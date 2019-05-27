openbase logo
iml

increase-memory-limit

by Endel Dreyer
1.0.7

Increase memory limit for local node binaries ("max-old-space-size")

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE

As of Node.js v8.0 shipped August 2017, you can now use the NODE_OPTIONS environment variable to set the max_old_space_size globally. (#19)

export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=4096

increase-memory-limit

Workaround to fix heap out of memory when running node binaries. It's a common issue when using TypeScript 2.1+ and webpack.

This tool will append --max-old-space-size=4096 in all node calls inside your node_modules/.bin/* files.

FATAL ERROR: CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

How to use

npm install -g increase-memory-limit

Run from the root location of your project:

increase-memory-limit

Running from NPM task

Alternatively, you can configure a npm task to run the fix.

// ...
  "scripts": {
    "fix-memory-limit": "cross-env LIMIT=2048 increase-memory-limit"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "increase-memory-limit": "^1.0.3",
    "cross-env": "^5.0.5"
  }
// ...

npm run fix-memory-limit

License

MIT

