, array fields, and much much more!
Oh and YES WE USE HOOKS!
npm install --save informed
See for yourself.
By default it comes with native dom inputs that are controlled by informed.
import { Form, Input, Select, Checkbox, Relevant, Debug } from 'informed';
const onSubmit = ({ values }) => console.log(values);
const ExampleForm = () => (
<Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<Input name="name" label="Name" placeholder="Elon" />
<Input name="age" type="number" label="Age" required="Age Required" />
<Input name="phone" label="Phone" formatter="+1 (###)-###-####" />
<Select name="car" label="Car" initialValue="ms">
<option value="ms">Model S</option>
<option value="m3">Model 3</option>
<option value="mx">Model X</option>
<option value="my">Model Y</option>
</Select>
<Checkbox name="married" label="Married?" />
<Relevant when={({ formState }) => formState.values.married}>
<Input name="spouse" label="Spouse" />
</Relevant>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
<Debug />
</Form>
);
But what if you dont want the out of the box stuff??
No problem, see example below!
import { useForm, useField, Relevant, FormState } from 'informed';
// Step 1. Build your form component ---------------------
const Form = ({ children, ...rest }) => {
const { formController, render, userProps } = useForm(rest);
return render(
<form noValidate {...userProps} onSubmit={formController.submitForm}>
{children}
</form>
);
};
// Step 2. Build your input components --------------------
const Input = props => {
const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
type: 'text',
...props
});
const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
return render(
<>
<label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
<input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} />
</>
);
};
const Checkbox = props => {
const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
type: 'checkbox',
...props
});
const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
return render(
<>
<label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
<input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} />
</>
);
};
const ErrorInput = props => {
const { render, informed, userProps, fieldState, ref } = useField({
type: 'text',
...props
});
const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
const { showError } = fieldState;
const style = showError ? { border: 'solid 1px red' } : null;
return render(
<>
<label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
<input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} style={style} />
{showError && <small style={{ color: 'red' }}>{fieldState.error}</small>}
</>
);
};
const Select = props => {
const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
type: 'select',
...props
});
const { label, id, children, ...rest } = userProps;
return render(
<>
<label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
<select id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest}>
{children}
</select>
</>
);
};
// Step 3. Build your forms! ---------------------------
const onSubmit = ({ values }) => console.log(values);
const ExampleForm = () => (
<Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<Input name="name" label="Name" placeholder="Elon" />
<ErrorInput name="age" type="number" label="Age" required="Age Required" />
<Input name="phone" label="Phone" formatter="+1 (###)-###-####" />
<Select name="car" label="Car" initialValue="ms">
<option value="ms">Model S</option>
<option value="m3">Model 3</option>
<option value="mx">Model X</option>
<option value="my">Model Y</option>
</Select>
<Checkbox name="married" label="Married?" />
<Relevant when={({ formState }) => formState.values.married}>
<Input name="spouse" label="Spouse" />
</Relevant>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
<Debug />
</Form>
);
Forms are very often a requirement for any business and they're very important. I've used informed in multiple projects and it is very easy to maintain the form data and validations as we can integrate the Yup schema. It provides various hooks to access the form values and state.