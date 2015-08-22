Expose the content of each file in a folder as an object property.
This module is browserifiable using the folderify transform
Install the module with:
npm install include-folder --save
Then use like this:
var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
folder = includeFolder("./aFolder");
Supposing that the content of aFolder was the same as in the sample in test folder var will contains:
{
file3OtherFile: 'this is file3OtherContent content',
file1: 'this is file1 content',
file1_1: 'this is file1_1 content'
}
You can filter which files to include using the filter parameter:
var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
folder = includeFolder("./aFolder",/^a.*/);
This only include files that start with 'a'
Filter parameters defaults to /^..*$/, which include every file in the folder, except hidden ones (these that has a name starting with dot).
To prevent normalization and stripping of the extension in the result object, the
preserveFilenames option can be used:
includeFolder('./www', null, { preserveFilenames: true });
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
