For TypeScript declarations that are still ...hatching.

What this does

Copies your folders into the dependee's node_modules/@types/ folder. Because that's where the TypeScript compiler might look for it - see TypeScript Module Resolution.

Why you may need it

DefinitelyTyped is the repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions. Use this tool if:

your definitions are "pre-release", lacking tests or incomplete, but you still need to use them in a project.

you need to maintain versioning not possible with the @types publisher.

you need to publish on demand, and not wait for the @types publisher.

Usage

Let's say that you want to create TypeScript declarations for cool-package .

Create an NPM package for your typings, perhaps name it cool-package-typings . npm install indefinitely-typed . Create a folder named cool-package . Add declaration files in this folder, like index.d.ts . In the package.json 's scripts , add a postinstall script like this:

"postinstall" : "indefinitely-typed --folder cool-package"

Now, when somebody installs cool-package-typings , they will have a node_modules/@types/cool-package folder, readily usable by their TypeScript project.

Multiple packages

If you have multiple packages, add more folder parameters like this: