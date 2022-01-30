inflection

A port of inflection-js to node.js module

Description

inflection-js is a port of the functionality from Ruby on Rails' Active Support Inflection classes into Javascript. inflection is a port of inflection-js to node.js npm package. Instead of extending JavaScript native String object like inflection-js does, inflection separate the methods to a independent package to avoid unexpected behaviors.

Note: This library uses Wiktionary as its reference.

Requires

Checkout package.json for dependencies.

Angular Support

Checkout ngInflection from konsumer

Meteor Support

Checkout Meteor Inflector from Veaceslav Cotruta

Installation

Install inflection through npm

npm install inflection

API

inflection.indexOf( arr, item, from_index, compare_func );

inflection.pluralize( str, plural );

inflection.singularize( str, singular );

inflection.inflect( str, count, singular, plural );

inflection.camelize( str, low_first_letter );

inflection.underscore( str, all_upper_case );

inflection.humanize( str, low_first_letter );

inflection.capitalize( str );

inflection.dasherize( str );

inflection.titleize( str );

inflection.demodulize( str );

inflection.tableize( str );

inflection.classify( str );

inflection.foreign_key( str, drop_id_ubar );

inflection.ordinalize( str );

inflection.transform( str, arr );

Usage

Require the module before using

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' );

This lets us detect if an Array contains a given element.

Arguments

arr

type : Array desc : The subject array .

item

type : Object desc : Object to locate in the Array .

from_index

type : Number desc: Starts checking from this position in the Array .(optional)

compare_func

type : Function desc : Function used to compare Array item vs passed item.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.indexOf([ 'hi' , 'there' ], 'guys' ); inflection.indexOf([ 'hi' , 'there' ], 'hi' );

inflection.pluralize( str, plural );

This function adds pluralization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

plural

type : String desc: Overrides normal output with said String .(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.pluralize( 'person' ); inflection.pluralize( 'octopus' ); inflection.pluralize( 'Hat' ); inflection.pluralize( 'person' , 'guys' );

inflection.singularize( str, singular );

This function adds singularization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

singular

type : String desc: Overrides normal output with said String .(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.singularize( 'people' ); inflection.singularize( 'octopi' ); inflection.singularize( 'Hats' ); inflection.singularize( 'guys' , 'person' );

inflection.inflect( str, count, singular, plural );

This function will pluralize or singularlize a String appropriately based on an integer value.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

count type: Number desc: The number to base pluralization off of.

singular

type : String desc: Overrides normal output with said String .(optional)

plural

type : String desc: Overrides normal output with said String .(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.inflect( 'people' , 1 ); inflection.inflect( 'octopi' , 1 ); inflection.inflect( 'Hats' , 1 ); inflection.inflect( 'guys' , 1 , 'person' ); inflection.inflect( 'person' , 2 ); inflection.inflect( 'octopus' , 2 ); inflection.inflect( 'Hat' , 2 ); inflection.inflect( 'person' , 2 , null , 'guys' );

This function transforms String object from underscore to camelcase.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

low_first_letter

type : Boolean desc : Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.camelize( 'message_properties' ); inflection.camelize( 'message_properties' , true );

This function transforms String object from camelcase to underscore.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

all_upper_case

type : Boolean desc : Default is to lowercase and add underscore prefix

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.underscore( 'MessageProperties' ); inflection.underscore( 'messageProperties' ); inflection.underscore( 'MP' ); inflection.underscore( 'MP' , true );

This function adds humanize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

low_first_letter

type : Boolean desc : Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.humanize( 'message_properties' ); inflection.humanize( 'message_properties' , true );

inflection.capitalize( str );

This function adds capitalization support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.capitalize( 'message_properties' ); inflection.capitalize( 'message properties' , true );

inflection.dasherize( str );

This function replaces underscores with dashes in the string.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.dasherize( 'message_properties' ); inflection.dasherize( 'Message Properties' );

inflection.titleize( str );

This function adds titleize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.titleize( 'message_properties' ); inflection.titleize( 'message properties to keep' );

inflection.demodulize( str );

This function adds demodulize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.demodulize( 'Message::Bus::Properties' );

inflection.tableize( str );

This function adds tableize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.tableize( 'MessageBusProperty' );

inflection.classify( str );

This function adds classification support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.classify( 'message_bus_properties' );

This function adds foreign key support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

low_first_letter

type : Boolean desc : Default is to seperate id with an underbar at the end of the class name , you can pass true to skip it.(optional)

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' ); inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' , true );

inflection.ordinalize( str );

This function adds ordinalize support to every String object.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.ordinalize( 'the 1 pitch' );

inflection.transform( str, arr );

This function performs multiple inflection methods on a string.

Arguments

str

type : String desc: The subject string .

arr

type : Array desc : An array of inflection methods.

Example code

var inflection = require ( 'inflection' ); inflection.transform( 'all job' , [ 'pluralize' , 'capitalize' , 'dasherize' ]);

Credit

Ryan Schuft ryan.schuft@gmail.com

Lance Pollard lancejpollard@gmail.com (Browser support)

Dane O'Connor dane.oconnor@gmail.com

brandondewitt

luk3thomas

Marcel Klehr

Raymond Feng

Kane Cohen kanecohen@gmail.com

Gianni Chiappetta gianni@runlevel6.org

Eric Brody

overlookmotel

Patrick Mowrer

Greger Olsson

Jason Crawford jason@jasoncrawford.org

Ray Myers ray.myers@gmail.com

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 dreamerslab <ben@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.