DEPRECATION NOTICE

As of Node.js v8.0 shipped August 2017, you can now use the NODE_OPTIONS environment variable to set the max_old_space_size globally. (#19)

export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=4096

Workaround to fix heap out of memory when running node binaries. It's a common issue when using TypeScript 2.1+ and webpack.

This tool will append --max-old-space-size=4096 in all node calls inside your node_modules/.bin/* files.

FATAL ERROR: CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

How to use

npm install -g increase-memory-limit

Run from the root location of your project:

increase-memory- limit

Running from NPM task

Alternatively, you can configure a npm task to run the fix.

"scripts" : { "fix-memory-limit" : "cross-env LIMIT=2048 increase-memory-limit" }, "devDependencies" : { "increase-memory-limit" : "^1.0.3" , "cross-env" : "^5.0.5" }

npm run fix-memory-limit

License

MIT