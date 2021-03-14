Add editor-like tab-to-indent functionality to
<textarea>, in a few bytes
This only supports tab and shift+tab but it doesn't preserve it on enter like a full code editor would. If you need a more complete solution, check out behave.js (outdated, no undo) or CodeMirror (much heavier).
Note: the API used (
document.execCommand) will trigger multiple
input events when multiple lines are selected, so if you have a listener on the
textarea, make sure to debounce it.
You can just download the standalone bundle (it might take a minute to download)
Or use
npm:
npm install indent-textarea
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import * as indentation from 'indent-textarea';
You can listen to tab and shift+tab to indent and unindent respectively.
const textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
indentation.watch(textarea);
If you prefer event delegation:
import delegate from 'delegate-it';
import {eventHandler} from 'indent-textarea';
delegate(document.body, 'textarea', 'input', eventHandler);
If you prefer the raw
indent/
unindent methods, they're also available below.
Adds tab and shift+tab event listeners to the provided
textarea(s).
Type:
HTMLTextAreaElement
string
Iterable<HTMLTextAreaElement>
This can be:
<textarea> DOM element
document.querySelectorAll (it will watch all the selected elements)
Raw method to indent the selected text in the provided
<textarea> element, once, instantly.
Type:
HTMLTextAreaElement
Raw method to unindent the selected text in the provided
<textarea> element, once, instantly.
Type:
HTMLTextAreaElement
Type:
(event: KeyboardEvent) => void
Raw event handler used by
indentation.watch or to use manually via
addEventListener
document.querySelector('textarea').addEventListener('click', eventHandler);
Or with event delegation:
<textarea> to fit its content, in a few bytes.
