A port of the Rails / ActiveSupport inflector to JavaScript (node.js and browser compatible).
npm install inflect
inflect.pluralize('user'); // users
inflect.singularize('users'); // user
inflect.camelize('users_controller'); // UsersController
inflect.capitalize('user'); // User
inflect.decapitalize('User'); // user
inflect.titleize('man from the boondocks'); // Man From The Boondocks
inflect.underscore('UsersController'); // users_controller
inflect.dasherize('puni_puni'); // puni-puni
inflect.parameterize('Donald E. Knuth'); // donald-e-knuth
inflect.humanize('employee_salary'); // Employee salary