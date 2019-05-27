As of Node.js v8.0 shipped August 2017, you can now use the
NODE_OPTIONS
environment variable to set the max_old_space_size globally. (#19)
export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=4096
Workaround to fix
heap out of memory when running node binaries. It's a common
issue when using TypeScript 2.1+ and webpack.
This tool will append
--max-old-space-size=4096 in all
node calls inside
your
node_modules/.bin/* files.
FATAL ERROR: CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory
npm install -g increase-memory-limit
Run from the root location of your project:
increase-memory-limit
Alternatively, you can configure a npm task to run the fix.
// ...
"scripts": {
"fix-memory-limit": "cross-env LIMIT=2048 increase-memory-limit"
},
"devDependencies": {
"increase-memory-limit": "^1.0.3",
"cross-env": "^5.0.5"
}
// ...
npm run fix-memory-limit
MIT