inchjs gives you hints where to improve your docs. One Inch at a time.
It is a wrapper for Inch for JavaScript. Take a look at the original Inch page with screenshots (live and in full color).
inchjs is a little bit like Code Climate, but for your inline code documentation (and not a webservice).
It is a command-line utility that suggests places in your codebase where documentation can be improved.
If there are no inline-docs yet,
inchjs can tell you where to start.
To install simply run:
$ npm install inchjs
To run Inch, simply type
$ inchjs
Given a
lib directory with the following code inside:
// A complicated function
var complicated(o, i, args) = function {
// ... snip ...
}
/**
* An example of a function that takes a parameter (+param1+)
* and does nothing.
*
* Returns null
*/
var nothing(param1) = function {
// ... snip ...
}
var filename = function {
// ... snip ...
}
Inch will suggest that the docs could be improved:
# Properly documented, could be improved:
┃ B ↑ complicated
┃ B ↑ nothing
# Undocumented:
┃ U ↗ filename
You might want to look at these files:
┃ src/something.js
Grade distribution (undocumented, C, B, A): █ ▁ ▄ ▄
Only considering priority objects: ↑ ↗ → (use `--help` for options).
If you have Inch installed it will run locally. If not, it will use the API of inch-ci.org to display results. If you want to specify a certain Inch version you have installed (e.g. for testing), you can set the
INCH_PATH environment variable.
By default, InchJS looks into
{lib,src}/**/*.js for JavaScript source files. You can customize this by either passing the desired files to the executable:
$ inchjs suggest plugins/**/*.js
or by creating a file named
inch.json in your project directory:
{
"files": {
"included": [
"plugins/**/*.js"
],
"excluded": [
"plugins/vendor/sparkr/sparkr.js",
"plugins/vendor/**/*.js",
"!regexp:/vendor/"
]
}
}
As you would expect,
included sets an array of included files (or globs) and
excluded sets an array of files, globs or regexes of files to exclude from the evaluation.
Inch was created to help people document their code, therefore it may be more important to look at what it does not do than at what it does.
Inch takes a more relaxed approach towards documentation measurement and tries to show you places where your codebase could use more documentation.
Inch assigns grades to each class, module, constant or function in a codebase, based on how complete the docs are.
The grades are:
A - Seems really good
B - Properly documented, but could be improved
C - Needs work
U - Undocumented
Using this system has some advantages compared to plain coverage scores:
A even if you "only" get 90 out of 100 possible points.
B is basically good enough.
The last point might be the most important one: If objects are undocumented, there is nothing to evaluate. Therefore you can not simply give them a bad rating, because they might be left undocumented intentionally.
Every module, constant and function in a codebase is assigned a priority which reflects how important Inch thinks it is to be documented.
This process follows some reasonable rules, like
@private
Priorities are displayed as arrows. Arrows pointing north mark high priority objects, arrows pointing south mark low priority objects.
Inch does not give you a grade for your whole codebase.
"Why?" you might ask. Look at the example below:
Grade distribution (undocumented, C, B, A): ▄ ▁ ▄ █
In this example there is a part of code that is still undocumented, but the vast majority of code is rated A or B.
This tells you three things:
Inch does not really tell you what to do from here. It suggests objects and files that could be improved to get a better rating, but that is all. This way, it is perfectly reasonable to leave parts of your codebase undocumented.
Instead of reporting
coverage: 67.1% 46 ouf of 140 checks failed
and leaving you with a bad feeling, Inch tells you there are still undocumented objects without judging.
This provides a lot more insight than an overall grade could, because an overall grade for the above example would either be an
A (if the evaluation ignores undocumented objects) or a weak
C (if the evaluation includes them).
The grade distribution does a much better job of painting the bigger picture.
Inch is build to parse JSDoc, AtomDoc and TomDoc style documentation comments, but works reasonably well with unstructured comments.
These inline-docs below all score an
A despite being written in different styles:
/**
* Detects the size of the blob.
*
* @example
* getBlobSize(filename, blob) * => some value
*
* @param filename {String} the filename
* @param blob {String} the blob data
* @param mode {String, null} optional String mode
* @return {Number, null}
*/
var getBlobSize = function(filename, blob, mode) { }
/**
* Public: Detects the size of the blob.
*
* * `count` {Number} representing count
*
* * `filename` {String} the filename
* * `blob` {String} the blob data
* * `mode` {String,null} optional String mode
*
* ## Example
*
* getBlobSize(filename, blob) * => some value
*
* Returns Number or null.
*/
var getBlobSize = function(filename, blob, mode) { }
// Public: Detects the size of the blob.
//
// filename - String filename
// blob - String blob data
// mode - Optional String mode (defaults to null)
//
// Examples
//
// getBlobSize(filename, blob)
// // => some value
//
// Returns Number or null.
var getBlobSize = function(filename, blob, mode) { }
But you don't have to adhere to any specific syntax. This gets an
A as well:
// Returns the size of a +blob+ for a given +filename+ (+mode+ is optional).
//
// getBlobSize(filename, blob)
// // => some value
//
var getBlobSize = function(filename, blob, mode = null)
Inch let's you write your documentation the way you want.
It comes with four sub-commands:
suggest,
stats,
show, and
list
Suggests places where a codebase suffers a lack of documentation.
$ inchjs suggest
# Properly documented, could be improved:
┃ B ↑ BaseList#prepare_list
┃ B ↑ FunctionParameterObject#initialize
┃ B ↗ Stats#run
┃ B ↗ CommandParser#run
# Not properly documented:
┃ C ↑ NodocHelper#implicit_nodoc_comment?
┃ C ↑ Suggest#initialize
┃ C ↑ Suggest#initialize
# Undocumented:
┃ U ↑ ConstantObject#evaluate
┃ U ↑ FunctionObject#evaluate
┃ U ↑ SourceParser#find_object
You might want to look at these files:
┃ src/code_object/proxy/base.js
┃ src/code_object/proxy/function_object.js
┃ src/evaluation/role/object.js
Grade distribution (undocumented, C, B, A): █ ▃ ▁ ▄
Only considering priority objects: ↑ ↗ → (use `--help` for options).
Shows you an overview of the codebase.
$ inchjs stats
Grade distribution: (undocumented, C, B, A)
Overall: █ ▂ ▁ ▃ 439 objects
Grade distribution by priority:
↑ ▁ ▄ █ ▁ 10 objects
↗ █ ▃ ▁ ▃ 302 objects
→ ▆ ▂ ▁ █ 73 objects
↘ █ ▁ ▁ ▁ 54 objects
↓ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ 0 objects
Priority distribution in grades: (low to high)
↓ ↘ → ↗ ↑
U: ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▂ ▂ ▁ █ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ 243 objects
C: ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ █ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ 73 objects
B: ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ █ ▂ ▄ ▁ ▁ ▁ 19 objects
A: ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▄ ▁ █ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ ▁ 104 objects
Try `--format json|yaml` for raw numbers.
Lists all objects in your codebase with their grades.
$ inchjs list
# Seems really good
┃ A ↑ Console#object
┃ A ↗ Proxy#depth
┃ A ↗ Base#description
┃ A ↗ NodocHelper#nodoc?
┃ ... (omitting 75 objects)
# Proper documentation present
┃ B ↑ Suggest#run
┃ B ↑ FunctionParameterObject#initialize
┃ B ↗ Stats#run
┃ B ↗ CommandParser#run
# Needs work
┃ C ↑ NodocHelper#implicit_nodoc_comment
┃ C ↑ Console#initialize
┃ C ↑ ConstantObject#evaluate
┃ C ↑ SourceParser#find_object
┃ ... (omitting 248 objects)
This output omitted 323 objects. Use `--all` to display all objects.
How you document your code is up to you and Inch can't actually tell you how good your docs are.
It can't tell if your code examples work or if you described parameters
correctly or if you have just added
# TODO: write docs to each and every
function.
It is just a tool, that you can use to find parts in your codebase that are lacking documentation.
Documentation coverage checks look at all code objects and determine if the found documentation meets a certain threshold/expectation.
Inch takes a different approach as it aims for "properly documented" rather than "100% coverage".
Measuring documentation coverage is not an easy task, as my experience in developing Inch for Ruby has shown. I wanted to write down some ideas for InchJS to see how they look on paper.
If you want to contribute to this list open an issue!
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
René Föhring (@rrrene)
InchJS is released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.txt file for further details.