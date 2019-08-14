©Nobuyori Takahashi < voltrue2@yahoo.com >

A node.js module for in-app purchase (in-app billing) and subscription for Apple, Google Play, Amazon Store, Roku, and Windows.

It supports Unity receipt also: Unity Documentation

NOTE Unity receipt supports the following: Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.

What is new

As of version 1.10.0 , The module lets you validate Google's receipts using Google Service Account also!

Thank you for the input maxs15

Required node.js version

0.12.0 >=

Online Demo and Documention

Online Demo

How to install

npm install in-app-purchase

How to use

The module supports both Promise and callbacks.

var iap = require ( 'in-app-purchase' ); iap.config({ requestDefaults : { }, amazonAPIVersion : 2 , secret : 'abcdefghijklmnoporstuvwxyz' , appleExcludeOldTransactions : true , applePassword : 'abcdefg...' , googleServiceAccount : { clientEmail : '<client email from Google API service account JSON key file>' , privateKey : '<private key string from Google API service account JSON key file>' }, googlePublicKeyPath : 'path/to/public/key/directory/' , googlePublicKeyStrSandBox : 'publicKeySandboxString' , googlePublicKeyStrLive : 'publicKeyLiveString' , googleAccToken : 'abcdef...' , googleRefToken : 'dddd...' , googleClientID : 'aaaa' , googleClientSecret : 'bbbb' , rokuApiKey : 'aaaa...' , facebookAppId : '112233445566778' , facebookAppSecret : 'cafebabedeadbeefabcdef0123456789' , test : true , verbose : true }); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validate(receipt).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { }); function onSuccess ( validatedData ) { var options = { ignoreCanceled : true , ignoreExpired : true }; var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(validatedData, options); } function onError ( error ) { }

Receipt data format

Apple

An Apple's receipt is a base64 encoded string.

Google Play

A Google Play's receipt consists of two components.

Signed Data: A JSON data of what the end user purchased.

Signature: A base64 encoded string.

The module requires the above two compoents to be as a JSON object.

{ "data" : {Signed Data JSON }, "signature" : "Base 64 encoded signature string" }

data property in the receipt object can be either an object or a stringified JSON string.

Google Play Using Google Service Account

If you are using Google service account instead of OAuth for Google, the receipt should look like:

The API used is v3.

{ packageName : 'The packge name of the item purchased' , productId : 'The product ID of the item purchased' , purchaseToken : 'PurchaseToken of the receipt from Google' , subscription : true/false }

Google Play Using Google Service Account (with Unity receipt)

If you are using Google service account with unity receipt, you need to add a 'Subscription' field to your unity receipt. The receipt should look like:

{ Store: 'The name of the store in use, such as GooglePlay or AppleAppStore' , TransactionID: 'This transaction' s unique identifier, provided by the stor e', Payload: ' Varies by platform, see [Unity Receipt Documentation](https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/UnityIAPPurchaseReceipts.html) ', Subscription: true/false // if the receipt is a subscription, then true }

Amazon

An Amazon's receipt contains the following:

User ID: A string of Amazon Store user ID.

Receipt ID: A string of Amazon receipt.

The module requires the above two components to be as a JSON object or a string

{ "userId" : "User ID" , "receiptId" : "Receipt ID" }

Roku

A Roku's receipt is a transaction ID string.

Windows

A Windows' receipt is an XML string.

Facebook (Payments Lite)

A Facebook's receipt is signed_request string of payment response.

You may feed different Google public key or Apple password etc to validate receipts of different applications with the same code:

Windows is NOT Supported

Google Public Key

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validateOnce(receipt, pubKeyString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Google Subscription

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { var credentials = { clientId : 'xxxx' , clientSecret : 'yyyy' , refreshToken : 'zzzz' }; iap.validateOnce(receipt, credentials).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); })

Apple Subscription

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validateOnce(receipt, appleSecretString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Amazon

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validateOnce(receipt, amazonSecretString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Roku

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validateOnce(receipt, rokuApiKeyString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Facebook (Payments Lite)

iap.config(configObject); iap.setup() .then( () => { iap.validateOnce(receipt, appAccessToken).then(onSuccess).catch(onError); }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Helper Methods

Returns an Array of objects that to be used by isExpired and isCanceled .

If true , the returned purchaseData excludes canceled item(s).

If true , the returned purchaseData excludes expired item(s).

Returns a boolean true if the given response of a receipt validation is a valid.

iap.validate(receipt) .then( ( response ) => { if (iap.isValidated(response)) { } }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Returns a boolean true if a canceled receipt is validated.

iap.validate(receipt) .then( ( response ) => { var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(response); if (iap.isCanceled(purchaseData[ 0 ])) { } }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Returns a boolean true if a canceled receipt is validated.

NOTE This is subscription only.

iap.validate(receipt) .then( ( response ) => { var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(response); if (iap.isExpired(purchaseData[ 0 ])) { } }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

Allows you to set custom validation host name for tests.

Resets to Amazon's validation host name.

Google Play Public Key With An Environment Variable

You may not want to keep the public key files on your server(s).

The module also supports environment variables for this.

Instead of using googlePublicKeyPath: 'path/to...' in your configurations, you the following:

export =GOOGLE_IAB_PUBLICKEY_LIVE=PublicKeyHerePlz export =GOOGLE_IAB_PUBLICKEY_SANDBOX=PublicKeyHerePlz

Google In-app-Billing Set Up

To set up your server-side Android in-app-billing correctly, you must provide the public key string as a file from your Developer Console account.

Reference: Implementing In-app Billing

Once you copy the public key string from the Developer Console account for your application, you simply need to copy and paste it to a file and name it iap-live as shown in the example above.

NOTE: The public key string you copy from the Developer Console account is actually a base64 string. You do NOT have to convert this to anything yourself. The module converts it to the public key automatically for you.

Google Play Store API

To check expiration date or auto renewal status of an Android subscription, you should first setup the access to the Google Play Store API. You should follow these steps:

Part 1 - Get ClientID and ClientSecret

Go to https://play.google.com/apps/publish/ Click on Settings Click on API Access There should be a linked project already, if not, create one. If you have it, click it.

You should now be at: https://console.developers.google.com/apis/library?project=xxxx

Under Mobile API's, make sure "Google Play Developer API is enabled". Go back, on the left click on Credentials Click Create Credentials button Choose OAuth Client ID Choose Web Application

Give it a name, skip the Authorized JS origins

Add this to Authorized Redirect URIs : https://developers.google.com/oauthplayground

: https://developers.google.com/oauthplayground Hit Save and copy the clientID and clientSecret somewhere safe.

Part 2 - Get Access and Refresh Tokens

Go to: https://developers.google.com/oauthplayground On the right, hit the gear/settings. Check the box: Use your own OAuth credentials Enter in clientID and clientSecret

Close On the left, find "Google Play Developer API v3"

Hit Authorize Api's button Save Authorization Code

This is your: googleAccToken

Hit Exchange Authorization code for token Grab: Refresh Token

This is your: googleRefToken

Now you are able to query for Android subscription status!

Amazon App Store Reference

https://developer.amazon.com/docs/in-app-purchasing/iap-rvs-for-android-apps.html

Windows Signed XML

in-app-purchase module supports the following algorithms:

Canonicalization and Transformation Algorithms

Exclusive Canonicalization http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#

Exclusive Canonicalization with comments http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#WithComments

Enveloped Signature transform http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#enveloped-signature

Hashing Algorithms

SHA1 digests http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#sha1

SHA256 digests http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha256

SHA512 digests http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha512

Facebook Order Fulfillment and Signed Request Parsing

Facebook Payments Order Fulfillment: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/games_payments/fulfillment#orderfulfillment

Facebook Signed Request Parsing: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/games/gamesonfacebook/login#parsingsr

NOTE: Payments Lite does not support subscription.

HTTP Request Configurations

The module supports the same configurations as [npm request module] (https://www.npmjs.com/package/request#requestoptions-callback)