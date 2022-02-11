openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

influx

by node-influx
5.9.2 (see all)

📈 The InfluxDB Client for Node.js and Browsers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.5K

GitHub Stars

855

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

70

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Sivasankaramalan

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

node-influx, an InfluxDB client for Node.js and Browsers

CI Status Coveralls github branch NPM Version NPM Downloads

InfluxDB v1.x JavaScript library

Node and browser library for InfluxDB v1.x and older. For v2, please use the official client.

Installation

For Node, simply:

$ npm install --save influx

For browsers, see the browser setup instructions.

Features

  • Simple API for nearly all Influx operations
  • Fully supported in Node and the browser
  • Performant, processing millions of rows/sec on modest hardware
  • Zero dependencies

Compatibility

Version 5.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 1.x on Node 4 on onwards, and modern browsers

Version 4.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.9.x - 0.13.x on Node 0.12 and onwards

Version 3.x.x is compatible with InfluxDB 0.8.x - 3.x will no longer have updates by core contributers, please consider upgrading.

Usage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sivasankaramalan GunasekarasivamBangalore22 Ratings27 Reviews
SDET - Mobile Applications (iOS and Android). Expertise in Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, BDD, Cucumber, Rest Assured, JS, K6.
December 14, 2020
Easy to Use

The best open-source database to use for displaying statistics using Docker. The use of Influxdb with docker really help in setting up the dashboard to visualize the services data.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial