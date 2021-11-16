openbase logo
iei

indexeddb-export-import

by Justin Emery
2.1.5 (see all)

Export/import an IndexedDB database to/from JSON. Can be used to backup and restore.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

509

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

indexeddb-export-import - JSON export/import for IndexedDB

IndexedDB is a client-side database API available in modern browsers and https://electron.atom.io/. During development and testing of an web / desktop app which uses IndexedDB, it can be helpful to save, load, or clear the contents of an IndexedDB database - this package provides that capability.

You can use indexeddb-export-import in a Node.js environment imported as a module (eg. for use with an Electron app). You may also use it in a browser environment by simply including via a <script> tag.

Build Status NPM

Usage

You will need an open IDBDatabase connection.

The following example exports a database, clears all object stores, then re-imports the database. It uses Dexie.js to initiate the database, but this is not required.

const Dexie = require('dexie');
const IDBExportImport = require('indexeddb-export-import');

const db = new Dexie('MyDB');
db.version(1).stores({
  things: 'id++, thing_name, thing_description',
});
db.open().then(function() {
  const idbDatabase = db.backendDB(); // get native IDBDatabase object from Dexie wrapper

  // export to JSON, clear database, and import from JSON
  IDBExportImport.exportToJsonString(idbDatabase, function(err, jsonString) {
    if (err) {
      console.error(err);
    } else {
      console.log('Exported as JSON: ' + jsonString);
      IDBExportImport.clearDatabase(idbDatabase, function(err) {
        if (!err) { // cleared data successfully
          IDBExportImport.importFromJsonString(idbDatabase, jsonString, function(err) {
            if (!err) {
              console.log('Imported data successfully');
            }
          });
        }
      });
    }
  });
}).catch(function(e) {
  console.error('Could not connect. ' + e);
});

API

exportToJsonString(idbDatabase, cb)

Export all data from an IndexedDB database

ParamTypeDescription
idbDatabaseIDBDatabase
cbfunctioncallback with signature (error, jsonString)

importFromJsonString(idbDatabase, jsonString, cb)

Import data from JSON into an IndexedDB database. This does not delete any existing data from the database, so keys could clash

ParamTypeDescription
idbDatabaseIDBDatabase
jsonStringstringdata to import, one key per object store
cbfunctioncallback with signature (error), where error is null on success

clearDatabase(idbDatabase, cb)

Clears a database of all data

ParamTypeDescription
idbDatabaseIDBDatabase
cbfunctioncallback with signature (error), where error is null on success

Installation

$ npm install indexeddb-export-import

License

MIT

