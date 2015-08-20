Index HTML plugin for webpack

Motivation

One of the "entry points" to a web application is typically the index.html file, but entry points in webpack can only produce Javascript assets. With this plugin it is possible to produce a .html asset instead.

Features

Allows an entry point for a .html file to produce an .html asset

Replaces references to Javascript entry points ( <script src="..."> ) with the references to the bundled assets

Installation

npm install --save-dev indexhtml-webpack-plugin

Usage

Declare your index.html as an entry point in your webpack.config.js file:

module .exports = { entry : { 'index.html' : './index.html' } }

Add the html loader for index.html.

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /index\.html$/ , loader : 'html' }, { test : /\.html$/ , exclude : /index\.html$/ , loader : } ] } }

Add the IndexHtmlPlugin . It takes the names of the source file and target file as parameters.

var IndexHtmlPlugin = require ( 'indexhtml-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new IndexHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'index.html' ) ] }

Using with CSS

You can use the HTML loader to detect links to external resources (like stylesheets), so they will become dependencies of the "index.html" module. Use the extract-text-webpack-plugin to extract these stylesheets into separate files.

If you have multiple <link> tags that reference external stylesheet, these stylesheets might actually end up in the same bundled asset. The plugin will automatically coalesce all <link> tags with the same rel and href attributes into one.

Example webpack.config.js:

var ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ), IndexHtmlPlugin = require ( 'indexhtml-webpack-plugin' ); var cssExtractPlugin = new ExtractTextPlugin( 'styles/[contenthash:16].css' ); module .exports = { context : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src' ), entry : { 'index.html' : './index.html' , app : './app.js' } module : { loaders : [ { test : /index\.html$/ , loader : 'html?attrs=link:href' }, { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , loader : 'jshint' }, { test : /\.css$/ , loader : cssExtractPlugin.extract( 'style' , 'css' ) } ] }, plugins : [ cssExtractPlugin, new IndexHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'index.html' ) ] };

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)