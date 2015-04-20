Node-core HTTP Agent for userland.

Usage

var infinityAgent = require ( 'infinity-agent' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var https = require ( 'https' ); http.get( 'http://google.com' , { agent : infinityAgent.http.globalAgent}); https.get( 'http://google.com' , { agent : infinityAgent.https.globalAgent});

This package is a mirror of the Agent class in Node-core.

There is one minor change in addRequest method: basically we disable keepAlive if agent is not configured for it, and maxSockets is set to Infinity .

License

MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky