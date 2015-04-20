openbase logo
infinity-agent

by Vsevolod Strukchinsky
2.0.3 (see all)

Creates HTTP/HTTPS Agent with Infinity maxSockets

Documentation
71.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

infinity-agent Build Status

Node-core HTTP Agent for userland.

Usage

var infinityAgent = require('infinity-agent');

var http = require('http');
var https = require('https');

http.get('http://google.com', {agent: infinityAgent.http.globalAgent});
https.get('http://google.com', {agent: infinityAgent.https.globalAgent});

This package is a mirror of the Agent class in Node-core.

There is one minor change in addRequest method: basically we disable keepAlive if agent is not configured for it, and maxSockets is set to Infinity.

License

MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky

