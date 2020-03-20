npm
npm install infinite-react-carousel --save
yarn
yarn add infinite-react-carousel
import React from 'react';
import Slider from 'infinite-react-carousel';
const SimpleSlider = () => (
<Slider dots>
<div>
<h3>1</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>2</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>3</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>4</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3>5</h3>
</div>
</Slider>
);
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|Type
|rows
|Number of rows per slide in the slider, (enables grid mode)
|1
|Number
|slidesPerRow
|Number of slides to display in grid mode, this is useful with rows option
|1
|Number
|slidesToShow
|How many slides to show in one frame
|1
|Number
|className
|""
|String
|centerMode
|Center current slide
|false
|Boolean
|swipe
|Enable/disable swiping to change slides
|true
|Boolean
|adaptiveHeight
|Adjust the slide's height automatically
|false
|Boolean
|centerPadding
|50
|String, Number
|initialSlide
|Index of first slide
|false
|Boolean, Number
|pauseOnHover
|Prevents autoplay while hovering on track
|true
|Boolean
|autoplay
|Enable/disable slider autoplay
|false
|Boolean
|autoplayScroll
|How many slides to scroll when autoplay is true
|1
|Number
|autoplaySpeed
|Delay between each auto scroll (in milliseconds)
|3000
|Number
|beforeChange
|Before Index change callback.
(oldIndex, newIndex) => ...
|null
|Function
|afterChange
|Index change callback.
index => ...
|null
|Function
|duration
|Transition duration in milliseconds
|200
|Number
|shift
|Set the spacing of the center item
|0
|Number
|arrows
|Enable/disable arrow button
|true
|Boolean
|arrowsBlock
|true
|Boolean
|arrowsScroll
|How many slides to scroll when click arrows button
|1
|Number
|prevArrow
|Custom prev arrows button
|null
|Element
|nextArrow
|Custom next arrows button
|null
|Element
|dots
|Enable/disable dots
|false
|Boolean
|dotsClass
|CSS class for dots
|"carousel-dots"
|String
|dotsScroll
|How many slides to scroll on one page
|1
|Number
|appendDots
|Custom dots templates. Works same as customPaging
(dots) => <ul style={{ display: 'block' }}>{dots}</ul>
|Function
|customPaging
|Custom paging templates
(i) => <button type="button">{i + 1}</button>
|Function
|onReszie
|detect carousel resize
(e) => {}
|Function
|onSwipe
|Callback after slide changes by swiping
(direction) => {}
|Function
|accessibility
|Enable tabbing and arrow key navigation
|true
|Boolean
|wheel
|Enable mouse wheel to slide item
|false
|Boolean
|wheelScroll
|How many slides to scroll when wheel trigger
|1
|Number
|virtualList
|false
|Boolean
|overScan
|Number of items to render before/after the visible slice of the carousel
|2
|Number
|Name
|Description
|slickNext
|Go to the next slide
|slickPrev
|Go to the previous slide
|slickGoTo
|Go to any slide
|slickPause
|Pause the autoplay
|slickPlay
|Start the autoplay
Want to run demos locally
git clone https://github.com/g787543/infinite-react-carousel.git
cd infinite-react-carousel
npm
npm install
npm run dev
yarn
yarn
yarn dev
open http://localhost:8080
The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license