openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
it

indefinitely-typed

by Dan Marshall
1.1.0 (see all)

🐣 Incubate your TypeScript declarations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🐣 indefinitely-typed

For TypeScript declarations that are still ...hatching.

What this does

Copies your folders into the dependee's node_modules/@types/ folder. Because that's where the TypeScript compiler might look for it - see TypeScript Module Resolution.

Why you may need it

DefinitelyTyped is the repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions. Use this tool if:

  • your definitions are "pre-release", lacking tests or incomplete, but you still need to use them in a project.
  • you need to maintain versioning not possible with the @types publisher.
  • you need to publish on demand, and not wait for the @types publisher.

Usage

Let's say that you want to create TypeScript declarations for cool-package.

  1. Create an NPM package for your typings, perhaps name it cool-package-typings.
  2. npm install indefinitely-typed.
  3. Create a folder named cool-package.
  4. Add declaration files in this folder, like index.d.ts.
  5. In the package.json's scripts, add a postinstall script like this:
"postinstall": "indefinitely-typed --folder cool-package"

Now, when somebody installs cool-package-typings, they will have a node_modules/@types/cool-package folder, readily usable by their TypeScript project.

Multiple packages

If you have multiple packages, add more folder parameters like this:

indefinitely-typed --folder folder1 --folder folder2 --folder folder3

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial