Increment strings or generate sequential string ids in node.js or browser
const incstr = require('incstr')
nextStr = incstr(str,
[alphabet=incstr.alphabet],
[numberlike=incstr.numberlike])
str - string to increment;
alphabet - alphabet to use (default
'A..Za..z0..9');
numberlike -
'BA' after
'9' instead of
'AA'(default
false);
alphabet can be set through
incstr.alphabet;
numberlike can be set through
incstr.numberlike;
nextId = incstr.idGenerator(options)
id = nextId() // real generator would be too bulky "nextId.next().value"
Possible options:
options.lastId;
options.alphabet;
options.numberlike;
options.prefix;
options.suffix.
lastId can also be accessed later through
nextId.lastId property.
Note that
idGenerator is more than twice as fast as
incstr.
Pass a string to increment using default alphabet:
let i = incstr() // "A"
i = incstr(i) // "B"
...
i = incstr(i) // "9"
i = incstr(i) // "AA"
i = incstr(i) // "AB"
Pass a string and an alphabet to use:
incstr("ccc", "abc") // "aaaa"
incstr("cc", "ab") // throws ('c' is not in alphabet 'ab')
incstr("0", "01") // "1"
incstr("1", "01") // "00", note NOT "10"
incstr("1", "01", true) // "10", numberlike increment
Generate ids:
const nextId = incstr.idGenerator()
id1 = nextId() // 'A'
id2 = nextId() // 'B'
const nextId = incstr.idGenerator({alphabet:'ab', prefix:'id_', suffix:''})
nextId() // 'id_a'
nextId() // 'id_b'
nextId() // 'id_aa'
const nextId = incstr.idGenerator({lastId:'cc', alphabet:'abc', numberlike: true})
id = nextId() // 'baa'