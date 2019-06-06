A node.js wrapper for the indico API.
Install with npm
npm install indico.io
For API key registration and setup, checkout our quickstart guide.
Detailed documentation and further code examples are available at indico.io/docs.
var indico = require('indico.io');
// Be sure to set your API key
indico.apiKey = "YOUR_API_KEY";
// Calls to the API return promises
indico
.political('Guns don\'t kill people. People kill people.')
.then(function(res){
console.log(res); // { Libertarian: 0.47740164630834825, Liberal: 0.16617097211030055, Green: 0.08454409540443657, Conservative: 0.2718832861769146}
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})
.then(indico.sentiment)
indico
.sentiment('Worst movie ever.')
.then(function(){
console.log(res); // {Sentiment: 0.07062467665597527}
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})
indico
.sentiment('Really enjoyed the movie.')
.then(function(){
console.log(res); // {Sentiment: 0.8105182526856075}
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})
indico
.language('Quis custodiet ipsos custodes')
.then(function(){
console.log(res); // {u'Swedish': 0.00033330636691921914, u'Lithuanian': 0.007328693814717631, u'Vietnamese': 0.0002686116137658802, u'Romanian': 8.133913804076592e-06, u'Dutch': 0.09380619821813883, u'Korean': 0.00272046505489883, u'Danish': 0.0012556466207667206, u'Indonesian': 6.623391878530033e-07, u'Latin': 0.8230599921384231, u'Hungarian': 0.0012793617391960567, u'Persian (Farsi)': 0.0019848504383980473, u'Turkish': 0.0004606965429738638, u'French': 0.00016792646226101638, u'Norwegian': 0.0009179030069742254, u'Russian': 0.0002643396088456642, u'Thai': 7.746466749651003e-05, u'Finnish': 0.0026367338676522643, u'Spanish': 0.011844579596827902, u'Bulgarian': 3.746416283126873e-05, u'Greek': 0.027456554742563633, u'Tagalog': 0.0005143018200605518, u'English': 0.00013517846159760138, u'Esperanto': 0.0002599482830232367, u'Italian': 2.650711180999111e-06, u'Portuguese': 0.013193681336032896, u'Chinese': 0.008818957727120736, u'German': 0.00011732494215411359, u'Japanese': 0.0005885208894664065, u'Czech': 9.916434007248934e-05, u'Slovak': 8.869445598583308e-05, u'Hebrew': 3.70933525938127e-05, u'Polish': 9.900290296255447e-05, u'Arabic': 0.00013589586110619373}
.texttags("This coconut green tea is amazing."); // {u'food': 0.3713687833244494, u'cars': 0.0037924017632370586, ...}
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})
/*
testImage is a b64 encoded image (PNG or JPG)
*/
indico
.imageFeatures(testImage)
.then(function(){
console.log(res); // [0.0, -0.02568680526917187, ... , 3.0342637531932777]
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})
indico
.fer(testImage)
.then(function(){
console.log(res); // {Angry: 0.08843749137458341, Sad: 0.39091163159204684, Neutral: 0.1947947999669361, Surprise: 0.03443785859010413, Fear: 0.17574534848440568, Happy: 0.11567286999192382}
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
});
###Batch
Batch requests allow you to process larger volumes of data more efficiently by grouping many examples into a single request. Simply call the batch method that corresponds to the API you'd like to use, and ensure your data is wrapped in an array.
var indico = require('indico.io')
indico
.batchSentiment(['Worst movie ever.', 'Best movie ever.'])
.then(function(res){
console.log(res) // [ 0.07808824238341827, 0.813400530597089 ]
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log('err: ', err);
})