if

include-folder

by Andrea Parodi
1.0.0 (see all)

expose the content of each file in a folder as an object property

Overview

11.7K

17

6yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

include-folder

Build Status Npm module Code Climate

Expose the content of each file in a folder as an object property.

This module is browserifiable using the folderify transform

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install include-folder --save

Then use like this:

var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
    folder = includeFolder("./aFolder");

Supposing that the content of aFolder was the same as in the sample in test folder var will contains:

{
    file3OtherFile: 'this is file3OtherContent content',
    file1: 'this is file1 content',
    file1_1: 'this is file1_1 content'
}

Filter included files

You can filter which files to include using the filter parameter:

var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
    folder = includeFolder("./aFolder",/^a.*/);

This only include files that start with 'a'

Filter parameters defaults to /^..*$/, which include every file in the folder, except hidden ones (these that has a name starting with dot).

Preserve filenames

To prevent normalization and stripping of the extension in the result object, the preserveFilenames option can be used:

includeFolder('./www', null, { preserveFilenames: true });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Andrea Parodi

Licensed under the MIT license.

