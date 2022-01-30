A port of inflection-js to node.js module
inflection-js is a port of the functionality from Ruby on Rails' Active Support Inflection classes into Javascript.
inflection is a port of
inflection-js to node.js npm package. Instead of extending JavaScript native String object like
inflection-js does,
inflection separate the methods to a independent package to avoid unexpected behaviors.
Note: This library uses Wiktionary as its reference.
Install inflection through npm
npm install inflection
Require the module before using
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
This lets us detect if an Array contains a given element.
arr
type: Array
desc: The subject array.
item
type: Object
desc: Object to locate in the Array.
from_index
type: Number
desc: Starts checking from this position in the Array.(optional)
compare_func
type: Function
desc: Function used to compare Array item vs passed item.(optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.indexOf([ 'hi','there' ], 'guys' ); // === -1
inflection.indexOf([ 'hi','there' ], 'hi' ); // === 0
This function adds pluralization support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
plural
type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.pluralize( 'person' ); // === 'people'
inflection.pluralize( 'octopus' ); // === "octopi"
inflection.pluralize( 'Hat' ); // === 'Hats'
inflection.pluralize( 'person', 'guys' ); // === 'guys'
This function adds singularization support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
singular
type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.singularize( 'people' ); // === 'person'
inflection.singularize( 'octopi' ); // === "octopus"
inflection.singularize( 'Hats' ); // === 'Hat'
inflection.singularize( 'guys', 'person' ); // === 'person'
This function will pluralize or singularlize a String appropriately based on an integer value.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
count type: Number desc: The number to base pluralization off of.
singular
type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)
plural
type: String
desc: Overrides normal output with said String.(optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.inflect( 'people', 1 ); // === 'person'
inflection.inflect( 'octopi', 1 ); // === 'octopus'
inflection.inflect( 'Hats', 1 ); // === 'Hat'
inflection.inflect( 'guys', 1 , 'person' ); // === 'person'
inflection.inflect( 'person', 2 ); // === 'people'
inflection.inflect( 'octopus', 2 ); // === 'octopi'
inflection.inflect( 'Hat', 2 ); // === 'Hats'
inflection.inflect( 'person', 2, null, 'guys' ); // === 'guys'
This function transforms String object from underscore to camelcase.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
low_first_letter
type: Boolean
desc: Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.camelize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'MessageProperties'
inflection.camelize( 'message_properties', true ); // === 'messageProperties'
This function transforms String object from camelcase to underscore.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
all_upper_case
type: Boolean
desc: Default is to lowercase and add underscore prefix
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.underscore( 'MessageProperties' ); // === 'message_properties'
inflection.underscore( 'messageProperties' ); // === 'message_properties'
inflection.underscore( 'MP' ); // === 'm_p'
inflection.underscore( 'MP', true ); // === 'MP'
This function adds humanize support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
low_first_letter
type: Boolean
desc: Default is to capitalize the first letter of the results. Passing true will lowercase it. (optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.humanize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message properties'
inflection.humanize( 'message_properties', true ); // === 'message properties'
This function adds capitalization support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.capitalize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message_properties'
inflection.capitalize( 'message properties', true ); // === 'Message properties'
This function replaces underscores with dashes in the string.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.dasherize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'message-properties'
inflection.dasherize( 'Message Properties' ); // === 'Message-Properties'
This function adds titleize support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.titleize( 'message_properties' ); // === 'Message Properties'
inflection.titleize( 'message properties to keep' ); // === 'Message Properties to Keep'
This function adds demodulize support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.demodulize( 'Message::Bus::Properties' ); // === 'Properties'
This function adds tableize support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.tableize( 'MessageBusProperty' ); // === 'message_bus_properties'
This function adds classification support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.classify( 'message_bus_properties' ); // === 'MessageBusProperty'
This function adds foreign key support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
low_first_letter
type: Boolean
desc: Default is to seperate id with an underbar at the end of the class name, you can pass true to skip it.(optional)
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty' ); // === 'message_bus_property_id'
inflection.foreign_key( 'MessageBusProperty', true ); // === 'message_bus_propertyid'
This function adds ordinalize support to every String object.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.ordinalize( 'the 1 pitch' ); // === 'the 1st pitch'
This function performs multiple inflection methods on a string.
str
type: String
desc: The subject string.
arr
type: Array
desc: An array of inflection methods.
var inflection = require( 'inflection' );
inflection.transform( 'all job', [ 'pluralize', 'capitalize', 'dasherize' ]); // === 'All-jobs'
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 dreamerslab <ben@dreamerslab.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.