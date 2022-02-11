InfluxDB v1.x JavaScript library

Node and browser library for InfluxDB v1.x and older. For v2, please use the official client.

Installation

For Node, simply:

$ npm install

For browsers, see the browser setup instructions.

Features

Simple API for nearly all Influx operations

Fully supported in Node and the browser

Performant, processing millions of rows/sec on modest hardware

Zero dependencies

Compatibility

Version 5.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 1.x on Node 4 on onwards, and modern browsers

Version 4.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.9.x - 0.13.x on Node 0.12 and onwards

Version 3.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.8.x - 3.x will no longer have updates by core contributers, please consider upgrading.

Usage