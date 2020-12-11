Note: Due to other commitments, I'm having a hard time responding to issues (& actually getting them fixed for you guys). I'd be more than happy to accept PR's.

Highly extensible, modern, JavaScript player. 👊

Strict defined API , which makes it easy to build analytics and various other plugins on top of indigo-player.

, which makes it easy to build analytics and various other plugins on top of indigo-player. Dynamic bundle loading , automatically determines and loads which modules are needed for playback.

, automatically determines and loads which modules are needed for playback. Highly modular plugin system to extend functionality without modifying it's core.

plugin system to extend functionality without modifying it's core. Out-of-the-box features such as subtitles, thumbnails, quality selection if applicable, ...

features such as subtitles, thumbnails, quality selection if applicable, ... React based UI.

Documentation

Visit the documentation. 😎

Getting started

In a browser

The example below will load a simple MP4 file, and attempt to autoplay it.

< html > < body > < div id = "playerContainer" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/indigo-player@1/lib/indigo-player.js" > </ script > < script > const config = { sources : [ { type : 'mp4' , src : 'https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4' , } ], }; const element = document .getElementById( 'playerContainer' ); const player = IndigoPlayer.init(element, config); </ script > </ body > </ html >

As a module in your bundle

The example below will add indigo-player as a module in your project.

yarn add indigo-player

npm i indigo-player

import IndigoPlayer from "indigo-player" ; import "indigo-player/lib/indigo-theme.css" ; const player = IndigoPlayer.init(container, config);

