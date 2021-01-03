Infinite Scroll

Automatically add next page

See infinite-scroll.com for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Infinite Scroll files on unpkg.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/infinite-scroll@4/dist/infinite-scroll.pkgd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/infinite-scroll@4/dist/infinite-scroll.pkgd.js" > </ script >

Package managers

npm: npm install infinite-scroll

Yarn: yarn add infinite-scroll

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Infinite Scroll to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase an Infinite Scroll Commercial License at infinite-scroll.com

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Infinite Scroll under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Infinite Scroll's license.

Usage

Infinite Scroll works on a container element with its child item elements

< div class = "container" > < article class = "post" > ... </ article > < article class = "post" > ... </ article > < article class = "post" > ... </ article > ... </ div >

Options

let infScroll = new InfiniteScroll( '.container' , { path : undefined , append : undefined , checkLastPage : true , prefill : false , responseBody : 'text' , domParseResponse : true , fetchOptions : undefined , outlayer : false , scrollThreshold : 400 , elementScroll : false , loadOnScroll : true , history : 'replace' , historyTitle : true , hideNav : undefined , status : undefined , button : undefined , onInit : undefined , debug : false , })

Browser support

Infinite Scroll v4 supports Chrome 60+, Edge 79+, Firefox 55+, Safari 11+.

For IE10 and Android 4 support, try Infinite Scroll v3.

Development

This package is developed with Node.js v14 and npm v6. Manage Node and npm version with nvm.

nvm use

Install dependencies

npm install

Lint

npm run lint

Run tests

npm test

