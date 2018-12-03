openbase logo
inferno-transition-group

by infernojs
3.0.2 (see all)

transition-group ui component for Inferno

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

660

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
This package is deprecated, use https://github.com/JoonasLUT/inferno-css-transition-group

Readme

Deprecated

This package is deprecated, use https://github.com/JoonasLUT/inferno-css-transition-group

