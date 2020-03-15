For background, see npm#10074.
Detect if we were run as a result of
npm publish. This is intended to allow you to
easily have prepublish lifecycle scripts that don't run when you run
npm install.
$ npm install --save-dev in-publish
in-publish@1.0.0 node_modules/in-publish
Then edit your package.json to have:
"scripts": {
"prepublish": "in-publish && thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install || not-in-publish"
}
Now when you run:
$ npm install
Then
thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install won't be run, but...
$ npm publish
And
thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install will be run.
It's worth noting that the
prepublish lifecycle is ALSO called when you build a tarball, so:
$ npm pack
Will call your
prepublish lifecycle, but with the example above,
thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install won't be run.
If you want this, you can use another helper included here:
"scripts": {
"prepublish": "not-in-install && thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install || in-install"
}
The above will run your
thing-I-dont-want-on-dev-install on
publish and
on
pack but not on
install.