Inflect

A port of the Rails / ActiveSupport inflector to JavaScript (node.js and browser compatible).

Install

npm install inflect

Client version

Client version (minified)

Documentation

Usage

inflect .pluralize ( 'user' ); inflect .singularize ( 'users' ); inflect .camelize ( 'users_controller' ); inflect .capitalize ( 'user' ); inflect .decapitalize ( 'User' ); inflect .titleize ( 'man from the boondocks' ); inflect .underscore ( 'UsersController' ); inflect .dasherize ( 'puni_puni' ); inflect .parameterize ( 'Donald E. Knuth' ); inflect .humanize ( 'employee_salary' );

Note on Patches/Pull Requests