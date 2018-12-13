openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

indefinite-observable

by material-motion
2.0.1 (see all)

An Observable for JavaScript that never calls complete or error

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

685K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Indefinite Observable

Current version: Test status Code coverage
HEAD: Test status Code coverage

Why?

There are a lot of great Observable implementations, but they're baked into featureful libraries which contribute to both complexity and filesize. We wanted the simplest-possible Observable implementation, with no operators, no fancy scheduling. The entire thing is basically three statements in subscribe.

Indefinite Observable is a subset of the TC39 Observable proposal that never completes or errors. It implements the minimal-necessary functionality, but it should be completely interchangeable with the TC39 proposal for the subset that it does implement.

If you want a complete Observables library that works out-of-the-box, check out xstream, RxJS, Most, Bacon, or Kefir. If you want to build your own Observables library that includes just the functionality you need, try Indefinite Observable.

Usage

import { IndefiniteObservable } from 'indefinite-observable';

const moveEvent$ = new IndefiniteObservable(
  (observer) => {
    // Whenever you want the observable to dispatch a value, call
    // observer.next(value).
    element.addEventListener('pointermove', observer.next);

    // Return a function that will perform any necessary clean up when the
    // observable is unsubscribed from.
    return () => {
      element.removeEventListener('pointermove', observer.next);
    }
  }
);

// To receive the values dispatched by an observable, pass an observer to its
// subscribe method.  An observer is just an object with a next method.
//
// subscribe returns a unsubscribe function.  Call that when you no longer want
// to receive dispatches from the observable.
const unsubscribe = moveEvent$.subscribe({
  next(moveEvent) {
    console.log('got a pointer event: ', moveEvent);
  }
});

Learn more about How Indefinite Observables work.

Installation

yarn add indefinite-observable

or include as a script tag:

<script type = "module">
  import { IndefiniteObservable } from "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/indefinite-observable/2.0.1/indefinite-observable.bundle.js"
</script>

Contributing

This library aims to be as simple as possible, so modifications will be rare. Reasons we might make changes are limited to:

  • bugs, or
  • remaining compatible with the subset of the Observable spec that we support.

If you'd like to add operators, static methods, or other features, we invite you to depend upon us subclassing IndefiniteObservable in your own module. In fact, that's how we add features too.

Of course, we welcome improvements to the examples and documentation in this repo.

Bundling

Our source is available in 3 flavors: a TypeScript module, a JavaScript module, and a JavaScript bundle. Any changes made to the first need to be reflected in the other two. This should be handled for you automatically via a pre-commit hook. If you have a clean working copy after committing, you're good. If not, amend the commit with the new build before pushing.

If you need to bundle it independently, run

yarn run build

Testing

yarn run test

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial