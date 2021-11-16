indexeddb-export-import - JSON export/import for IndexedDB

IndexedDB is a client-side database API available in modern browsers and https://electron.atom.io/. During development and testing of an web / desktop app which uses IndexedDB, it can be helpful to save, load, or clear the contents of an IndexedDB database - this package provides that capability.

You can use indexeddb-export-import in a Node.js environment imported as a module (eg. for use with an Electron app). You may also use it in a browser environment by simply including via a <script> tag.

Usage

You will need an open IDBDatabase connection.

The following example exports a database, clears all object stores, then re-imports the database. It uses Dexie.js to initiate the database, but this is not required.

const Dexie = require ( 'dexie' ); const IDBExportImport = require ( 'indexeddb-export-import' ); const db = new Dexie( 'MyDB' ); db.version( 1 ).stores({ things : 'id++, thing_name, thing_description' , }); db.open().then( function ( ) { const idbDatabase = db.backendDB(); IDBExportImport.exportToJsonString(idbDatabase, function ( err, jsonString ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log( 'Exported as JSON: ' + jsonString); IDBExportImport.clearDatabase(idbDatabase, function ( err ) { if (!err) { IDBExportImport.importFromJsonString(idbDatabase, jsonString, function ( err ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Imported data successfully' ); } }); } }); } }); }).catch( function ( e ) { console .error( 'Could not connect. ' + e); });

API

Export all data from an IndexedDB database

Param Type Description idbDatabase IDBDatabase cb function callback with signature (error, jsonString)

Import data from JSON into an IndexedDB database. This does not delete any existing data from the database, so keys could clash

Param Type Description idbDatabase IDBDatabase jsonString string data to import, one key per object store cb function callback with signature (error), where error is null on success

Clears a database of all data

Param Type Description idbDatabase IDBDatabase cb function callback with signature (error), where error is null on success

Installation

$ npm install indexeddb- export - import

License

MIT