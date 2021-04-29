Simple, elegant and maintainable media queries in Sass

include-media is a Sass library for writing CSS media queries in an easy and maintainable way, using a natural and simplistic syntax.

I spent quite some time experimenting with different libraries and mixins available out there, but eventually all of them failed to do everything I needed in an elegant way. Some of them wouldn't let me mix set breakpoints with case-specific values, others wouldn't properly handle the CSS OR operator and most of them had a syntax that I found complicated and unnatural.

include-media was the result of that experience and it includes all the features I wish I had found before, whilst maintaining a simplistic and natural syntax.

How to install

With npm: npm install include-media

With yarn: yarn add include-media

With Bower: bower install include-media

With Rails: gem 'include_media_rails' (maintained by KaoruDev)

(maintained by KaoruDev) Manually: get this file

Finally, include the file in your project using an @import statement.

How to use

Examples can be found here.

Plugins

include-media-export - Reference include-media breakpoints in JavaScript.

breakpoints in JavaScript. include-media-columns - Generate column classes using the BEMIT naming convention, automatically referencing include-media breakpoints.

breakpoints. include-media-spread - Calculates the difference between property values and distributes them through your include-media breakpoints.

breakpoints. flex_e_ble - Uses your include-media breakpoints to create your own flexible class naming structure on top of a flex based grid with inline-block fallback for IE8+ compatibility.

breakpoints to create your own flexible class naming structure on top of a based grid with fallback for IE8+ compatibility. include-media-grid - An include-media plugin for generating grid classes based on the flex display.

plugin for generating grid classes based on the flex display. im-to-em - A tiny function to convert include-media breakpoints from px to em .

breakpoints from to . include-media-hidden-classes - An include-media plugin to generate classes for hiding elements.

plugin to generate classes for hiding elements. Fluid-Size: Use include-media breakepoints to provide the fit size for the device.

Learn more

Related projects

include-media-or - A fork of include-media with support for complex queries with logical disjunctions (maintained by Nirazul).

The authors

include-media was created by Eduardo Bouças and Kitty Giraudel. The lead maintainer is Jack McNicol.

We want to hear from you

We'll be on the lookout for your issues and pull requests — but make sure you read this before submitting any code!

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.