inflection

by dreamerslab
1.13.1

A port of inflection-js to node.js module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk: 2.5M

2.5M

GitHub Stars: 469

469

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors: 25

25

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

inflection

A port of inflection-js to node.js module

NPM Version

Description

inflection-js is a port of the functionality from Ruby on Rails' Active Support Inflection classes into Javascript. inflection is a port of inflection-js to node.js npm package. Instead of extending JavaScript native String object like inflection-js does, inflection separate the methods to a independent package to avoid unexpected behaviors.

Note: This library uses Wiktionary as its reference.

Requires

Checkout package.json for dependencies.

Angular Support

Checkout ngInflection from konsumer

Meteor Support

Checkout Meteor Inflector from Veaceslav Cotruta

Installation

Install inflection through npm

npm install inflection

API

  • inflection.indexOf( arr, item, from_index, compare_func );
  • inflection.pluralize( str, plural );
  • inflection.singularize( str, singular );
  • inflection.inflect( str, count, singular, plural );
  • inflection.camelize( str, low_first_letter );
  • inflection.underscore( str, all_upper_case );
  • inflection.humanize( str, low_first_letter );
  • inflection.capitalize( str );
  • inflection.dasherize( str );
  • inflection.titleize( str );
  • inflection.demodulize( str );
  • inflection.tableize( str );
  • inflection.classify( str );
  • inflection.foreign_key( str, drop_id_ubar );
  • inflection.ordinalize( str );
  • inflection.transform( str, arr );

Usage

Require the module before using

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.indexOf( arr, item, from_index, compare_func );

This lets us detect if an Array contains a given element.

Arguments

arr

type: Array
desc: The subject array.

item

type: Object
desc: Object to locate in the Array.

from_index

type: Number
desc: Starts checking from this position in the Array.(optional)

compare_func

type: Function
desc: Function used to compare Array item vs passed item.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.indexOf([ 'hi','there' ], 'guys' ); // === -1
inflection.indexOf([ 'hi','there' ], 'hi' ); // === 0

inflection.pluralize( str, plural );

This function adds pluralization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

plural

type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.pluralize( 'person' ); // === 'people'
inflection.pluralize( 'octopus' ); // === "octopi"
inflection.pluralize( 'Hat' ); // === 'Hats'
inflection.pluralize( 'person', 'guys' ); // === 'guys'

inflection.singularize( str, singular );

This function adds singularization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

singular

type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.singularize( 'people' ); // === 'person'
inflection.singularize( 'octopi' ); // === "octopus"
inflection.singularize( 'Hats' ); // === 'Hat'
inflection.singularize( 'guys', 'person' ); // === 'person'

inflection.inflect( str, count, singular, plural );

This function will pluralize or singularlize a String appropriately based on an integer value.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

count type: Number desc: The number to base pluralization off of.

singular

type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)

plural

type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)

Example code

    var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

    inflection.inflect( 'people', 1 ); // === 'person'
    inflection.inflect( 'octopi', 1 ); // === 'octopus'
    inflection.inflect( 'Hats', 1 ); // === 'Hat'
    inflection.inflect( 'guys', 1 , 'person' ); // === 'person'
    inflection.inflect( 'person', 2 ); // === 'people'
    inflection.inflect( 'octopus', 2 ); // === 'octopi'
    inflection.inflect( 'Hat', 2 ); // === 'Hats'
    inflection.inflect( 'person', 2, null, 'guys' ); // === 'guys'

inflection.camelize( str, low_first_letter );

This function transforms String object from underscore to camelcase.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

low_first_letter

type: Boolean
desc: Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.camelize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'MessageProperties'
inflection.camelize( 'message_properties', true ); // === 'messageProperties'

inflection.underscore( str, all_upper_case );

This function transforms String object from camelcase to underscore.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

all_upper_case

type: Boolean
desc: Default is to lowercase and add underscore prefix

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.underscore( 'MessageProperties' ); // === 'message_properties'
inflection.underscore( 'messageProperties' ); // === 'message_properties'
inflection.underscore( 'MP' ); // === 'm_p'
inflection.underscore( 'MP', true ); // === 'MP'

inflection.humanize( str, low_first_letter );

This function adds humanize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

low_first_letter

type: Boolean
desc: Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.humanize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message properties'
inflection.humanize( 'message_properties', true ); // === 'message properties'

inflection.capitalize( str );

This function adds capitalization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.capitalize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message_properties'
inflection.capitalize( 'message properties', true ); // === 'Message properties'

inflection.dasherize( str );

This function replaces underscores with dashes in the string.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.dasherize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'message-properties'
inflection.dasherize( 'Message Properties' ); // === 'Message-Properties'

inflection.titleize( str );

This function adds titleize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.titleize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message Properties'
inflection.titleize( 'message properties to keep' ); // === 'Message Properties to Keep'

inflection.demodulize( str );

This function adds demodulize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.demodulize( 'Message::Bus::Properties' ); // === 'Properties'

inflection.tableize( str );

This function adds tableize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.tableize( 'MessageBusProperty' ); // === 'message_bus_properties'

inflection.classify( str );

This function adds classification support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.classify( 'message_bus_properties' ); // === 'MessageBusProperty'

inflection.foreign_key( str, drop_id_ubar );

This function adds foreign key support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

low_first_letter

type: Boolean
desc: Default is to seperate id with an underbar at the end of the class name, you can pass true to skip it.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' ); // === 'message_bus_property_id'
inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty', true ); // === 'message_bus_propertyid'

inflection.ordinalize( str );

This function adds ordinalize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.ordinalize( 'the 1 pitch' ); // === 'the 1st pitch'

inflection.transform( str, arr );

This function performs multiple inflection methods on a string.

Arguments

str

type: String
desc: The subject string.

arr

type: Array
desc: An array of inflection methods.

Example code

var inflection = require( 'inflection' );

inflection.transform( 'all job', [ 'pluralize', 'capitalize', 'dasherize' ]); // === 'All-jobs'

Credit

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 dreamerslab <ben@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

