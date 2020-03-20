rows Number of rows per slide in the slider, (enables grid mode) 1 Number

slidesPerRow Number of slides to display in grid mode, this is useful with rows option 1 Number

slidesToShow How many slides to show in one frame 1 Number

className "" String

centerMode Center current slide false Boolean

swipe Enable/disable swiping to change slides true Boolean

adaptiveHeight Adjust the slide's height automatically false Boolean

centerPadding 50 String, Number

initialSlide Index of first slide false Boolean, Number

pauseOnHover Prevents autoplay while hovering on track true Boolean

autoplay Enable/disable slider autoplay false Boolean

autoplayScroll How many slides to scroll when autoplay is true 1 Number

autoplaySpeed Delay between each auto scroll (in milliseconds) 3000 Number

beforeChange Before Index change callback. (oldIndex, newIndex) => ... null Function

afterChange Index change callback. index => ... null Function

duration Transition duration in milliseconds 200 Number

shift Set the spacing of the center item 0 Number

arrows Enable/disable arrow button true Boolean

arrowsBlock true Boolean

arrowsScroll How many slides to scroll when click arrows button 1 Number

prevArrow Custom prev arrows button null Element

nextArrow Custom next arrows button null Element

dots Enable/disable dots false Boolean

dotsClass CSS class for dots "carousel-dots" String

dotsScroll How many slides to scroll on one page 1 Number

appendDots Custom dots templates. Works same as customPaging (dots) => <ul style={{ display: 'block' }}>{dots}</ul> Function

customPaging Custom paging templates (i) => <button type="button">{i + 1}</button> Function

onReszie detect carousel resize (e) => {} Function

onSwipe Callback after slide changes by swiping (direction) => {} Function

accessibility Enable tabbing and arrow key navigation true Boolean

wheel Enable mouse wheel to slide item false Boolean

wheelScroll How many slides to scroll when wheel trigger 1 Number

virtualList false Boolean