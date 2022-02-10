openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.3K

GitHub Stars

686

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Informed

Docs npmversion github Docs

Introduction

Say hello to the best React form library you have ever used! Informed is an extensive, simple, and efficient solution for creating basic to complex forms in React. Out of the box you get the ability to grab and manipulate values, validate fields, create custom inputs, multi-step forms, array fields, and much much more!

Oh and YES WE USE HOOKS!

Getting Started

Install with npm
npm install --save informed

Live Examples / Docs

Docs Docs

What Can it do ?

See for yourself.

By default it comes with native dom inputs that are controlled by informed.

import { Form, Input, Select, Checkbox, Relevant, Debug } from 'informed';

const onSubmit = ({ values }) => console.log(values);

const ExampleForm = () => (
  <Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
    <Input name="name" label="Name" placeholder="Elon" />
    <Input name="age" type="number" label="Age" required="Age Required" />
    <Input name="phone" label="Phone" formatter="+1 (###)-###-####" />
    <Select name="car" label="Car" initialValue="ms">
      <option value="ms">Model S</option>
      <option value="m3">Model 3</option>
      <option value="mx">Model X</option>
      <option value="my">Model Y</option>
    </Select>
    <Checkbox name="married" label="Married?" />
    <Relevant when={({ formState }) => formState.values.married}>
      <Input name="spouse" label="Spouse" />
    </Relevant>
    <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    <Debug />
  </Form>
);

Creating Your Own Fields

But what if you dont want the out of the box stuff??

No problem, see example below!

import { useForm, useField, Relevant, FormState } from 'informed';

// Step 1. Build your form component ---------------------

const Form = ({ children, ...rest }) => {
  const { formController, render, userProps } = useForm(rest);

  return render(
    <form noValidate {...userProps} onSubmit={formController.submitForm}>
      {children}
    </form>
  );
};

// Step 2. Build your input components --------------------

const Input = props => {
  const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
    type: 'text',
    ...props
  });
  const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
  return render(
    <>
      <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
      <input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} />
    </>
  );
};

const Checkbox = props => {
  const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
    type: 'checkbox',
    ...props
  });
  const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
  return render(
    <>
      <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
      <input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} />
    </>
  );
};

const ErrorInput = props => {
  const { render, informed, userProps, fieldState, ref } = useField({
    type: 'text',
    ...props
  });
  const { label, id, ...rest } = userProps;
  const { showError } = fieldState;
  const style = showError ? { border: 'solid 1px red' } : null;
  return render(
    <>
      <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
      <input id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest} style={style} />
      {showError && <small style={{ color: 'red' }}>{fieldState.error}</small>}
    </>
  );
};

const Select = props => {
  const { render, informed, userProps, ref } = useField({
    type: 'select',
    ...props
  });
  const { label, id, children, ...rest } = userProps;
  return render(
    <>
      <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
      <select id={id} ref={ref} {...informed} {...rest}>
        {children}
      </select>
    </>
  );
};

// Step 3. Build your forms! ---------------------------

const onSubmit = ({ values }) => console.log(values);

const ExampleForm = () => (
  <Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
    <Input name="name" label="Name" placeholder="Elon" />
    <ErrorInput name="age" type="number" label="Age" required="Age Required" />
    <Input name="phone" label="Phone" formatter="+1 (###)-###-####" />
    <Select name="car" label="Car" initialValue="ms">
      <option value="ms">Model S</option>
      <option value="m3">Model 3</option>
      <option value="mx">Model X</option>
      <option value="my">Model Y</option>
    </Select>
    <Checkbox name="married" label="Married?" />
    <Relevant when={({ formState }) => formState.values.married}>
      <Input name="spouse" label="Spouse" />
    </Relevant>
    <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    <Debug />
  </Form>
);

100
TS Dev31 Ratings41 Reviews
TypeScript Developer
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Forms are very often a requirement for any business and they're very important. I've used informed in multiple projects and it is very easy to maintain the form data and validations as we can integrate the Yup schema. It provides various hooks to access the form values and state.

0

