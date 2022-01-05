(see also licenses for dev. deps.)
Use a single, indexable, offline storage API across all desktop and mobile browsers and Node.js.
Even if a browser natively supports IndexedDB, you may still want to use this shim. Some native IndexedDB implementations are very buggy. Others are missing certain features. There are also many minor inconsistencies between different browser implementations of IndexedDB, such as how errors are handled, how transaction timing works, how records are sorted, how cursors behave, etc. Using this shim will ensure consistent behavior across all browsers.
You can download the development or production (minified) script, or install it using NPM.
For Mac, you may need to have CMake installed
for the SQLite3 install to work (See
Tools->How to Install For Command Line Use) as well as build SQLite3 from
source via
npm install --build-from-source in the
node-sqlite3 directory.
Also make sure Python (2.7) is installed.
npm install indexeddbshim
or
yarn add indexeddbshim
Add the following scripts to your page:
<script src="./node_modules/core-js-bundle/minified.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/indexeddbshim/dist/indexeddbshim.min.js"></script>
If you need full Unicode compliance (handling special non-alphanumeric identifiers in store and index names), use the following instead:
<script src="./node_modules/core-js-bundle/minified.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/indexeddbshim/dist/indexeddbshim-UnicodeIdentifiers.min.js"></script>
const setGlobalVars = require('indexeddbshim');
global.window = global; // We'll allow ourselves to use `window.indexedDB` or `indexedDB` as a global
setGlobalVars(); // See signature below
import setGlobalVars from 'indexeddbshim';
import setGlobalVars from 'indexeddbshim/src/node-UnicodeIdentifiers';
// Or without Unicode support
// import setGlobalVars from 'indexeddbshim/src/node';
For the browser scripts, if the browser already natively supports IndexedDB and is not known to be buggy, then the script won't do anything.
Otherwise, assuming WebSQL is available, the script will add the
IndexedDB API
to the browser (unless you use one of the non-invasive files, in which case
setGlobalVars can be used to optionally add the API to an object of your
choosing; if you also wish Unicode support, you will need to add it yourself).
Either way, you can use IndexedDB just like normal. Here's an example.
null>, initialConfig)
In the non-invasive builds (and Node.js), globals are not automatically set. You have the choice to set globals when you wish as well as to set the API on an object of your choosing in place of setting globals.
This is done through
setGlobalVars() (which is otherwise called in the
browser builds automatically with no arguments).
This function defines
shimIndexedDB,
indexedDB,
IDBFactory, etc. on
one of the following objects in order of precedence:
winObj object if defined
window (for Node, define
global.window = global;)
self (for web workers)
global (for Node)
The
initialConfig argument, if present, should be an object whose keys
are the config properties to set and its values are the config values (see
shimIndexedDB.__setConfig below).
If you are adding your own
window.openDatabase implementation, supplying
it within
initialConfig (keyed as
openDatabase) will ensure that
shimIndexedDB.__useShim() is auto-invoked for you if poor IndexedDB
support is detected.
To force IndexedDBShim to shim the browser's native IndexedDB (if our code is not already auto-shimming your browser when detecting poor browser support), add this method call to your script.
On browsers that support WebSQL, this line will completely replace the native IndexedDB implementation with the IndexedDBShim-to-WebSQL implementation.
On browsers that don't support WebSQL, but do support IndexedDB, this line will patch many known problems and add missing features. For example, on Internet Explorer, this will add support for compound keys.
If
CFG.addNonIDBGlobals has been set (e.g., on the
initialConfig argument
of
setGlobalVars), the other non-IndexedDB shims necessitated by this
library will be polyfilled as possible on the chosen "global" (i.e.,
ShimEvent,
ShimCustomEvent,
ShimEventTarget,
ShimDOMException,
and
ShimDOMStringList). Mostly useful for testing.
If
CFG.replaceNonIDBGlobals is used, it will instead attempt to add,
or if already present, overwrite these globals.
If
CFG.fullIDLSupport has been set, the slow-performing
Object.setPrototypeOf calls required for full WebIDL compliance will
be used. Probably only needed for testing or environments where full
introspection on class relationships is required.
See this SO topic
The spec anticipates the closing of a database connection with a forced flag.
The spec also mentions some circumstances where this may occur:
A connection may be closed by a user agent in exceptional circumstances, for example due to loss of access to the file system, a permission change, or clearing of the origin’s storage.
Since the latter examples are under the browser's control, this method may be more useful on the server or for unit-testing.
If the first argument,
dbName is missing (or
null or
undefined),
all connections to all databases will be force-closed.
If the second argument,
connIdx is missing (or
null or
undefined),
all connections with the given name will be force-closed. It can
alternatively be an integer representing a 0-based index to indicate a
specific connection to close.
The third argument
msg will be appended to the
AbortError that will be
triggered on the transactions of the connection.
Individual
IDBDatabase database instances can also be force-closed
with a particular message:
db.__forceClose(msg);
Establishes a
connectionQueue for the supplied (or current) origin.
The queue is otherwise only keyed to the detected origin on the loading of the IndexedDBShim script, though this is usually the desired behavior.
The IndexedDB polyfill has sourcemaps enabled, so the polyfill can be debugged even if the minified file is included.
To print out detailed debug messages, add this line to your script:
shimIndexedDB.__debug(true);
Rather than using globals, a method has been provided to share state across IndexedDBShim modules.
Configuration can be set early in the non-invasive browser and Node builds
via the second argument to
setGlobalVars() (see its definition above).
Its signature (for setting configuration after
shimIndexedDB is created) is:
shimIndexedDB.__setConfig({
property: value, property2: value2, ...otherProperties
});
or:
shimIndexedDB.__setConfig(property, value);
createDOMException(name, message)
A utility for creating a
DOMException instance. Attempts to use any
available native implementation.
The available properties relevant to browser or Node are:
shimIndexedDB.__debug(val))
IDBFactory.open call to the same name and version (assuming
no deletes or aborts causing rollbacks) will reuse the same SQLite
openDatabase instance.
IDBFactory
methods (
open,
deleteDatabase,
databases); effectively
defaults to true (must be set to
false to cancel checks); for Node
testing, you will either need to define a
location global from which
the origin value can be found or set this property to
false.
createObjectStore and
createIndex calls for validation of key paths.
The specification technically allows all
IdentifierName](https://tc39.github.io/ecma262/#prod-IdentifierName)
strings, but as this requires a very large regular expression,
it is replaced by default with
[$A-Z_a-z] and
[$0-9A-Z_a-z],
respectively. Note that these are and must be expressed as strings,
not
RegExp objects. You can use this configuration to change the default
to match the spec or as you see fit. In the future we may allow the spec
behavior via optional dynamic loading of an internal module.
typeson.register. See the library
typeson-registry-sca-reverter
for a function that can do this and check it for updates if you are
using it in case needed to work against new updates of IndexedDBShim.
true, the slow-performing
Object.setPrototypeOf calls required for full WebIDL compliance will
be used. Probably only needed for testing or environments where full
introspection on class relationships is required.
See this SO topic
openDatabase method (if any)
for WebSQL; Defaults to
window or
self in the browser and for Node,
it is set by default to
node-websql.
If you are intending on adding your own
openDatabase implementation,
please note that (for the sake of Node), we rely on supplying an additional
non-WebSQL-standard callback argument to WebSQL
transaction or
readTransaction calls in our
node-websql fork to allow it to prolong
the transaction (to last through our IndexedDB transaction) and to provide
rollback functionality. (See
https://github.com/axemclion/IndexedDBShim/issues/296, however, for
a remaining issue this fix does not currently overcome.)
IDBCursor.continue calls. Defaults to 100.
openDatabase calls. Defaults to
4 * 1024 * 1024 or
25 * 1024 * 1024 in Safari (apparently necessary due to Safari creating
larger files and possibly also due to Safari not completing the storage
of all records even after permission is given). Has no effect in Node
(using
node-websql),
and its use in WebSQL-compliant browsers is implementation dependent (the
browser may use this information to suggest the use of this quota to the
user rather than prompting the user regularly for say incremental 5MB
permissions).
false.
indexedDB is
missing or poor support is known (non-Chrome Android or
non-Safari iOS9), the shim will be auto-applied without
shimIndexedDB.__useShim(). Set this to
true to avoid forcing
the shim for such cases.
The following config are mostly relevant to Node but has bearing on the browser, particularly if one changes the defaults.
unlink to remove deleted database files.
Auto-set by Node distributions.
true will polyfill the "global" with
non-IndexedDB shims created by and sometimes returned publicly by
the library. These include
ShimEvent,
ShimCustomEvent,
ShimEventTarget,
ShimDOMException, and
ShimDOMStringList.
Mostly useful for debugging (and in Node where these
are not available by default).
addNonIDBGlobals but will attempt
to add the values unprefixed and overwrite if possible. Mostly for
testing.
node-websql/
node-sqlite3 which create files for each database
(and the fact that we haven't provided an option to map filename-safe
IDs to arbitrary, user-supplied IndexedDB database names),
when the user creates IndexedDB databases, the Node implementation
will be subject to the limitations systems can have with filenames.
Since IndexedDBShim aims to facilitate code that can work on both
the server and client, we have applied some escaping and restrictions
by default. The default behavior is to prefix the database name with
D_ (to avoid filesystem, SQLite, and
node-sqlite3 problems if
the user supplies the IndexedDB-permitted empty string database
name), to escape
^ which we use as our own generally-filename-supported
escape character, to escape NUL (which is also problematic in SQLite
identifiers and in
node-sqlite3 in general) as
^0, to escape upper-case
letters A-Z as
^A,
^B, etc. (since IndexedDB insists on
case-sensitivity while file systems often do not), to escape any
characters mentioned in
databaseCharacterEscapeList (as
^1 + a
two-hexadecimal-digit-padded sequence), and to throw an
Error if
databaseNameLengthLimit is not set to
false and is surpassed
by the resulting escaped name. You can use this
escapeDatabaseName
callback property to override the default behavior, with the callback
accepting a single argument of the user's database name choice and
returning your own filename-safe value. Note that we do escape NUL and
our own escape character (
^) before passing in the value (for the
above-mentioned reasons), though you could unescape and
return your own escaped format. While some file systems may not have
the other restrictions, you should at a minimum anticipate
the possibility for empty strings (since we rely on the result of this
function for internal escaping as a SQLite identifier) as well as
realize the string
":memory:" will, if unescaped, have a special
meaning with
node-sqlite3. You can make the escaping more lax,
e.g., if your file system is case-sensitive, or you could make it more
stringent.
escapeDatabaseName are not overridden, the following characters will
be escaped by default, even though IndexedDB has no such restrictions,
as they are restricted in a number of file systems, even modern,
Unicode-supporting ones:
0x00-0x1F 0x7F " * / : < > ? \ |. This
property can be overridden with a string that will be converted into
an alternate regular expression or supplied with
false to disable
any character limitations.
escapeDatabaseName are not overridden, an error will be thrown if
the escaped filename exceeds the length of 254 characters (the shortest
typical modern file length maximum). Provide a number to change the
limit or supply
false to disable any length checking.
.sqlite extension
to database file names (including
__sysdb__ which tracks versions);
defaults to
true
IDBDatabase.name to get the actual name used);
false by default
Node-only config:
__sysdb__(.sqlite) database
file; defaults to
__databaseBasePath unless another value (including
the empty string) is given; otherwise is the empty string
deleteDatabase (instead of merely emptying). Defaults to
true.
Does not currently delete the database for tracking available
databases and versions,
__sys__, if emptied; see
#278.
IDBFactory.databases(); causes database
name/version tracking to also be within an in-memory database; if
set in the browser, avoids normal database name escaping meant
for Node compatibility; allowable values include the empty string,
":memory:", and
file::memory:[?optionalQueryString][#optionalHash].
See https://sqlite.org/inmemorydb.html and https://sqlite.org/uri.html
for more on the function and form of such values
Node config mostly for development debugging:
For retrieving a config value:
shimIndexedDB.__getConfig(property);
All code has bugs, and this project is no exception. If you find a bug, please let us know about it. Or better yet, send us a fix! Please make sure someone else hasn't already reported the same bug though.
Here is a summary of main known issues to resolve:
blocked and
versionchange
IDBVersionChangeEvent event support (#2 and #273) across
processes/browser windows
node-canvas - due to this issue
There are a few bugs that are outside of our power to fix. Namely:
While we do try to rollback the database version in the browser when called for, as we are not able to prolong WebSQL transactions to benefit from the auto-rollback they perform upon encountering an error (nor does WebSQL permit manual ROLLBACK commands so that we could undo the various WebSQL calls we need to make up IndexedDB transactions), we are not able to provide safe rollbacks in the browser. The synchronous WebSQL API was not apparently well supported, at least it is missing in Safari and Chrome, and it would particularly degrade performance in a Node environment.
The special build of
websql that we use does allow such
IndexedDB-spec-compliant (and data-integrity-friendly!) rollback behavior
in Node.
See below on task/micro-task timing for more.
IndexedDB transactions will timeout so long as there are no detected active requests.
While a single promise delay (a "microtask") is not supposed to be long enough to cause a transaction timeout (and they do not in Node where we have control over extending the transaction), it could possibly occur in our browser implementation.
(Note that chaining multiple promises or having a long-resolving promise will likely cause a transaction to expire even in compliant implementations.)
A
setTimeout timeout of
0, on the other hand (a full "task"), ought,
for compliant implementations, to be long enough of a time to cause a
time out of the transaction, but in Node where we prolong transactions
long enough to ensure our full chain of asynchronous SQL needed for the
transaction operations is run (as well as ensure complete rollback should
there be an error causing a transaction abort), it may be too short.
We could fix this in Node (where we can have access to a synchronous SQLite API such as https://github.com/grumdrig/node-sqlite unlike on the browser) and ensure transactions finish before the next task (though always after a microtask), but as mentioned above, this would degrade performance particularly on a server (and in the browser, the WebSQL API on which we are relying did not apparently gain support in browsers for the synchronous API).
This test and
this one
demonstrate the expected timeout behavior with regard to
setTimeout
or promises and transaction expiration.
Due to certain challenges in detecting cloneable objects from within JavaScript, there are certain limitations regarding cloning:
Proxy to throw upon encountering such
non-cloneable objects
Object.prototype.toString to detect uncloneable objects
can fail if that method is overridden or if
Symbol.toStringTag is used
to change the default reporting of a given "class".
Blob,
File, and
FileList objects synchronously (as
required per spec)
using the now-deprecated
XMLHttpRequest synchronous API.
ArrayBuffer objects in Node, we cannot
meet the requirement to fail upon encountering detached binary objects.
We have, however, overcome some cloning issues still faced by browser
implementations, e.g., in Chrome (issue
#698564)
(re: not failing on
WeakMap,
WeakSet,
Promise, and
Object.prototype).
We also have limitations in creating certain objects synchronously, namely, the
one method for creating an image bitmap,
createImageBitmap, returns a
Promise, so we cannot clone a bona fide image bitmap synchronously so as to
obtain any errors synchronously as expected by the IndexedDB methods involving
cloning.
Our Mocha test "query multi-entry indexes with hundreds of records" of
IDBIndex/openCursor-spec.js is failing for these versions. Starting
with 9.1.0, however, the test passes again.
Due to a bug in WebKit, the
window.indexedDB property is read-only and cannot be overridden by
IndexedDBShim. There are two possible workarounds for this:
window.shimIndexedDB instead of
window.indexedDB
indexedDB variable in your closure
By creating a variable named
indexedDB, all the code within that closure
will use the variable instead of the
window.indexedDB property. For
example:
(function () {
// This works on all browsers, and only uses IndexedDBShim as a final fallback
var indexedDB = window.indexedDB || window.mozIndexedDB || // eslint-disable-line no-var
window.webkitIndexedDB || window.msIndexedDB || window.shimIndexedDB;
// This code will use the native IndexedDB, if it exists, or the shim otherwise
indexedDB.open('MyDatabase', 1);
})();
This information might be outdated. Reports on current support or fixes welcome.
IndexedDBShim works on Windows Phone via a Cordova/PhoneGap plug-in. There are two plugins available: cordova-plugin-indexedDB and cordova-plugin-indexeddb-async. Both plug-ins rely on a WebSQL-to-SQLite adapter, but there are differences in their implementations. Try them both and see which one works best for your app.
To build the project locally on your computer:
Clone this repo
If you clone the repository to work against an unstable version, you only
need to clone the repository recursively (via
git clone https://github.com/indexeddbshim/indexeddbshim.git --recursive)
if you wish to have the W3C tests available for testing (which
unfortunately loads all W3C tests into the "web-platform-tests"
subdirectory rather than just the IndexedDB ones). Otherwise, just use
git clone https://github.com/indexeddbshim/indexeddbshim.git
Install dev dependencies (and websql for Node)
yarn install
Run the build script
npm start
Done
The output files will be generated in the
dist directory
See Versions for migration information.
See TESTING.
Pull requests or Bug reports welcome! See CONTRIBUTING