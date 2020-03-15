For background, see npm#10074.

Detect if we were run as a result of npm publish . This is intended to allow you to easily have prepublish lifecycle scripts that don't run when you run npm install .

$ npm install in -publish@ 1.0 .0 node_modules/ in -publish

Then edit your package.json to have:

"scripts" : { "prepublish" : "in-publish && thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install || not-in-publish" }

Now when you run:

npm install

Then thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install won't be run, but...

npm publish

And thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install will be run.

It's worth noting that the prepublish lifecycle is ALSO called when you build a tarball, so:

npm pack

Will call your prepublish lifecycle, but with the example above, thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install won't be run.

If you want this, you can use another helper included here:

"scripts" : { "prepublish" : "not-in-install && thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install || in-install" }