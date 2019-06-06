A node.js wrapper for the indico API.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install indico .io

API Keys + Setup

For API key registration and setup, checkout our quickstart guide.

Supported APIs

Text

Sentiment Analysis

Text Tagging

Political Analysis

Keyword Detection

Summarization

Personality Detection

People, Place, and Organizations Detection

Text Relevance Analysis

Language Detection

Twitter Virality

Intersectional Analysis

Multi-API Analysis

Image

Facial Emotion Recognition

Image Feature Extraction

Facial Feature Extraction

Face Localization

Content Filtering

Image Recognition

Multi-API Analysis

Custom Collections

Train on your own data and make customized predictions

Full Documentation

Detailed documentation and further code examples are available at indico.io/docs.

Examples

var indico = require ( 'indico.io' ); indico.apiKey = "YOUR_API_KEY" ; indico .political( 'Guns don\'t kill people. People kill people.' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); }) .then(indico.sentiment) indico .sentiment( 'Worst movie ever.' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); }) indico .sentiment( 'Really enjoyed the movie.' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); }) indico .language( 'Quis custodiet ipsos custodes' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log(res); .texttags( "This coconut green tea is amazing." ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); }) indico .imageFeatures(testImage) .then( function ( ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); }) indico .fer(testImage) .then( function ( ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'err: ' , err); });

###Batch

Batch requests allow you to process larger volumes of data more efficiently by grouping many examples into a single request. Simply call the batch method that corresponds to the API you'd like to use, and ensure your data is wrapped in an array.