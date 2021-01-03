openbase logo
infinite-scroll

by metafizzy
4.0.1

📜 Automatically add next page

Readme

Infinite Scroll

Automatically add next page

See infinite-scroll.com for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Infinite Scroll files on unpkg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/infinite-scroll@4/dist/infinite-scroll.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/infinite-scroll@4/dist/infinite-scroll.pkgd.js"></script>

Package managers

npm: npm install infinite-scroll

Yarn: yarn add infinite-scroll

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Infinite Scroll to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase an Infinite Scroll Commercial License at infinite-scroll.com

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Infinite Scroll under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Infinite Scroll's license.

Usage

Infinite Scroll works on a container element with its child item elements

<div class="container">
  <article class="post">...</article>
  <article class="post">...</article>
  <article class="post">...</article>
  ...
</div>

Options

let infScroll = new InfiniteScroll( '.container', {
  // defaults listed

  path: undefined,
  // REQUIRED. Determines the URL for the next page
  // Set to selector string to use the href of the next page's link
  // path: '.pagination__next'
  // Or set with {{#}} in place of the page number in the url
  // path: '/blog/page/{{#}}'
  // or set with function
  // path: function() {
  //   return return '/articles/P' + ( ( this.loadCount + 1 ) * 10 );
  // }

  append: undefined,
  // REQUIRED for appending content
  // Appends selected elements from loaded page to the container

  checkLastPage: true,
  // Checks if page has path selector element
  // Set to string if path is not set as selector string:
  //   checkLastPage: '.pagination__next'

  prefill: false,
  // Loads and appends pages on intialization until scroll requirement is met.

  responseBody: 'text',
  // Sets the method used on the response.
  // Set to 'json' to load JSON.

  domParseResponse: true,
  // enables parsing response body into a DOM
  // disable to load flat text

  fetchOptions: undefined,
  // sets custom settings for the fetch() request
  // for setting headers, cors, or POST method
  // can be set to an object, or a function that returns an object

  outlayer: false,
  // Integrates Masonry, Isotope or Packery
  // Appended items will be added to the layout

  scrollThreshold: 400,
  // Sets the distance between the viewport to scroll area
  // for scrollThreshold event to be triggered.

  elementScroll: false,
  // Sets scroller to an element for overflow element scrolling

  loadOnScroll: true,
  // Loads next page when scroll crosses over scrollThreshold

  history: 'replace',
  // Changes the browser history and URL.
  // Set to 'push' to use history.pushState()
  //    to create new history entries for each page change.

  historyTitle: true,
  // Updates the window title. Requires history enabled.

  hideNav: undefined,
  // Hides navigation element

  status: undefined,
  // Displays status elements indicating state of page loading:
  // .infinite-scroll-request, .infinite-scroll-load, .infinite-scroll-error
  // status: '.page-load-status'

  button: undefined,
  // Enables a button to load pages on click
  // button: '.load-next-button'

  onInit: undefined,
  // called on initialization
  // useful for binding events on init
  // onInit: function() {
  //   this.on( 'append', function() {...})
  // }

  debug: false,
  // Logs events and state changes to the console.
})

Browser support

Infinite Scroll v4 supports Chrome 60+, Edge 79+, Firefox 55+, Safari 11+.

For IE10 and Android 4 support, try Infinite Scroll v3.

Development

This package is developed with Node.js v14 and npm v6. Manage Node and npm version with nvm.

nvm use

Install dependencies

npm install

Lint

npm run lint

Run tests

npm test

By Metafizzy 🌈🐻

100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 15, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant

I recently used infinite scroll with fullPage js and they work really smooth together. Ease of use and simplicity is really what attracted me to this plugin. Great job.

0
Hitesh Jangid36 Ratings0 Reviews
December 29, 2020

