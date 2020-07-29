openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
inf

inflect

by Stefan Stüben
0.5.0 (see all)

A port of the Rails / ActiveSupport inflector to JavaScript (node.js and browser compatible).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Inflect Build Status

A port of the Rails / ActiveSupport inflector to JavaScript (node.js and browser compatible).

Install

npm install inflect

Client version

Client version (minified)

Documentation

Documentation

Usage

inflect.pluralize('user'); // users

inflect.singularize('users'); // user

inflect.camelize('users_controller'); // UsersController

inflect.capitalize('user'); // User

inflect.decapitalize('User'); // user

inflect.titleize('man from the boondocks'); // Man From The Boondocks

inflect.underscore('UsersController'); // users_controller

inflect.dasherize('puni_puni'); // puni-puni

inflect.parameterize('Donald E. Knuth'); // donald-e-knuth

inflect.humanize('employee_salary'); // Employee salary

Note on Patches/Pull Requests

  • Fork the project.
  • Make your feature addition or bug fix.
  • Commit, do not mess with cakefile, package.json, version, or history. (if you want to have your own version, that is fine but bump version in a commit by itself I can ignore when I pull)
  • Send me a pull request. Bonus points for topic branches.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial