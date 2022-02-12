tsParticles - TypeScript Particles

A lightweight TypeScript library for creating particles. Dependency free (*), browser ready and compatible with React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Riot.js, Solid.js, and Web Components

Do you want to use it on your website?

Documentation and Development references here 📖

This library is available on the two most popular CDNs and it's easy and ready to use, if you were using particles.js it's even easier.

You'll find the instructions below, with all the links you need, and don't be scared by TypeScript, it's just the source language.

The output files are just JavaScript. 🤩

CDNs and npm have all the sources you need in Javascript, a bundle browser ready (tsparticles.min.js) and all files splitted for import syntax.

If you are interested there are some simple instructions just below to guide you to migrate from the old particles.js library.

Library installation

Hosting / CDN

Please use this hosts or your own to load tsParticles on your projects

jsDelivr

cdnjs

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/tsparticles/

npm

npm install tsparticles

yarn

yarn add tsparticles

Import and require

Starting from version 1.12.11 import and require can be used to import tsParticles .

Now you can write something like this

const tsParticles = require ( "tsparticles" ); import { tsParticles } from "tsparticles" ;

The imported tsParticles is the same instance you have when including the script.

NuGet

Usage

Load tsParticles and configure the particles:

index.html

< div id = "tsparticles" > </ div > < script src = "tsparticles.min.js" > </ script >

app.js

tsParticles .loadJSON( "tsparticles" , "presets/default.json" ) .then( ( container ) => { console .log( "callback - tsparticles config loaded" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); }); tsParticles.load( "tsparticles" , { }); tsParticles.loadFromArray( "tsparticles" , [ { }, { }, ]); tsParticles.loadFromArray( "tsparticles" , [ { }, { }, ], 1 ); tsParticles.setOnClickHandler( ( event, particles ) => { }); const particles = tsParticles.domItem( 0 ); particles.play(); particles.pause();

Official components for some of the most used frameworks

Angular

You can find the instructions here

Inferno

You can find the instructions here

jQuery

You can find the instructions here

Preact

You can find the instructions here

ReactJS

You can find the instructions here

RiotJS

You can find the instructions here

SolidJS

You can find the instructions here

Svelte

You can find the instructions here

VueJS 2.x

You can find the instructions here

VueJS 3.x

You can find the instructions here

Web Components

You can find the instructions here

WordPress

Actually an official tsParticles plugin isn't existing, but I have a collaboration with the Premium Addons for Elementor plugin collection.



Use Premium Addons for Elementor Page Builder and get the chance to include tsParticles in your next WordPress website without the need to write a single line of code.

Presets

There are some presets ready to be used in this repository, and they have also a bundle file that contains everything needed to run.

Big Circles

This preset loads big colored circles moving upwards on a white background.

Big Circles preset

Bubbles

This preset loads colored bubbles coming from the bottom of the screen on a white background.

Bubbles preset

Confetti

This preset loads white and red confetti launched from the screen center on a transparent background.

Confetti preset

Fire

This preset loads a faded red to black background with particles colored like fire and ash sparks.

Fire preset

Firefly

This preset loads a mouse trail made with small fading particles like little fireflies.

Firefly preset

Fireworks

This preset loads a beautiful fireworks effect.

Fireworks preset

Fountain

Fountain preset

Links preset

Sea Anemone

Sea Anemone preset

Snow

Snow preset

Stars

Stars preset

Triangles

Triangles preset

Templates and Resources

You can find some tsParticles related templates here. The templates are created for Vanilla Javascript, ReactJS, VueJS, Angular, SvelteJS and other frameworks.

The templates will vary, new ones can be created or older ones updated with latest features or changed to a better style. Check them out once in a while.

If you created some good design with tsParticles feel free to submit a pull request with your cool template, you'll be credited as the template author!

https://github.com/tsparticles/templates

Demo / Generator

https://particles.js.org/samples

Characters as particles

Mouse hover connections

Polygon mask

Animated stars

Nyan cat flying on scrolling stars

Snow particles

Background Mask particles

COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 particles

Don't click! DON'T CLICK! OH NO IT'S SPREADING!!!!

COVID-19 is a serious disease. Please stay at home, wear a mask and stay safe!

particles.json

You can find some config samples here 📖

Options

You can find all options available here 📖

Want to see it in action and try it?

I've created a tsParticles collection on CodePen 😮 or you can checkout my profile

Otherwise there's the demo page link below. Just click/tap the Coronavirus below, don't be scared. It's safe 😷.

Want to see ever more demos? Clone the repository on your computer and follow these instructions

yarn install && yarn start

Boom! 💥 http://localhost:3000 and you can checkout other demos.

If you are brave enough you can switch to the dev branch for trying the features under development.

Migrating from Particles.js

tsParticles library is fully compatible with the particles.js configuration.

Seriously, you just need to change the script source et-voilà, you're ready 🧙!

You can read more here

Want to know 5 reasons to do the switch? Read here

Below you can find all the information you need to install tsParticles and its new syntax.

tsParticles now supports some customizations 🥳.

You can create your own plugins

Read more here...

