Node and browser library for InfluxDB v1.x and older. For v2, please use the official client.
For Node, simply:
$ npm install --save influx
For browsers, see the browser setup instructions.
Version 5.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 1.x on Node 4 on onwards, and modern browsers
Version 4.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.9.x - 0.13.x on Node 0.12 and onwards
Version 3.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.8.x - 3.x will no longer have updates by core contributers, please consider upgrading.
The best open-source database to use for displaying statistics using Docker. The use of Influxdb with docker really help in setting up the dashboard to visualize the services data.