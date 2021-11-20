A Node.js package for getting job listings from Indeed.com

Note on stability

I do not actively use this package. If Indeed changes their UI, this library might stop working. If you encounter issues, please submit an issue/PR and I will get to it when I can. If you use this package regularly and are interested in helping maintain it, please reach out.

Installation

You can install using npm.

npm install indeed-scraper

Include the package

const indeed = require ( 'indeed-scraper' );

Query Indeed:

const queryOptions = { host : 'www.indeed.com' , query : 'Software' , city : 'Seattle, WA' , radius : '25' , level : 'entry_level' , jobType : 'fulltime' , maxAge : '7' , sort : 'date' , limit : 100 }; indeed.query(queryOptions).then( res => { console .log(res); });

query() accepts a queryOptions object and returns a Promise of an array of Job objects.

queryOptions object: host - string - The host to query. (country overview) - Default: 'www.indeed.com' query - string - The text to search. (i.e. Software Developer) - Default: Empty String city - string - The name of the city. Should be in the format 'Seattle, WA'. - Default: Empty String radius - string - The search radius in miles - Default: '25' level - string entrylevel, mid_level, or senior_level - Default: _Empty String jobType - string - fulltime, contract, parttime, temporary, internship, commission - Default: Empty String maxAge - string - The maximum age of jobs that are returned - Default: Empty String (No max age) sort - string - relevance, date - Default: 'relevance' limit - number - The maximum number of jobs to return - Default: 0 (No limit) excludeSponsored - boolean - Exclude sponsored job postings from the results - Default: false

Job object: title - string - Title of the job company - string - Company Name location - string - Location of the job summary - string - Beginning of the job description url - string - Url of the job page postDate - string - A string describing how long ago the job was posted salary - string - A string with salary information (can be empty) isEasyApply - boolean - A boolean describing if the job is easy apply



Contributing

If you have an idea on how to improve this package, feel free to contribute!