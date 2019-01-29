ineeda

Auto-mocking with Proxies! Works best with TypeScript, but works just as well with JavaScript!

npm install ineeda --save-dev

To get a mock of a concrete class:

import { Hero } from './Hero' ; import { ineeda } from 'ineeda' ; let hero: Hero = ineeda<Hero>(); console .log(hero.age); console .log(hero.weapon.isMagic); console .log(hero.weapon.sharpen()); let bonnie: Hero = ineeda<Hero>({ name: 'Bonnie' }); console .log(bonnie.name);

To get a mock of an interface:

import { IHorse } from './IHorse' ; import { ineeda } from 'ineeda' ; let horse: IHorse = ineeda<IHorse>(); horse.hero.weapon.sharpen();

To get a mock of a concrete class that is an actual instance of that class:

import { Hero } from './Hero' ; import { ineeda } from 'ineeda' ; let realHero: Hero = ineeda.instanceof<Hero>(Hero); console .log(realHero instanceof Hero);

To get a factory that produces mocks of a concrete class:

import { Hero } from './Hero' ; import { ineeda, IneedaFactory } from 'ineeda' ; let heroFactory: IneedaFactory<Hero> = ineeda.factory<Hero>(); let heroMock: Hero = heroFactory();

Overriding proxied values:

Since the result of a call to ineeda is a proxy, it will happily pretend to be any kind of object you ask it to be! That can cause some issues, such as when dealing with Promises or Observables . To get around that, you can use intercept .

When you need a fake Promise or Observable :

let mockObject = ineeda<MyObject>(); function looksLikePromise ( obj ) { return !!obj.then; } looksLikePromise(mockObject); looksLikePromise(mockObject.intercept({ then: null })); let mockObject = ineeda<MyObject>(); let myObservable$ = Observable.of(mockObject.intercept({ schedule: null }));

Remembering which properties need to be intercepted can be a pain, and rather error prone. Alternatively, you can assign a key , which you can use to set up specific values that should be intercepted. In your test config you might do something like the following:

ineeda.intercept< Promise < any >>( Promise , { then: null }); ineeda.intercept<Scheduler>(Observable, { schedule: null });

Then later, in your tests, you could do the following:

let mockObject = ineeda<MyObject>(); function looksLikePromise ( obj ) { return !!obj.then; } looksLikePromise(mockObject); looksLikePromise(mockObject.intercept( Promise )); let mockObject = ineeda<MyObject>(); let myObservable$ = Observable.of(mockObject.intercept(Observable));

You can also globally intercept something on all objects, by using the intercept method without the key :

ineeda.intercept({ __zone_symbol__unconfigurables: null });

Adding behaviour to proxied values:

intercept can also be used to augment the behaviour of all mocks. One example might be to make every mocked function a spy .