Node-core HTTP Agent for userland.
var infinityAgent = require('infinity-agent');
var http = require('http');
var https = require('https');
http.get('http://google.com', {agent: infinityAgent.http.globalAgent});
https.get('http://google.com', {agent: infinityAgent.https.globalAgent});
This package is a mirror of the Agent class in Node-core.
There is one minor change in addRequest method: basically we disable keepAlive if agent is not configured for it, and
maxSockets is set to
Infinity.
MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky