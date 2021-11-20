Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling up, down, left and right.
$ npm install infinite-viewer
<script src="//daybrush.com/infinite-viewer/release/latest/dist/infinite-viewer.min.js"></script>
overscroll-behavior: none; on the body, you can use
useForceWheel option.
<div class="viewer">
<div class="viewport">
AAAA
</div>
</div>
import InfiniteViewer from "infinite-viewer";
const infiniteViewer = new InfiniteViewer(
document.querySelector(".viewer"),
document.querySelector(".viewport"),
{
margin: 0,
threshold: 0,
zoom: 1,
rangeX: [0, 0],
rangeY: [0, 0],
},
);
infiniteViewer.on("scroll", () => {
console.log(infiniteViewer.getScrollLeft(), infiniteViewer.getScrollTop());
});
<div class="viewer">
<div class="viewport">
AAAA
</div>
</div>
<div class="container">
<div class="infinite-viewer-wrapper">
<div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-area"></div>
<div class="viewport">AAA</div>
</div>
<div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-vertical-scroll-bar">
<div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb"></div>
</div>
<div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-bar infinite-viewer-horizontal-scroll-bar">
<div class="infinite-viewer-scroll-thumb"></div>
</div>
</div>
|Package Name
|Version
|Description
|react-infinite-viewer
|A React Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|ngx-infinite-viewer
|An Angular Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|vue-infinite-viewer
|A Vue Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|vue3-infinite-viewer
|A Vue 3 Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|preact-infinite-viewer
|A Preact Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|svelte-infinite-viewer
|A Svelte Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
|lit-infinite-viewer
|A Lit Infinite Viewer Component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
