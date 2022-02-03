incstr

Increment strings or generate sequential string ids in node.js or browser

Usage

incstr

const incstr = require('incstr') nextStr = incstr(str, [ alphabet=incstr.alphabet], [ numberlike=incstr.numberlike])

str - string to increment;

- string to increment; alphabet - alphabet to use (default 'A..Za..z0..9' );

- alphabet to use (default ); numberlike - 'BA' after '9' instead of 'AA' (default false );

- after instead of (default ); default alphabet can be set through incstr.alphabet ;

can be set through ; default value for numberlike can be set through incstr.numberlike ;

can be set through ; works with strings of any length.

nextId = incstr.idGenerator(options) id = nextId() // real generator would be too bulky "nextId.next().value"

Possible options:

options.lastId ;

; options.alphabet ;

; options.numberlike ;

; options.prefix ;

; options.suffix .

lastId can also be accessed later through nextId.lastId property. Note that idGenerator is more than twice as fast as incstr .

Examples

Pass a string to increment using default alphabet:

let i = incstr() // "A" i = incstr(i) // "B" ... i = incstr(i) // "9" i = incstr(i) // "AA" i = incstr(i) // "AB"

Pass a string and an alphabet to use:

incstr ( "ccc" , "abc" ) incstr ( "cc" , "ab" ) incstr ( "0" , "01" ) incstr ( "1" , "01" ) incstr ( "1" , "01" , true)

Generate ids:

const nextId = incstr.idGenerator() id1 = nextId() // 'A' id2 = nextId() // 'B'

const nextId = incstr.idGenerator({alphabet: 'ab' , prefix: 'id_' , suffix: '' }) nextId () nextId () nextId ()