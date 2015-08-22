Expose the content of each file in a folder as an object property.

This module is browserifiable using the folderify transform

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install include-folder --save

Then use like this:

var includeFolder = require ( 'include-folder' ), folder = includeFolder( "./aFolder" );

Supposing that the content of aFolder was the same as in the sample in test folder var will contains:

{ file3OtherFile : 'this is file3OtherContent content' , file1 : 'this is file1 content' , file1_1 : 'this is file1_1 content' }

Filter included files

You can filter which files to include using the filter parameter:

var includeFolder = require ( 'include-folder' ), folder = includeFolder( "./aFolder" ,/^a.* /);

This only include files that start with 'a'

Filter parameters defaults to /^..*$/, which include every file in the folder, except hidden ones (these that has a name starting with dot).

Preserve filenames

To prevent normalization and stripping of the extension in the result object, the preserveFilenames option can be used:

includeFolder( './www' , null , { preserveFilenames : true });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Andrea Parodi

Licensed under the MIT license.