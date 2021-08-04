An InfluxDB Node.js Client.

Installation

$ npm install influxdb-nodejs

Examples

View the ./examples directory for working examples.

API

New Client

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' );

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://user:pwd@127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' );

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://user:pwd@127.0.0.1:8086/mydb?auth=basic' );

Write point

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); const fieldSchema = { use : 'i' , bytes : 'i' , url : 's' , }; const tagSchema = { spdy : [ 'speedy' , 'fast' , 'slow' ], method : '*' , type : [ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' ], }; client.schema( 'http' , fieldSchema, tagSchema, { stripUnknown : true , }); client.write( 'http' ) .tag({ spdy : 'fast' , method : 'GET' , type : '2' , }) .field({ use : 300 , bytes : 2312 , url : 'https://github.com/vicanso/influxdb-nodejs' , }) .then( () => console .info( 'write point success' )) .catch( console .error);

Query influxdb with multi where condition

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); client.query( 'http' ) .where( 'spdy' , '1' ) .where( 'method' , [ 'GET' , 'POST' ]) .where( 'use' , 300 , '>=' ) .then( console .info) .catch( console .error);

Query influxdb using functon

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); client.query( 'http' ) .where( 'spdy' , '1' ) .addFunction( 'count' , 'url' ) .then( console .info) .catch( console .error); client.query( 'http' ) .where( 'spdy' , '1' ) .addFunction( 'bottom' , 'use' , 5 ) .then( console .info) .catch( console .error);

Write points to influxdb in queue

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); function loginStatus ( account, ip, type ) { client.write( 'login' ) .tag({ type, }) .field({ account, ip, }) .queue(); if (client.writeQueueLength >= 10 ) { client.syncWrite() .then( () => console .info( 'sync write queue success' )) .catch( err => console .error( `sync write queue fail, ${err.message} ` )); } } setInterval( () => { loginStatus( 'vicanso' , '127.0.0.1' , 'vip' ); }, 5000 );

Sub query

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); client.query( 'http' ) .addFunction( 'max' , 'use' ) .addGroup( 'type' ) .subQuery() .addFunction( 'sum' , 'max' ) .then( ( data ) => { console .info(data.results[ 0 ].series[ 0 ]); }).catch( console .error);

Multi query

const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); const reader = client.query( 'request' ); reader.set({ limit : 2 , }); reader.multiQuery(); reader.measurement = 'login' ; reader.set({ limit : 1 , tz : 'America/Chicago' , }); reader.set({ format : 'json' , }); reader.then( data => { console .info( JSON .stringify(data)); }).catch( console .error);

Use influxdb for express

const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const _ = require ( 'lodash' ); const Influx = require ( 'influxdb-nodejs' ); const client = new Influx( 'http://127.0.0.1:8086/mydb' ); const onHeaders = require ( 'on-headers' ); client.schema( 'http' , { use : 'integer' , code : 'integer' , bytes : 'integer' , url : 'string' , }); client.on( 'writeQueue' , () => { if (client.writeQueueLength === 100 ) { client.syncWrite() .then( () => { console .info( 'sync write success' ); }) .catch( console .error); } }); function httpStats ( req, res, next ) { const start = Date .now(); onHeaders(res, () => { const code = res.statusCode; const use = Date .now() - start; const method = req.method; const bytes = parseInt (res.get( 'Content-Length' ) || 0 , 10 ); const tags = { spdy : _.sortedIndex([ 100 , 300 , 1000 , 3000 ], use), type : code / 100 | 0 , method, }; const fields = { use, code, bytes, url : req.url, route : req.route.path }; client.write( 'http' ) .tag(tags) .field(fields) .queue(); }); next(); } client.createDatabase().catch( err => { console .error( 'create database fail err:' , err); }); app.use(httpStats); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { setTimeout(next, _.random( 0 , 5000 )); }); app.get( '/users/me' , (req, res) => { res.json({ account : 'vicanso' , name : 'Tree Xie' , }); }); app.get( '/book/:id' , (req, res) => { const { id, } = req.params; res.json({ id : id, name : 'my book' , author : 'vicanso' , }); }); app.get( '/order/:id' , (req, res) => { res.status( 400 ).json({ error : 'The id is not valid' , }); }); app.get( '/author/:id' , (req, res) => { res.status( 500 ).json({ error : 'The database is disconnected' , }); }); let server; const finish = () => { console .info( `listen on http://127.0.0.1: ${server.address().port} /` ); }; if (process.env.PORT) { server = app.listen(process.env.PORT, finish); } else { server = app.listen(finish); }

Comparison

influx It's complex for me. Before developing this module, I used influx, which was not straightforward; and its batch function can not be saved as queue. What's more, the function of query is too simple, just like I write influx ql.

influent I have never used this module, but I have read its API. In my opinion, this module is not so convenient.

License

MIT