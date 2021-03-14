Add editor-like tab-to-indent functionality to <textarea> , in a few bytes

Try the demo.

Supports the native undo functionality ( ctrl+z , cmd+z , context menu), as seen in the gif on the side.

, , context menu), as seen in the gif on the side. Supports also Firefox (a lot of solutions online don't because of bugs and deprecations) but without undo support.

This only supports tab and shift+tab but it doesn't preserve it on enter like a full code editor would. If you need a more complete solution, check out behave.js (outdated, no undo) or CodeMirror (much heavier).

Note: the API used ( document.execCommand ) will trigger multiple input events when multiple lines are selected, so if you have a listener on the textarea , make sure to debounce it.

Install

You can just download the standalone bundle (it might take a minute to download)

Or use npm :

npm install indent-textarea

import * as indentation from 'indent-textarea' ;

Usage

You can listen to tab and shift+tab to indent and unindent respectively.

const textarea = document .querySelector( 'textarea' ); indentation.watch(textarea);

If you prefer event delegation:

import delegate from 'delegate-it' ; import {eventHandler} from 'indent-textarea' ; delegate( document .body, 'textarea' , 'input' , eventHandler);

If you prefer the raw indent / unindent methods, they're also available below.

API

Adds tab and shift+tab event listeners to the provided textarea (s).

textarea

Type: HTMLTextAreaElement string Iterable<HTMLTextAreaElement>

This can be:

the <textarea> DOM element

DOM element an array/iterable of DOM elements

or a selector that will be used via document.querySelectorAll (it will watch all the selected elements)

Raw method to indent the selected text in the provided <textarea> element, once, instantly.

textarea

Type: HTMLTextAreaElement

Raw method to unindent the selected text in the provided <textarea> element, once, instantly.

textarea

Type: HTMLTextAreaElement

Type: (event: KeyboardEvent) => void

Raw event handler used by indentation.watch or to use manually via addEventListener

document .querySelector( 'textarea' ).addEventListener( 'click' , eventHandler);

Or with event delegation:

import delegate from 'delegate-it' ; import {eventHandler} from 'indent-textarea' ; delegate( document .body, 'textarea' , 'input' , eventHandler);

