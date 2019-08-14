©Nobuyori Takahashi < voltrue2@yahoo.com >
A node.js module for in-app purchase (in-app billing) and subscription for Apple, Google Play, Amazon Store, Roku, and Windows.
It supports Unity receipt also: Unity Documentation
NOTE Unity receipt supports the following: Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.
As of version
1.10.0, The module lets you validate Google's receipts using Google Service Account also!
0.12.0 >=
npm install in-app-purchase
The module supports both Promise and callbacks.
var iap = require('in-app-purchase');
iap.config({
/* Configurations for HTTP request */
requestDefaults: { /* Please refer to the request module documentation here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/request#requestoptions-callback */ },
/* Configurations for Amazon Store */
amazonAPIVersion: 2, // tells the module to use API version 2
secret: 'abcdefghijklmnoporstuvwxyz', // this comes from Amazon
// amazonValidationHost: http://localhost:8080/RVSSandbox, // Local sandbox URL for testing amazon sandbox receipts.
/* Configurations for Apple */
appleExcludeOldTransactions: true, // if you want to exclude old transaction, set this to true. Default is false
applePassword: 'abcdefg...', // this comes from iTunes Connect (You need this to valiate subscriptions)
/* Configurations for Google Service Account validation: You can validate with just packageName, productId, and purchaseToken */
googleServiceAccount: {
clientEmail: '<client email from Google API service account JSON key file>',
privateKey: '<private key string from Google API service account JSON key file>'
},
/* Configurations for Google Play */
googlePublicKeyPath: 'path/to/public/key/directory/', // this is the path to the directory containing iap-sanbox/iap-live files
googlePublicKeyStrSandBox: 'publicKeySandboxString', // this is the google iap-sandbox public key string
googlePublicKeyStrLive: 'publicKeyLiveString', // this is the google iap-live public key string
googleAccToken: 'abcdef...', // optional, for Google Play subscriptions
googleRefToken: 'dddd...', // optional, for Google Play subscritions
googleClientID: 'aaaa', // optional, for Google Play subscriptions
googleClientSecret: 'bbbb', // optional, for Google Play subscriptions
/* Configurations for Roku */
rokuApiKey: 'aaaa...', // this comes from Roku Developer Dashboard
/* Configurations for Facebook (Payments Lite) */
facebookAppId: '112233445566778',
facebookAppSecret: 'cafebabedeadbeefabcdef0123456789',
/* Configurations all platforms */
test: true, // For Apple and Googl Play to force Sandbox validation only
verbose: true // Output debug logs to stdout stream
});
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
// iap.validate(...) automatically detects what type of receipt you are trying to validate
iap.validate(receipt).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
function onSuccess(validatedData) {
// validatedData: the actual content of the validated receipt
// validatedData also contains the original receipt
var options = {
ignoreCanceled: true, // Apple ONLY (for now...): purchaseData will NOT contain cancceled items
ignoreExpired: true // purchaseData will NOT contain exipired subscription items
};
// validatedData contains sandbox: true/false for Apple and Amazon
var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(validatedData, options);
}
function onError(error) {
// failed to validate the receipt...
}
An Apple's receipt is a base64 encoded string.
A Google Play's receipt consists of two components.
Signed Data: A JSON data of what the end user purchased.
Signature: A base64 encoded string.
The module requires the above two compoents to be as a JSON object.
{
"data": {Signed Data JSON},
"signature": "Base 64 encoded signature string"
}
data property in the receipt object can be either an object or a stringified JSON string.
If you are using Google service account instead of OAuth for Google, the receipt should look like:
The API used is v3.
{
packageName: 'The packge name of the item purchased',
productId: 'The product ID of the item purchased',
purchaseToken: 'PurchaseToken of the receipt from Google',
subscription: true/false // if the receipt is a subscription, then true
}
If you are using Google service account with unity receipt, you need to add a 'Subscription' field to your unity receipt. The receipt should look like:
{
Store: 'The name of the store in use, such as GooglePlay or AppleAppStore',
TransactionID: 'This transaction's unique identifier, provided by the store',
Payload: 'Varies by platform, see [Unity Receipt Documentation](https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/UnityIAPPurchaseReceipts.html)',
Subscription: true/false // if the receipt is a subscription, then true
}
An Amazon's receipt contains the following:
User ID: A string of Amazon Store user ID.
Receipt ID: A string of Amazon receipt.
The module requires the above two components to be as a JSON object or a string
{
"userId": "User ID",
"receiptId": "Receipt ID"
}
A Roku's receipt is a transaction ID string.
A Windows' receipt is an XML string.
A Facebook's receipt is signed_request string of payment response.
You may feed different Google public key or Apple password etc to validate receipts of different applications with the same code:
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
iap.validateOnce(receipt, pubKeyString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
var credentials = {
clientId: 'xxxx',
clientSecret: 'yyyy',
refreshToken: 'zzzz'
};
iap.validateOnce(receipt, credentials).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
iap.validateOnce(receipt, appleSecretString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
iap.validateOnce(receipt, amazonSecretString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
iap.validateOnce(receipt, rokuApiKeyString).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
iap.config(configObject);
iap.setup()
.then(() => {
iap.validateOnce(receipt, appAccessToken).then(onSuccess).catch(onError);
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
Returns an Array of objects that to be used by
isExpired and
isCanceled.
If
true, the returned purchaseData excludes canceled item(s).
If
true, the returned purchaseData excludes expired item(s).
Returns a boolean
true if the given response of a receipt validation is a valid.
iap.validate(receipt)
.then((response) => {
if (iap.isValidated(response)) {
// valid receipt
}
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
Returns a boolean
true if a canceled receipt is validated.
iap.validate(receipt)
.then((response) => {
var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(response);
if (iap.isCanceled(purchaseData[0])) {
// receipt has been canceled
}
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
Returns a boolean
true if a canceled receipt is validated.
NOTE This is subscription only.
iap.validate(receipt)
.then((response) => {
var purchaseData = iap.getPurchaseData(response);
if (iap.isExpired(purchaseData[0])) {
// receipt has been expired
}
})
.catch((error) => {
// error...
});
Allows you to set custom validation host name for tests.
Resets to Amazon's validation host name.
You may not want to keep the public key files on your server(s).
The module also supports environment variables for this.
Instead of using
googlePublicKeyPath: 'path/to...' in your configurations, you the following:
export=GOOGLE_IAB_PUBLICKEY_LIVE=PublicKeyHerePlz
export=GOOGLE_IAB_PUBLICKEY_SANDBOX=PublicKeyHerePlz
To set up your server-side Android in-app-billing correctly, you must provide the public key string as a file from your Developer Console account.
Reference: Implementing In-app Billing
Once you copy the public key string from the Developer Console account for your application, you simply need to copy and paste it to a file and name it
iap-live as shown in the example above.
NOTE: The public key string you copy from the Developer Console account is actually a base64 string. You do NOT have to convert this to anything yourself. The module converts it to the public key automatically for you.
To check expiration date or auto renewal status of an Android subscription, you should first setup the access to the Google Play Store API. You should follow these steps:
Settings
API Access
Credentials
Create Credentials button
OAuth Client ID
Web Application
Authorized JS origins
Authorized Redirect URIs: https://developers.google.com/oauthplayground
Use your own OAuth credentials
Authorization Code
Exchange Authorization code for token
Refresh Token
Now you are able to query for Android subscription status!
https://developer.amazon.com/docs/in-app-purchasing/iap-rvs-for-android-apps.html
in-app-purchase module supports the following algorithms:
Exclusive Canonicalization http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#
Exclusive Canonicalization with comments http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#WithComments
Enveloped Signature transform http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#enveloped-signature
SHA1 digests http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#sha1
SHA256 digests http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha256
SHA512 digests http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#sha512
Facebook Payments Order Fulfillment: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/games_payments/fulfillment#orderfulfillment
Facebook Signed Request Parsing: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/games/gamesonfacebook/login#parsingsr
NOTE: Payments
Lite does not support subscription.
The module supports the same configurations as [npm request module] (https://www.npmjs.com/package/request#requestoptions-callback)