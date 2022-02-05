Inferno is an insanely fast, React-like library for building high-performance user interfaces on both the client and server.
The main objective of the InfernoJS project is to provide the fastest possible runtime performance for web applications. Inferno excels at rendering real time data views or large DOM trees.
The performance is achieved through multiple optimizations, for example:
createVNode calls, instead of
createElement
linkEvent feature removes the need to use arrow functions or binding event callbacks
inferno-server
createPortal - API
<div style="background-color: red"></div> or using object literal syntax
<div style={{"background-color": "red"}}></div>. For camelCase syntax support see
inferno-compat.
Since version 4 we have started running our test suite without any polyfills. Inferno is now part of Saucelabs open source program and we use their service for executing the tests.
InfernoJS natively supports the browsers listed below.
Live examples at https://infernojs.github.io/inferno
Let's start with some code. As you can see, Inferno intentionally keeps the same design ideas as React regarding components: one-way data flow and separation of concerns.
In these examples, JSX is used via the Inferno JSX Babel Plugin to provide a simple way to express Inferno virtual DOM. You do not need to use JSX, it's completely optional, you can use hyperscript or createElement (like React does). Keep in mind that compile time optimizations are available only for JSX.
import { render } from 'inferno';
const message = "Hello world";
render(
<MyComponent message={ message } />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Furthermore, Inferno also uses ES6 components like React:
import { render, Component } from 'inferno';
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
counter: 0
};
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>Header!</h1>
<span>Counter is at: { this.state.counter }</span>
</div>
);
}
}
render(
<MyComponent />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Because performance is an important aspect of this library, we want to show you how to optimize your application even further.
In the example below we optimize diffing process by using JSX $HasVNodeChildren to predefine children shape compile time.
Then we create text vNode using
createTextVNode. All child flags are documented here.
import { createTextVNode, render, Component } from 'inferno';
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
counter: 0
};
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>Header!</h1>
<span $HasVNodeChildren>{createTextVNode('Counter is at: ' + this.state.counter)}</span>
</div>
);
}
}
render(
<MyComponent />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
To tear down inferno application you need to render null on root element.
Rendering
null will trigger unmount lifecycle hooks for whole vDOM tree and remove global event listeners.
It is important to unmount unused vNode trees to free browser memory.
import { createTextVNode, render, Component } from 'inferno';
const rootElement = document.getElementById("app");
// Start the application
render(
<ExampleComponent/>,
rootElement
);
// Tear down
render(
null,
rootElement
);
The easiest way to get started with Inferno is by using Create Inferno App.
Alternatively, you can try any of the following:
Core package:
npm install --save inferno
Addons:
# server-side rendering
npm install --save inferno-server
# routing
npm install --save inferno-router
Pre-bundled files for browser consumption can be found on our cdnjs:
Or on jsDelivr:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/inferno@latest/dist/inferno.min.js
Or on unpkg.com:
https://unpkg.com/inferno@latest/dist/inferno.min.js
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inferno
npm install --save inferno-hyperscript
npm install --save inferno-create-element
npm install --save-dev inferno-compat
Note: Make sure you read more about
inferno-compat before using it.
Inferno now has bindings available for some of the major state management libraries out there:
inferno-redux
inferno-mobx
@cerebral/inferno
Inferno has its own JSX Babel plugin.
onClick).
createRef or callback
ref API
inferno-devtools.
input/
select/
textarea elements. This prevents lots of edgecases where the virtual DOM is not the source of truth (it should always be). Preact pushes the source of truth to the DOM itself.
Like React, Inferno also uses a light-weight synthetic event system in certain places (although both event systems differ massively). Inferno's event system provides highly efficient delegation and an event helper called
linkEvent.
One major difference between Inferno and React is that Inferno does not rename events or change how they work by default. Inferno only specifies that events should be camel cased, rather than lower case. Lower case events will bypass
Inferno's event system in favour of using the native event system supplied by the browser. For example, when detecting changes on an
<input> element, in React you'd use
onChange, with Inferno you'd use
onInput instead (the
native DOM event is
oninput).
Available synthetic events are:
onClick
onDblClick
onFocusIn
onFocusOut
onKeyDown
onKeyPress
onKeyUp
onMouseDown
onMouseMove
onMouseUp
onTouchEnd
onTouchMove
onTouchStart
linkEvent (package:
inferno)
linkEvent() is a helper function that allows attachment of
props/
state/
context or other data to events without needing to
bind() them or use arrow functions/closures. This is extremely useful when dealing with events in functional components. Below is an example:
import { linkEvent } from 'inferno';
function handleClick(props, event) {
props.validateValue(event.target.value);
}
function MyComponent(props) {
return <div><input type="text" onClick={ linkEvent(props, handleClick) } /><div>;
}
This is an example of using it with ES2015 classes:
import { linkEvent, Component } from 'inferno';
function handleClick(instance, event) {
instance.setState({ data: event.target.value });
}
class MyComponent extends Component {
render () {
return <div><input type="text" onClick={ linkEvent(this, handleClick) } /><div>;
}
}
linkEvent() offers better performance than binding an event in a class constructor and using arrow functions, so use it where possible.
In HTML, form elements such as
<input>,
<textarea>, and
<select> typically maintain their own state and update it based on user input.
In Inferno, mutable state is typically kept in the state property of components, and only updated with
setState().
We can combine the two by making the Inferno state be the "single source of truth". Then the Inferno component that renders a form also controls what happens in that form on subsequent user input. An input form element whose value is controlled by Inferno in this way is called a "controlled component".
render (package:
inferno)
import { render } from 'inferno';
render(<div />, document.getElementById("app"));
Render a virtual node into the DOM in the supplied container given the supplied virtual DOM. If the virtual node was previously rendered into the container, this will perform an update on it and only mutate the DOM as necessary, to reflect the latest Inferno virtual node.
Warning: If the container element is not empty before rendering, the content of the container will be overwritten on the initial render.
createRenderer (package:
inferno)
createRenderer creates an alternative render function with a signature matching that of the first argument passed to a reduce/scan function. This allows for easier integration with reactive programming libraries, like RxJS and Most.
import { createRenderer } from 'inferno';
import { scan, map } from 'most';
const renderer = createRenderer();
// NOTE: vNodes$ represents a stream of virtual DOM node updates
scan(renderer, document.getElementById("app"), vNodes$);
See inferno-most-fp-demo for an example of how to build an app architecture around this.
createElement (package:
inferno-create-element)
Creates an Inferno VNode using a similar API to that found with React's
createElement()
import { Component, render } from 'inferno';
import { createElement } from 'inferno-create-element';
class BasicComponent extends Component {
render() {
return createElement('div', {
className: 'basic'
},
createElement('span', {
className: this.props.name
}, 'The title is ', this.props.title)
)
}
}
render(
createElement(BasicComponent, { title: 'abc' }),
document.getElementById("app")
);
Component (package:
inferno)
Class component:
import { Component } from 'inferno';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
...
}
}
This is the base class for Inferno Components when they're defined using ES6 classes.
Functional component:
const MyComponent = ({ name, age }) => (
<span>My name is: { name } and my age is: {age}</span>
);
Another way of using defaultHooks.
export function Static() {
return <div>1</div>;
}
Static.defaultHooks = {
onComponentShouldUpdate() {
return false;
}
};
Default props
Functional components are first-class functions where their first argument is the
props passed through from their parent.
createVNode (package:
inferno)
import { createVNode } from 'inferno';
createVNode(
flags,
type,
[className],
[...children],
[childFlags],
[props],
[key],
[ref]
)
createVNode is used to create html element's virtual node object. Typically
createElement() (package:
inferno-create-element),
h() (package:
inferno-hyperscript) or JSX are used to create
VNodes for Inferno, but under the hood they all use
createVNode(). Below is an example of
createVNode usage:
import { VNodeFlags, ChildFlags } from 'inferno-vnode-flags';
import { createVNode, createTextVNode, render } from 'inferno';
const vNode = createVNode(VNodeFlags.HtmlElement, 'div', 'example', createTextVNode('Hello world!'), ChildFlags.HasVNodeChildren);
// <div class="example">Hello world!</div>
render(vNode, container);
createVNode arguments explained:
flags: (number) is a value from
VNodeFlags, this is a numerical value that tells Inferno what the VNode describes on the page.
type: (string) is tagName for element for example 'div'
className: (string) is the class attribute ( it is separated from props because it is the most commonly used property )
children: (vNode[]|vNode) is one or array of vNodes to be added as children for this vNode
childFlags: (number) is a value from
ChildFlags, this tells inferno shape of the children so normalization process can be skipped.
props: (Object) is object containing all other properties. fe:
{onClick: method, 'data-attribute': 'Hello Community!}
key: (string|number) unique key within this vNodes siblings to identify it during keyed algorithm.
ref: (function) callback which is called when DOM node is added/removed from DOM.
createComponentVNode (package: 'inferno')
import { createComponentVNode } from 'inferno';
createComponentVNode(
flags,
type,
[props],
[key],
[ref]
)
createComponentVNode is used for creating vNode for Class/Functional Component.
Example:
import { VNodeFlags, ChildFlags } from 'inferno-vnode-flags';
import { createVNode, createTextVNode, createComponentVNode, render } from 'inferno';
function MyComponent(props, context) {
return createVNode(VNodeFlags.HtmlElement, 'div', 'example', createTextVNode(props.greeting), ChildFlags.HasVNodeChildren);
}
const vNode = createComponentVNode(VNodeFlags.ComponentFunction, MyComponent, {
greeting: 'Hello Community!'
}, null, {
onComponentDidMount() {
console.log("example of did mount hook!")
}
})
// <div class="example">Hello Community!</div>
render(vNode, container);
createComponentVNode arguments explained:
flags: (number) is a value from
VNodeFlags, this is a numerical value that tells Inferno what the VNode describes on the page.
type: (Function/Class) is the class or function prototype for Component
props: (Object) properties passed to Component, can be anything
key: (string|number) unique key within this vNodes siblings to identify it during keyed algorithm.
ref: (Function|Object) this property is object for Functional Components defining all its lifecycle methods. For class Components this is function callback for ref.
createTextVNode (package: 'inferno')
createTextVNode is used for creating vNode for text nodes.
createTextVNode arguments explained:
text: (string) is a value for text node to be created.
key: (string|number) unique key within this vNodes siblings to identify it during keyed algorithm.
import { createTextVNode } from 'inferno';
createTextVNode(
text,
key
)
cloneVNode (package:
inferno-clone-vnode)
This package has same API as React.cloneElement
import { cloneVNode } from 'inferno-clone-vnode';
cloneVNode(
vNode,
[props],
[...children]
)
Clone and return a new Inferno
VNode using a
VNode as the starting point. The resulting
VNode will have the original
VNode's props with the new props merged in shallowly. New children will replace existing children. key and ref from the original
VNode will be preserved.
cloneVNode() is almost equivalent to:
<VNode.type {...VNode.props} {...props}>{children}</VNode.type>
An example of using
cloneVNode:
import { createVNode, render } from 'inferno';
import { cloneVNode } from 'inferno-clone-vnode';
import { VNodeFlags } from 'inferno-vnode-flags';
const vNode = createVNode(VNodeFlags.HtmlElement, 'div', 'example', 'Hello world!');
const newVNode = cloneVNode(vNode, { id: 'new' }); // we are adding an id prop to the VNode
render(newVNode, container);
If you're using JSX:
import { render } from 'inferno';
import { cloneVNode } from 'inferno-clone-vnode';
const vNode = <div className="example">Hello world</div>;
const newVNode = cloneVNode(vNode, { id: 'new' }); // we are adding an id prop to the VNode
render(newVNode, container);
createPortal (package: 'inferno')
HTML:
<div id="root"></div>
<div id="outside"></div>
Javascript:
const { render, Component, version, createPortal } from 'inferno';
function Outsider(props) {
return <div>{`Hello ${props.name}!`}</div>;
}
const outsideDiv = document.getElementById('outside');
const rootDiv = document.getElementById('root');
function App() {
return (
<div>
Main view
...
{createPortal(<Outsider name="Inferno" />, outsideDiv)}
</div>
);
}
// render an instance of Clock into <body>:
render(<App />, rootDiv);
Results into:
<div id="root">
<div>Main view ...</div>
</div>
<div id="outside">
<div>Hello Inferno!</div>
</div>
Cool huh? Updates (props/context) will flow into "Outsider" component from the App component the same way as any other Component. For inspiration on how to use it click here!
createRef (package:
inferno)
createRef API provides shorter syntax than callback ref when timing of element is not needed.
import { Component, render, createRef } from 'inferno';
class Foobar extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// Store reference somewhere
this.element = createRef(); // Returns object {current: null}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<span id="span" ref={this.element}>
Ok
</span>
</div>
);
}
}
render(<Foobar />, container);
createFragment (package:
inferno)
createFragment is the native way to createFragment vNode.
createFragment(children: any, childFlags: ChildFlags, key?: string | number | null)
createFragment arguments explained:
children: (Array) Content of fragment vNode, typically array of VNodes
childFlags: (number) is a value from
ChildFlags, this tells inferno shape of the children so normalization process can be skipped.
key: (string|number) unique key within this vNodes siblings to identify it during keyed algorithm.
Alternative ways to create fragment vNode are:
<> ... </>,
<Fragment> .... </Fragment> or
<Inferno.Fragment> ... </Inferno.Fragment>
createElement(Inferno.Fragment, {key: 'test'}, ...children)
h(Inferno.Fragment, {key: 'test'}, children)
In the below example both fragments are identical except they have different key
import { Fragment, render, createFragment } from 'inferno';
import { ChildFlags } from 'inferno-vnode-flags';
function Foobar() {
return (
<div $HasKeyedChildren>
{createFragment(
[<div>Ok</div>, <span>1</span>],
ChildFlags.HasNonKeyedChildren,
'key1'
)}
<Fragment key="key2">
<div>Ok</div>
<span>1</span>
</Fragment>
</div>
);
}
render(<Foobar />, container);
forwardRef (package:
inferno)
forwardRef is a new mechanism to "forward" ref inside a functional Component. It can be useful if you have simple functional Components and you want to create reference to a specific element inside it.
import { forwardRef, Component, render } from 'inferno';
const FancyButton = forwardRef((props, ref) => (
<button ref={ref} className="FancyButton">
{props.children}
</button>
));
class Hello extends Component {
render() {
return (
<FancyButton
ref={btn => {
if (btn) {
// btn variable is the button rendered from FancyButton
}
}}
>
Click me!
</FancyButton>
);
}
}
render(<Hello />, container);
hydrate (package:
inferno-hydrate)
import { hydrate } from 'inferno-hydrate';
hydrate(<div />, document.getElementById("app"));
Same as
render(), but is used to hydrate a container whose HTML contents were rendered by
inferno-server. Inferno will attempt to attach event listeners to the existing markup.
options.componentComparator ( package
inferno) DEV only
This option can be used during development to create custom component comparator method.
This option will be called on every Component update.
It gets two parameters: lastVNode and nextVNode. When it returns
true lastVNode will be replaced with nextVNode.
If anything else than
true is returned it falls to normal behavior.
import {options} from 'inferno';
options.componentComparator = function (lastVNode, nextVNode) {
/* custom logic */
return true; // Replaces lastVNode with nextVNode
}
findDOMNode (package:
inferno-extras)
This feature has been moved from inferno to inferno-compat in v6. No options are needed anymore.
Note: we recommend using a
ref callback on a component to find its instance, rather than using
findDOMNode().
findDOMNode() cannot be used on functional components.
If a component has been mounted into the DOM, this returns the corresponding native browser DOM element. This method is useful for reading values out of the DOM, such as form field values and performing DOM measurements.
In most cases, you can attach a ref to the DOM node and avoid using
findDOMNode() at all. When render returns null or false,
findDOMNode() returns null.
If Component has rendered fragment it returns the first element.
VNodeFlags:
VNodeFlags.HtmlElement
VNodeFlags.ComponentUnknown
VNodeFlags.ComponentClass
VNodeFlags.ComponentFunction
VNodeFlags.Text
VNodeFlags.SvgElement
VNodeFlags.InputElement
VNodeFlags.TextareaElement
VNodeFlags.SelectElement
VNodeFlags.Portal
VNodeFlags.ReCreate (JSX $ReCreate) always re-creates the vNode
VNodeFlags.ContentEditable
VNodeFlags.Fragment
VNodeFlags.InUse
VnodeFlags.ForwardRef
VNodeFlags.Normalized
VNodeFlags Masks:
VNodeFlags.ForwardRefComponent Functional component wrapped in forward ref
VNodeFlags.FormElement - Is form element
VNodeFlags.Element - Is vNode element
VNodeFlags.Component - Is vNode Component
VNodeFlags.DOMRef - Bit set when vNode holds DOM reference
VNodeFlags.InUseOrNormalized - VNode is used somewhere else or came from normalization process
VNodeFlags.ClearInUseNormalized - Opposite mask of InUse or Normalized
ChildFlags
ChildFlags.UnknownChildren needs Normalization
ChildFlags.HasInvalidChildren is invalid (null, undefined, false, true)
ChildFlags.HasVNodeChildren (JSX $HasVNodeChildren) is single vNode (Element/Component)
ChildFlags.HasNonKeyedChildren (JSX $HasNonKeyedChildren) is Array of vNodes non keyed (no nesting, no holes)
ChildFlags.HasKeyedChildren (JSX $HasKeyedChildren) is Array of vNodes keyed (no nesting, no holes)
ChildFlags.HasTextChildren (JSX $HasTextChildren) vNode contains only text
ChildFlags Masks
ChildFlags.MultipleChildren Is Array
renderToString (package:
inferno-server)
import { renderToString } from 'inferno-server';
const string = renderToString(<div />);
Render a virtual node into an HTML string, given the supplied virtual DOM.
|Name
|Triggered when
|Arguments to callback
onComponentWillMount
|a functional component is about to mount
onComponentDidMount
|a functional component has mounted successfully
domNode
onComponentShouldUpdate
|a functional component has been triggered to update
lastProps, nextProps
onComponentWillUpdate
|a functional component is about to perform an update
lastProps, nextProps
onComponentDidUpdate
|a functional component has performed an update
lastProps, nextProps
onComponentWillUnmount
|a functional component is about to be unmounted
domNode
onComponentDidAppear
|a functional component has mounted and is ready for animations
domNode, props
onComponentWillDisappear
|a functional component is unmounted before DOM node is removed
domNode, props, callback
onComponentWillDisappear has special type of argument "callback" which needs to be called when component is ready to be removed from the DOM. fe. after animations are finished.
All these Component lifecycle methods ( including
render and
setState - callback) are called with Component instance context. You don't need to "bind" these methods.
|Name
|Triggered when
|Arguments to callback
componentDidMount
|component has been mounted successfully
componentWillMount
|component is about to mount
componentWillReceiveProps
|before render when component updates
nextProps, context
shouldComponentUpdate
|component has been triggered to update
nextProps, nextState
componentWillUpdate
|component is about to perform an update
nextProps, nextState, context
componentDidUpdate
|component has performed an update
lastProps, lastState, snapshot
componentWillUnmount
|component is about to be unmounted
getChildContext
|before render method, return value object is combined to sub tree context
getSnapshotBeforeUpdate
|before component updates, return value is sent to componentDidUpdate as 3rd parameter
lastProps, lastState
static getDerivedStateFromProps
|before render method
nextProps, state
componentDidAppear
|component has mounted and is ready for animations
domNode
componentWillDisappear
|component is unmounted before DOM node is removed
domNode, callback
componentWillDisappear has special type of argument "callback" which needs to be called when component is ready to be removed from the DOM. fe. after animations are finished.
Functional lifecycle events must be explicitly assigned via props onto a functional component like shown below:
import { render } from 'inferno';
function mounted(domNode) {
// [domNode] will be available for DOM nodes and components (if the component has mounted to the DOM)
}
function FunctionalComponent({ props }) {
return <div>Hello world</div>;
}
render(
<FunctionalComponent onComponentDidMount={ mounted } />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Please note: class components (ES2015 classes) from
inferno do not support the same lifecycle events (they have their own lifecycle events that work as methods on the class itself).
By default, Inferno will run in development mode. Development mode provides extra checks and better error messages at the cost of slower performance and larger code to parse. When using Inferno in a production environment, it is highly recommended that you turn off development mode.
Ensure the environment variable
process.env.NODE_ENV is set to
production.
When running Inferno on the browser using Webpack or Rollup, a replacement will need to occur during your build.
Use the following configuration in your Webpack build for production build:
...
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
'NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production')
}
})
]
When you are building for development, you may want to use
inferno.dev.esm.js ("dev:module": "dist/index.dev.esm.js",) file.
That build version has extra level of validation for development purposes. You can use it by adding following code to your webpack config.
...
resolve: {
/* When doing development workflow we want to make sure webpack picks up development build of inferno */
alias: {
inferno: __dirname + "/node_modules/inferno/dist/index.dev.esm.js"
}
}
Use the following configuration in your Rollup build:
const replace = require('rollup-plugin-replace');
...
plugins: [
replace({
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production'),
})
]
When you are building for development, you may want to use
inferno.dev.esm.js ("dev:module": "dist/index.dev.esm.js",) file.
That build version has extra level of validation for development purposes. You can use it by adding following code to your rollup config.
const alias = require('@rollup/plugin-alias');
...
plugins: [
alias({
resolve: ['.js'],
entries: [
{find: 'inferno', replacement: __dirname + '/node_modules/inferno/dist/index.dev.esm.js'}
]
}),
]
Inferno always wants to deliver great performance. In order to do so, it has to make intelligent assumptions about the state of the DOM and the elements available to mutate. Custom namespaces conflict with this idea and change the schema of how different elements and attributes might work, so Inferno makes no attempt to support namespaces. Instead, SVG namespaces are automatically applied to elements and attributes based on their
tag name.
If you want to contribute code, fork this project and submit a PR from your fork. To run browser tests you need to build the repos. A complete rebuild of the repos can take >5 mins.
$ git clone git@github.com:infernojs/inferno.git
$ cd inferno && npm i
$ npm run test:node
$ npm run build
$ npm run test:browser
If you only want to run the browser tests when coding, use the following to reduce turnaround by 50-80%:
$ npm run quick-test:browser # Compiles all packages and runs browser tests
$ npm run quick-test:browser-inferno # Only compiles the inferno package and runs browser tests
$ npm run quick-test:browser-debug # Compiles all packages and runs browser tests with "debug"
