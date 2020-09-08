For TypeScript declarations that are still ...hatching.
Copies your folders into the dependee's
node_modules/@types/ folder. Because that's where the TypeScript compiler might look for it - see TypeScript Module Resolution.
DefinitelyTyped is the repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions. Use this tool if:
Let's say that you want to create TypeScript declarations for
cool-package.
cool-package-typings.
npm install indefinitely-typed.
cool-package.
index.d.ts.
package.json's
scripts, add a
postinstall script like this:
"postinstall": "indefinitely-typed --folder cool-package"
Now, when somebody installs
cool-package-typings, they will have a
node_modules/@types/cool-package folder, readily usable by their TypeScript project.
If you have multiple packages, add more folder parameters like this:
indefinitely-typed --folder folder1 --folder folder2 --folder folder3