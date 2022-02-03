openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
inc

incstr

by grabantot
1.2.3 (see all)

Increment string or generate sequential string ids

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

incstr

Increment strings or generate sequential string ids in node.js or browser

Usage

incstr

const incstr = require('incstr')
nextStr = incstr(str,
                 [alphabet=incstr.alphabet],
                 [numberlike=incstr.numberlike])
  • str - string to increment;
  • alphabet - alphabet to use (default 'A..Za..z0..9');
  • numberlike - 'BA' after '9' instead of 'AA'(default false);
  • default alphabet can be set through incstr.alphabet;
  • default value for numberlike can be set through incstr.numberlike;
  • works with strings of any length.

incstr.idGenerator

nextId = incstr.idGenerator(options)
id = nextId() // real generator would be too bulky "nextId.next().value"

Possible options:

  • options.lastId;
  • options.alphabet;
  • options.numberlike;
  • options.prefix;
  • options.suffix.

lastId can also be accessed later through nextId.lastId property. Note that idGenerator is more than twice as fast as incstr.

Examples

Pass a string to increment using default alphabet:

let i = incstr() // "A"
i = incstr(i) // "B"
...
i = incstr(i) // "9"
i = incstr(i) // "AA"
i = incstr(i) // "AB"

Pass a string and an alphabet to use:

incstr("ccc", "abc") // "aaaa"
incstr("cc", "ab") // throws ('c' is not in alphabet 'ab')
incstr("0", "01") // "1"
incstr("1", "01") // "00", note NOT "10"
incstr("1", "01", true) // "10", numberlike increment

Generate ids:

const nextId = incstr.idGenerator()
id1 = nextId() // 'A'
id2 = nextId() // 'B'

const nextId = incstr.idGenerator({alphabet:'ab', prefix:'id_', suffix:''})
nextId() // 'id_a'
nextId() // 'id_b'
nextId() // 'id_aa'

const nextId = incstr.idGenerator({lastId:'cc', alphabet:'abc', numberlike: true})
id = nextId() // 'baa'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial